Former NFL wideouts Hines Ward and Bobby Engram are both in the mix to be the Philadelphia Eagles receivers coach, as reported by Paul Domowitch at Inquirer.com
Ward compiled more than 12,000 receiving yards and caught 85 TD passes in a 14 pro seasons all spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ward, who was known for vicious crackback blocks, was the MVP of Super Bow XL, which the Steelers won 21-10 over the Seattle Seahawks.
Engram also played 14 seasons in the NFL, which included stints with the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Engram was a member of the Seahawks team that lost to Ward's Steelers in the Super Bowl.
He caught 650 passes totaling 7,751 yards and 35 TDs in his NFL career.
A former Penn State star, Engram compiled 7,751 receiving yards, caught 31 touchdown passes and ran for 11 TDs in four seasons with the Nittany Lions.
Both Ward and Engram have coaching experience.
Engram has been an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens for the last six seasons and was on the Pittsburgh Steelers staff in 2012 and 2013.
Ward was an assistant with the New York Jets during the just completed season.
The Eagles wide receivers coach position became vacant after they fired Carson Walch.