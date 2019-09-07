Jeff Bradley’s always had a place in his heart for hills, which is not something every cross country runner will readily admit.
He also insists that hills must have names, which makes sense, coming from a guy who attacked them the way he did for so many years. But after all those miles and all those hills, it’s safe to say there are four that stand out in his memory.
Their names are Flagpole, Parachute, Surekill and Nursery, and they highlighted what he still calls the race of his life.
“It opened up so many doors for me,” Bradley, the former Millersville University All-American and Hempfield coach, said of a 10,000-meter tour he took on a gray day in November 1976. It was the AAU National Championship, held on the Belmont Plateau course in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. And Bradley, a relative unknown in a field of 400, finished third in 30:27 — a time that remains the third-fastest in course history.
Understand, this was no weekend workout. The AAU then was what U.S. Track and Field is today, and the race drew NCAA Division I athletes and other elite runners from across the country, without the lure of prize money.
“You did this because you wanted to find out who was the best,” Bradley said simply.
The field was without two of the sport’s biggest names, Bill Rodgers and Frank Shorter, who were ill. But Shorter, an Olympic silver medalist that summer, also had been beaten in 1975 by one Ric Rojas, of the Colorado Track Club. It was the same Rojas who would surprise pre-race favorite Terry Cotton of Arizona in the AAU run.
Bradley was just reconnecting with the sport after suffering a stress fracture in 1974, his senior year at MU. He had run in the Boston Marathon in 1975, but was hardly a veteran of the national stage. He ran the rugged Belmont Plateau course in 1970, but took the time in ’76 to reacquaint himself with the rocks, roots and wooded terrain. Ultimately, though, it was about the hills.
First was Flagpole, around which they ran two mile-long loops. Then Parachute, a steep 200-meter incline. Having climbed it, Bradley found himself at the rear of the front pack and thought, “This is amazing.”
After Surekill, named for its proximity to Philly’s infamous expressway, and Nursery, Bradley was second only to Rojas, who set a course record of 30:23.8. Cotton (30:26) passed Bradley in the final stretch.
Afterward, Bradley had barely caught his breath when Villanova star Marty Liquori approached him about running for Brooks Shoes. That was just the beginning of sponsorships, race opportunities and a new phase in his running career.
“That race,” Bradley said, “allowed me to have adventures I never would have had.”
Bradley, 67, recently was honored by the Belmont Plateau Hall of Fame for his performance. He no longer runs — his knees and back won’t allow it — but he’s still racking up miles on a bike. He and his wife, Nancy, have cycled their way across the country.
He’s retired from teaching, but still assists a former protégé, Curt Rogers, at Hempfield, where his Black Knight teams topped 200 victories. He admires the commitment and the accountability he sees in today’s scholastic runners.
“We talk about tradition a lot,” he said.
Tradition, of course, comes from history … the kind of history made by those who can handle the hills.
