Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) fights off a steal attempt by Millersburg's Kyle Casner (11) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) puts up a shot over Millersburg's Nate Dohrman (25) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite head coach Seth Buckwalter, on the sidelines as the team takes on Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) goes for the steal on Millersburg's Nate Dohrman (25) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Jaeden McFadden (5) knocks down a three point shot against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) takes off with the ball after a steal against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) picks up a loose ball on the floor against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) and John Ritchey (44) go up for a rebound against Millersburg during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) scores on a breakaway as Millersburg's Isaiah Dyer (12) defends during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) knocks down a nthree point shot against Millersburg during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) fights off a steal attempt by Millersburg's Kyle Casner (11) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) puts up a shot over Millersburg's Nate Dohrman (25) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite head coach Seth Buckwalter, on the sidelines as the team takes on Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) goes for the steal on Millersburg's Nate Dohrman (25) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Jaeden McFadden (5) knocks down a three point shot against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) takes off with the ball after a steal against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) picks up a loose ball on the floor against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) and John Ritchey (44) go up for a rebound against Millersburg during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) scores on a breakaway as Millersburg's Isaiah Dyer (12) defends during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) knocks down a nthree point shot against Millersburg during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Prior to Thursday’s District 3-2A boys basketball semifinal, the last time Lancaster Mennonite faced Millersburg, Indians’ leading scorer Christian Bingaman pumped in 41 points to help his team top the Blazers, 76-65.
But Lancaster Mennonite was without injured second-leading scorer Cole Fisher in that matchup back on Feb. 6.
When Millersburg walked into the Lancaster Mennonite gymnasium Thursday, Bingaman was on crutches after suffering a left knee injury five days earlier. The Indians still battled, but the Blazers came away with a 71-59 district playoff victory.
“Whatever our gameplan was, the moment that Bingaman walked in on crutches, everything shifted,” Lancaster Mennonite third-year coach Seth Buckwalter said.
“It changed our mindset,” Lancaster Mennonite sophomore guard Camden Hurst said. “The last two or three practices we ran box-and-ones and zones, we really focused on stopping him.”
Hurst tallied a game-high 29 points to go along with three rebounds and three steals. Hurst has now scored 20 or more points in 10-straight games, though he’s quick to deflect any praise.
“The last nine or 10 games we’ve been on a roll,” Hurst said. “Everyone has been playing great. Cole was out for a couple games. Other people stepped up.”
Lancaster Mennonite head coach Seth Buckwalter, on the sidelines as the team takes on Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) goes for the steal on Millersburg's Nate Dohrman (25) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Jaeden McFadden (5) knocks down a three point shot against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) takes off with the ball after a steal against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) picks up a loose ball on the floor against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) and John Ritchey (44) go up for a rebound against Millersburg during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) scores on a breakaway as Millersburg's Isaiah Dyer (12) defends during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) fights off a steal attempt by Millersburg's Kyle Casner (11) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) knocks down a nthree point shot against Millersburg during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) puts up a shot over Millersburg's Nate Dohrman (25) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite head coach Seth Buckwalter, on the sidelines as the team takes on Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) goes for the steal on Millersburg's Nate Dohrman (25) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Jaeden McFadden (5) knocks down a three point shot against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) takes off with the ball after a steal against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) picks up a loose ball on the floor against Millersburg during second half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) and John Ritchey (44) go up for a rebound against Millersburg during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) scores on a breakaway as Millersburg's Isaiah Dyer (12) defends during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) fights off a steal attempt by Millersburg's Kyle Casner (11) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) knocks down a nthree point shot against Millersburg during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
Lancaster Mennonite's Cole Fisher (4) puts up a shot over Millersburg's Nate Dohrman (25) during first half action of a District 3 2A semifinal at Lancaster Mennonite High School Thursday March 4, 2021.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Hurst scored 21 of his points in a first half that felt like a track a meet, with the No. 2-seed Blazers (14-6) up 23-16 after the first quarter and 38-29 at intermission. It's a high-paced tempo that's preferred by Lancaster Mennonite prefers.
The Blazers created some breathing room by outscoring No. 3-seed Millersburg (14-6) 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 54-35 lead into the final frame.
Fisher (17 points, nine rebounds, one block) and 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore center David Weaver (10 points, six rebounds) also paced the Blazers. Meanwhile, guards Jaeden McFadden and David Shell combined for 15 points, 13 rebounds and five steals, which made up for the absence of junior guard Declan Hersh, who missed Thursday’s game.
“Hersh does a lot of that stuff that doesn’t show up in a box score,” Buckwalter said. “So we needed guys like David and Jaeden, they stepped up huge by getting extra rebounds and digging in on defense.”
The Blazers advance to a district final for the first time since 2017, fourth time overall, and first time under Buckwalter.
“This is not an opportunity you get too often,” Buckwalter said. “I haven’t as a head coach. The guys are excited. We’re aware it’s a unique opportunity.”
Lancaster Mennonite will host No. 4-seed Antietam in Tuesday's District 3-2A championship. Antietam upset top-seeded and previously undefeated Greenwood in Thursday's other district semifinal, 47-36.