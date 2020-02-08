The U.S. women's field hockey team waited out a rain delay and scored their first goals of the FIH Pro League season, but couldn't come away with the win on Friday afternoon.
Down by just one goal at halftime, Team USA scored again in the 50th minute, but couldn't close the gap, suffering a 6-2 loss in Argentina.
Six different players scored for FIH No. 3 Argentina, including Julieta Jankunas, who earned Player of the Match honors. Las Leonas outshot the U.S. 28-9 in the game and held a 15-4 advantage in corners, turning three of those attempts into goals.
Las Leonas opened the scoring in the third minute as Delfina Merino tool a long pass down the right side and centered the ball to Jankunas. U.S. goalie Kealsie Robles saved the first attempt, but Jankunas chased down the rebound and fired a backhander into the net for the 1-0 lead.
The U.S. defense continued to be tested when play resumed following a 20 minute rain delay. Robles stopped a backhander from Carla Rebecchi before flyer Amanda Magadan stopped a penalty corner attempt in the 19th minute.
No. 14 Team USA tried to capitalize on the other end, but Anna Dessoye's backhander was saved.
Instead, Argentina doubled its lead in the 23rd minute. Maria Granatto dribbled through three defenders before firing around a fourth and across the front of the cage. The ball found Merino on the right post, where she flipped it into the open net.
The U.S. answered back just a minute later, turning consecutive corners into a goal and just a one-point deficit heading into halftime. After having her first drag flick turned away, Ashley Hoffman sent her second shot low and just under diving Argentine goalie Cristina Cosentino.
Just like in the first quarter, it took Argentina just three minutes to get on the board in the third. After Robles turned away Las Leonas' sixth corner of the game, they were awarded another and Agustina Gorzelany hooked the ball inside the far post.
Another corner four minutes later made it a 4-1 game as Rosario Luchetti got her stick down to redirect Silvina d'Elia's shot into the back of the net.
A persistent Taylor West added another U.S. goal on a corner in the 50th minute.
When Cosentino saved West's initial shot, the ball bounced out to Magadan on the left side. The midfielder's first shot was blocked, but her second bounced in front of the cage, where West sent it into the open left corner of the net.
Robles saved another two corners before Argentina added two more goals in the final three minutes. Both strikes came on corners, first with Rocio Sanchez corralling a loose ball that bounced off Robles' pads on a save and sending a backhander crashing into the backboard. Rebecchi added the final tally with just one minute to play.
Friday's game marked a special milestone for two U.S. players, Alexandra Hammel and Karlie Heistand, who earned their first international caps.
Argentina and Team USA will wrap up their two-game series Saturday at 4 p.m.