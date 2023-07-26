When Kiki Jefferson turned the corner and swung open the doors to the gymnasium inside Lancaster Country Day School on Wednesday afternoon, she had no idea what was waiting for her on the other side.

When the former Lancaster Catholic basketball standout and hometown hero stepped foot inside the gym, about 75 kids from Horizons summer camp let out a roar and cheered wildly for Jefferson, who took some time to answer questions, shoot some hoops and pose for pictures with the K-through-8 campers, mostly from the School District of Lancaster.

“To get to see all of those little kids yelling when I came out … it reminds me to never quit,” Jefferson said. “I’m in awe. This is my hometown. This is where I came from. I went to Salvation Army camps here growing up. I remember people coming to those camps and telling me to stick with it. Dustin Salisbery. Jerry Johnson. They pushed me to go harder. The city of Lancaster I know has my back.”

Salisbery and Johnson, a pair of McCaskey grads and Red Tornado hoops heroes, are city icons, and they continue to give back to the game to this day. Jefferson is quickly shooting up that list, as the throng of kids who welcomed her with open arms on Wednesday would attest.

“It’s the most excited they’ve been for a guest speaker,” said Rebecca Fowler, the executive director of Horizons. “Horizons is all about giving students opportunities, and one of the best opportunities is getting to see someone from your hometown do something extraordinary, and then come back. We’re honored that she could come and be with us.”

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for Jefferson, who arrived back in Lancaster on Wednesday morning fresh off a flight from Canada, where she helped her new team — the University of Louisville — represent the United States in the 2023 Global Jam.

Louisville captured gold compliments of a 68-66 victory over Team Canada in Toronto. In four games, Jefferson averaged 12.9 points, including a game-high 19 points in the Cardinals’ setback against Team Canada in an earlier round.

Jefferson’s best all-around game: In a 78-53 triumph over Team Puerto Rico, she had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

That came on the heels of Jefferson wrapping up a successful stint at James Madison, where she helped the Dukes win the Sun Belt tournament and go the NCAA big dance this past March.

Jefferson, the second leading scorer in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball history with 2,510 career points for Lancaster Catholic, earned a degree in sports and recreational management, and then she decided to enter the transfer portal for her fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility.

She scored 1,838 career points for JMU, and Jefferson was the Rookie of the Year in the conference, when she hit the court running after all of her success at Lancaster Catholic.

Jefferson landed in the Atlantic Coast Conference at Louisville, where she’ll study for her masters in sports administration — while hoping her time with the Cardinals, who have gone to the Elite Eight the last five seasons in a row, will serve as a springboard to the next level: Playing professionally in the WNBA.

“All love to James Madison,” Jefferson said, “but it was a decision that needed to be made for my future. I felt like the University of Louisville will get me to the next level.”

The pros.

“I’m going to get there,” said Jefferson, flashing her trademark smile.

She’s certainly on track. Jefferson helped Lancaster Catholic win a state championship and she earned Pennsylvania Player of the Year honors during her amazing prep ride. Then she helped JMU win the Sun Belt, while being named the conference tournament and overall conference MVP. And she’s already off to a fast start with her new squad, and Jefferson had her Global Jam gold medal dangling from her neck Wednesday.

“This is humbling,” Jefferson said, surveying all the kids lining up for a photo or to get a few moments of her time. “Not a lot of people get to do things like this, and I love my city — Lancaster — for this. I want to keep putting Lancaster on the map. Some people laugh about that, but we have a lot great athletes from here that don’t get the kind of publicity that I’m getting here right now. So this is humbling, and it reminds me to always go hard.”

Jefferson said she’s spoken to a lot of kids at plenty camps over the years. But Wednesday was different. She was in Lancaster. And she wanted to spread her message to the kids who also call this place home.

“Enjoy every moment and be a student before you’re an athlete,” Jefferson said. “Take care of what you have to take care of in the classroom because if you don’t, then you’re not going to be an athlete. And have fun. Not everything is going to go your way. You’re not going to win every game. But have fun and enjoy every single moment.”

