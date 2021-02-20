When it comes to dedication to a sport, Clint Frontz sets a gold standard for what he has done in high school swimming, along with track and field.

Frontz, 85, who has been an official in those sports for decades and serves as assignment secretary for the Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Swimming and Diving Officials, is stepping aside after 58 years of service.

According to chapter secretary and longtime official Ted Fitzgerald, the organization honored Frontz with a gift card for his many years of service. The league hoped to make a presentation to Frontz at the condensed Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships, but he was unable to attend because of COVID-19 concerns.

So why does someone do something for 58 years?

“The camaraderie, helping the kids, being out with other people. It was an enjoyable experience,” Frontz said. “I tried to do my job, be as fair as I possibly could and thoroughly enjoyed contributing to the sport of swimming and track. How can you explain 50-some years? It was just great.”

“He has done a terrific job,” Fitzgerald said. “I suspect Clint stayed in for the same reasons I do.”

What started out serving as a track official for the Sonny Shepherd Relays in 1962 parlayed into a lifetime of service and memories.

A 1953 Manheim Township grad, Frontz spent three years in the military before returning home. He went to Gettysburg College and began a career in education at New Oxford Junior/Senior High. Three years later, he moved on to Manheim Central School District, where he taught until retiring in 1994.

It was the move to Central where Frontz met his wife Mary Ann at a breakfast. Married 53 years, the couple has two sons, Maurice III and David.

That union also benefited the L-L League as well. Frontz admits to not being comfortable with the computer, so Mary Ann has taken care of the technology aspect helping her husband in his duties assigning officials.

“I never learned the computer, but my wife knows it,” he said, “I always regret I didn’t learn anything about it or embrace it the way other people did. That’s just the way it goes.”

Frontz didn’t swim at Manheim Township or Gettysburg College,but said he always loved the water, especially after meeting then-Lancaster YMCA aquatics director Dick Bechtel and working at Camp Shand in Carlisle.

While not sure he remembers the first swim meet he officiated, Frontz knows it was either at Manheim Township or Hempfield’s former home at Golden Meadows.

Still, the details don’t matter. The memories of people he’s met and events he’s officiated from local to districts to states in two sports, is what’s made things special for Frontz.

It has also helped his health remain strong, along with his other activities and frequent walks.

“The good Lord blessed me with good genes,” he said.

Different look for postseason

Like many things, the next month’s District Three and PIAA championships will have a vastly different look.

To help reduce the numbers because of the pandemic, the normal two-day district championships will now be one day but held in two locations.

Class 3A will be March 6 at Cumberland Valley High School, starting with the girls competition at 10:15 a.m. It is expected to end shortly after 1:30 p.m. The boys will begin racing at 3:45 p.m. and conclude around 7:05 p.m. The top 16 individuals and eight relay teams qualify for districts in 3A.

Class 2A will be held the same day at Central York High School, girls starting at 10:15 a.m. ending at 1:05 p.m. and boys running from 3:30 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. The top 12 individuals and eight relays qualify for districts in 2A.

The Class 2A diving championships will commence at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Big Spring High School. The 3A diving will be Saturday at Wilson High School with the girls starting at 10 a.m.

Additional COVID-19 protocols include both individual and relays will have contestants in every other lane and there will not be any medal presentations. Also, no spectators will be allowed in any of the championship events. All events will be livestreamed with links to be provided.

The PIAA championships will move from Bucknell University to Cumberland Valley this year and will be cut down from a four-day event to two, March 19-20. Specific details are yet to be released.

