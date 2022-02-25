The District Three Class 2A wrestling championships are set for Saturday at Central Dauphin East High School, beginning at 10 a.m. By the close of business, the original field of 156 athletes will be pared to 91 who will advance to the PIAA Southeast Region championships at Bethlehem Freedom March 4-5.

As the top seven district finishers qualify for regionals and, given the relatively small number of 2A participants overall and the relatively large number of District Three entrants, it’s not odd that wrestlers could clash head-to-head three weekends in a row.

Here’s a look at each weight class and one man’s idea of who the top seven qualifiers, in no particular order, might be. For entertainment purposes only, of course.

106 — Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel (39-1) has established himself as the wrestler to beat at this weight. Thus far, Anthony Mutarelli of non-PIAA Malvern Prep is the only wrestler to accomplish that. Lined up behind Seidel is Trinity’s Major Lewis (31-2), Luke Magnini (27-9) of Boiling Springs, Brayden Hartranft (24-8) of Berks Catholic, Susquenita’s Kale Quigley (25-5), Loudon Rupp (24-9) of Columbia and Roman Polcha (27-8) of Newport.

113 — West Perry’s Deven Jackson (26-2) won at 106 two years ago and was third at 113 in 2021 as injuries hampered his efforts. Runner-up to Jackson last weekend, Susquenita’s Mason McClendon (24-5) won at 106 in 2021. Behind them are Northern Lebanon’s Julian Zaragoza (21-13), returning runner-up Raif Barber (25-8) of Boiling Springs, Berks Catholic’s Christopher Smith (26-15), Austin Anderson (22-8) of Bermudian Springs and Bishop McDevitt’s Michael Beutler (15-10).

120 — Leading Camp Hill’s Marcus Colson 7-4 after two periods and wrestling from neutral in the third period of last week’s sectional semifinals, Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe (36-1) got taken down to his back and pinned.

He wrestled back for third, but that placed the Crusaders’ defending district champion in line for a semifinal match with two-time runner-up Jacob Deysher (28-8) of Brandywine Heights. Out of their half of the draw should emerge Bermudian’s Reese Daniels (22-11) and Pequea Valley’s Liam McGinley (27-12). Colson (31-3), West Perry’s Jackson Rush (27-10) and Owen Breidegan (27-16) of Northern Lebanon round out the septet.

126 — Camp Hill freshman Noah Doi (32-1), Bermudian’s Brennan Schisler (20-10), West Perry frosh Ty Morrison (33-9), Dillon Reinert (23-7) of Brandywine, Eli Bounds (31-6) of Boiling Springs, Annville-Cleona’s Ethan Missimer (22-14) and Northern Lebanon’s Owen Lehman (25-14) headline a mix of youth and veterans. Reinert won at 113 last year. Lehman is a two-time medalist at 106.

132 — Defending champion Dominic Caldwell (31-2) of Susquenita has been a factor across three weights in his career, also placing fifth at 113 and fourth at 120, as has been Christian Doi (29-1) of Camp Hill, second at 120 and third at 126. Devon Ponce (28-5) of Biglerville, Marvin Armistead (29-6) of Berks Catholic, West Perry’s Brian Puchalsky (25-16), Ian Vitalo (22-6) of Schuylkill Valley and Littlestown’s Caden Rankin (27-6) look to score their first district hardware.

138 — The spotlight falls on Columbia’s Stoudamire Campbell (29-4) in his second district tournament as the Crimson Tide sophomore is, nominally, the top seed. He is bracketed with Boiling Springs veteran Kobin Karper (33-3), a three-time medalist and returning runner-up here. Brandywine’s Joshua Sterner (28-11) and Elco’s Landen Brubaker (30-12) advance from Campbell’s half of the draw while Berks Catholic’s Carmine Lenzi (23-7), Newport’s Ryan Lawler (31-7) and West Perry’s two-time medalist Nolen Zeigler (31-7) come out of the bottom half.

145 — McDevitt’s Jakob Gilfoil (28-5) and Boiling Springs’ Ean Wilson (30-15) are the two section champs in the bracket. West Perry’s Tucker Seidel (30-14), Northern Lebanon’s Kayden Clark (30-13), John Maurer (26-13) of Berks Catholic, Newport’s Mason Messick (19-12) and Justin Emeigh (18-6) of Delone Catholic book their berth at Bethlehem.

152 — Boiling Springs two-time runner-up Michael Duggan (38-6) and McDevitt two-time bronze medalist Andrew Christie (33-3) have the deepest resume here. West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk (33-11) placed third at 138 in ’21, Northern Lebanon’s Conor Leonard (25-15), Camp Hill’s Kobe Moore (29-6), Biglerville’s Gage Bishop (25-6) and Dominic Giraffa (20-10) of Delone will be heard from.

160 — Newport’s undefeated Ganon Smith (31-0) has grown from a lightweight who finished fifth at 106 and third at 113 before making the big jump to fifth at 152, and is primed to ascend to the top of the medals stand. Standing in his way is likely semifinal opponent, and former Penn Manor Comet, Anthony Glessner (24-8) of McDevitt. Also from their half of the bottom bracket is West Perry’s Carter Nace (23-9).

Northern Lebanon’s Cooper Gill (24-6), Lancaster Catholic’s Caden Droege (32-6), Josh Kauffman (22-15) of Susquenita and Boiling Springs’ Jaydan Barrick (17-14) come out of the top half.

172 — Newport’s Nate Rode (15-0) returns after an injury kept him from improving his bronze-medal effort from 2020. He and Trinity’s Jagger Gray (30-3) are the veterans in a weight sprinkled with less experienced youth. One of Gray’s 30 wins is in overtime over Manheim Township’s Kevin Olavarria.

The youngsters include Lucas Lawler (23-7) of McDevitt, Gabriel Davis (26-5) of Berks Catholic, Northern Lebanon’s Clayton Erb (21-14), Carter Enders (22-8) of Halifax and Camp Hill’s Robby Rhinehart (23-12).

189 — McDevitt’s Kade Werner (22-5) bronzed here in ’21 while Trinity’s Tucker Paynter (31-1) was fourth at 160 and Upper Dauphin’s Dillon Johns (24-4) was seventh at 160.

Berks Catholic’s Timothy Saylor (26-11), Boiling Springs’ Collin Neal (34-11), Ethan Yoh (16-4) of Schuylkill Valley and Kennard-Dale’s Avery Cummings (19-10) all look for their first district medal.

215 — West Perry’s Brad Morrison (39-1) has won 30 straight since a loss in the finals of the Carlisle Tournament. Berks Catholic’s returning runner-up, Brody Kline (29-2), has won 24 straight since a quarterfinal loss in the Jim Thorpe Christmas Tournament. One streak will end here in the finals. Lancaster Catholic’s Ben Reigner (32-6) placed fifth in ’21. Dargean Motto (24-6) of Hamburg, Biglerville’s Mason Keiper (25-8), Jacob Scott (21-18) of Boiling Springs and Elco’s Kyle Miller (32-10) fill the field of potential medalists.

285 — McDevitt’s Riley Robell (31-1) has lost just twice in his last 63 bouts, winning back-to-back district titles at 182 and 285. No one else comes close, but Peyton Wentzel (24-1) of Upper Dauphin gives it a shot. The rest of the regional qualifiers include Mason Iswalt (29-7) of Berks Catholic, Boiling Springs’ Julyan Dodson (26-15), Caleb Brewer (28-4) of Wyomissing, Hamburg’s Charles Sheppard (23-7) and Jacob Mead (13-4) of Biglerville.