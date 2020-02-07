Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) makes a lay up as Columbia's Kerry Glover (1) defends during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite School Friday Jan. 3, 2020.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Cole Fisher (4) drives toward the basket. Lancaster Mennonite battled Eastern York at the War of the Roses boys basketball showcase Saturday at Hempfield High School. The Eastern York boys took home the 65-64 victory over Lancaster Mennonite boys.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) works the ball down the court as Columbia's Kerry Glover (1) defends during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite School Friday Jan. 3, 2020.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) runs into the fist of Columbia's Michael Poole Jr. (10) during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite School Friday Jan. 3, 2020.
Columbia's Kerry Glover (1) takes off after a steal against Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) during second half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite School Friday Jan. 3, 2020.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) and Columbia's Matt McCleary (24) scramble for a loose ball during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite School Friday Jan. 3, 2020.
Columbia's Michael Poole Jr. (10) works the ball around Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) during first half action of an L-L section 5 boys basketball game at Lancaster Mennonite School Friday Jan. 3, 2020.
When a boys basketball player goes from averaging 4.4 points in one season to leading the league in scoring at 21.1 points per game the next, it may seem as if he came out of nowhere.
So how do you explain the rise to Lancaster-Lebanon League prominence of Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Cole Fisher?
“I grew up around basketball because of my dad,” Fisher said.
Fisher’s father, Rob, is a 1988 McCaskey alum who played at Grove City College, and over the years has served as an assistant coach for the McCaskey and Manheim Central boys teams and the Cedar Crest girls.
There’s also the motivation Cole Fisher has to be a role model for his three younger siblings.
“For sure, especially for my little brother, because he’s growing up around basketball the same as I was,” said Fisher, who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall.
Having played AAU ball since fourth grade, Fisher was a freshman starting point guard two years ago on the Lancaster Country Day team that competed in the District Three Class 1A title game and made it to the second round of the state tournament.
“That was a great experience for me as a freshman going against bigger guys,” he said.
ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent
It was supposed to be the beginning of a stellar prep career. Months later, in July 2018, Fisher felt pain in his knees near the end of the AAU season.
“I felt like I was an old man running around,” he said.
Fisher was diagnosed with patellar tendonitis in both knees, coming as a combination of playing so much basketball while his body was going through a growth spurt.
Despite months of physical therapy, the pain persisted into the start of Fisher’s sophomore campaign last season at Lancaster Country Day.
Pushing through discomfort, Fisher scored 49 points in seven games off the bench.
Still not completely healthy, and no longer enjoying his time at LCD, Fisher felt he needed a fresh start, and transferred to Lancaster Mennonite in the middle of last season. The school system is one with which Fisher is familiar — he attended Lititz Area Mennonite School from kindergarten through eighth grade.
“My faith means a ton to me,” Fisher said. “I am really thankful God has given me new opportunities at Lancaster Mennonite.”
Transfer rules required Fisher to sit 21 days before he could play for Lancaster Mennonite. Still, Fisher only scored 26 points off the bench over the final 10 games with the Blazers last season.
He got healthy last summer, in part by strength training with the guidance of a personal trainer at Universal Athletic Club in Manheim Township.
“That stuff helped with my knees,” he said. “I’ve actually lost some weight since last season and put on more muscle. I’ve definitely gotten quicker.”
Fisher scored a career-high 36 points in Tuesday’s regular season finale loss at Columbia. It was his second 30-point game of the season, a feat only three other L-L boys players have pulled off this year.
And while Fisher’s 46 3-pointers are in the league’s top 10, he can score from all over the floor.
“In terms of creating, he’s the guy who can create the most on the team,” second-year Lancaster Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter said. “He’s absolutely fearless in attacking the lane.”
He’s also pretty good on the other side of the ball, averaging 3.9 steals per game.
“He’s our best off-the-ball defender,” Buckwalter said. “So if we go into a zone he’s the guy shooting gaps and making reads. He can see what’s happening better than anybody else.”
Lancaster Mennonite entered this season with a new varsity roster. Then it lost second-leading scorer Camden Hurst, a freshman, to a likely season-ending injury about a month ago.
Despite those obstacles, the L-L Section Five runner-up Blazers (11-11) qualified for the postseason, which begins with Friday’s first-round league playoff game against Section Three runner-up Cocalico.
And a healthy Fisher, comfortable in a familiar environment, will be leading the charge.