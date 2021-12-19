Scholastic wrestling is hardly a new thing to Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

The sport, with its colorful vocabulary of body-bending moves — armbars, spladles or whizzers, anyone? — and powerful displays of raw athleticism, has been around in a locally organized fashion since at least the 1920s. However, that local organization is celebrating another milestone.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League’s 50th season of wrestling is getting up to speed.

It seems like only yesterday that the L-L came into being, born out of the creation of Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 after the passage of Act 102 of the General Assembly in 1970. Between the close of the 1971-72 season and the opening of the 1972-73 season the 16 public schools in Lancaster County that offered wrestling were joined by four Lebanon County schools — Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Lebanon and Northern Lebanon — which had been wrestling independent schedules.

At that time the four were relative newcomers as wrestling programs, compared to their league mates to the south. According to records, Lebanon High’s first varsity season was in 1965-66. Northern Lebanon took to the mat the following year. Annville followed two years later, and Cedar Crest two years after that.

In the intervening years, programs have grown and evolved, with many encouraging a strong sense of family and community.

“Wrestling in my family has been a lifelong commitment,” Northern Lebanon head coach Rusty Wallace Jr. said. “My cousin Jimmy Collins was a state champ in 2001 (as a 112-pounder for the Vikings). My son (Hunter) was an all-state wrestler on (the 2016-17) team that made it to the state finals.

“I was a Northern Lebanon wrestler, and my dad was a longtime assistant at NL. My senior year (1994) we won a section title, which was the only championship in school history prior to 2013.”

Beginning with that ’13 team crown, the Vikes have won nine straight Section Three titles, and are going for No. 10 this season.

And, as it has been for years, the Vikings’ program motto remains “Family.”

“It may sound a bit cliche, but I bleed blue and gold,” Wallace said. “I always knew I wanted to be a wrestling coach at NL. Now that I am a coach, I reflect on those accomplishments. L-L wrestling has been a huge part of my life and has helped shape me into what I am today.

“I love the feel and the camaraderie of the L-L coaches and programs. Getting to coach a team to a title has been exciting, and I love the family feel in the L-L.”

Lancaster beginnings

By contrast to their northern neighbors, wrestling’s roots at Manheim Central and McCaskey — as Lancaster Boys High prior to 1938 — date to the 1920s. Varsity programs at Manheim Township (1950-51), Columbia and Solanco (1951-52) and Hempfield (1956-57) joined the Old Guard in the early ’50s with Conestoga Valley, Donegal and Warwick (1958-59) and Penn Manor (1959-60) providing the numbers needed to form the Lancaster County League in the 1959-60 season.

In short order that league, the L-L’s predecessor, grew as Elizabethtown joined in 1960-61, followed by Ephrata and Garden Spot in 1962-63 and Pequea Valley in 1963-64. With the addition of Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg for the 1965-66 season the Lancaster County League reached a full, if unwieldy, 16-team complement.

With PIAA regulations of that time restricting schools to 14 dual meets, the 1964-65 and 1965-66 seasons saw teams wrestle a 12-match league schedule, with not all teams wrestling each other. The league settled into the 11-match league season that prevailed from 1966-67 through 1971-72.

From there, the new L-L League took shape. Composed of 20 teams, it was decided to split the league into two 10-team sections.

Initially aligning the sections on traditional competitiveness, Manheim Central, Solanco, Manheim Township, Garden Spot, Columbia, Hempfield, Warwick, McCaskey, Penn Manor and Conestoga Valley were designated for Section One. Elizabethtown headlined Section Two, which included the four Lebanon County programs, Donegal and the “younger” Lancaster County programs: Cocalico, Ephrata, Lampeter-Strasburg and Pequea Valley.

As it embarked on its maiden voyage as a varsity program, Elco joined the league, and Section Two, for the 1973-74 season.

After years of wrestling a largely independent schedule, and competing in the postseason tournament of the Pennsylvania Catholic Interscholastic Association, which dissolved in 1974, Lancaster Catholic officially joined the L-L League for wrestling in the 1974-75 season. Prior to that, the Crusaders did take part in the initial L-L League Championships in 1973.

As the league transitioned to aligning sections based on enrollment rather than competitive history, some traditional rivalries were interrupted, and sometimes lost. In time for the 1994-95 season the league split to three sections and has remained so since.

The smallest school in District One’s Ches-Mont League in terms of enrollment, Octorara, which straddles the Lancaster and Chester County line, joined District Three, and the L-L’s Section Three, in 2018, giving the league 23 teams.

A Barons dynasty

The great-grandpappy of Lancaster wrestling dynasties, though, must be Manheim Central.

The 1960s were definitely the Barons’ decade, as they won, outright, every Lancaster County League title in that stretch. Their dominance predated the ’60s, though, as they won 141 straight matches against Lancaster County competition from the 1955-56 season through 1969-70. Overall in that period, the Barons were 176-12-1. From the 1960-61 season into the 1965-66 season, Manheim won 72 straight matches against all competition, at that time a state record.

A member of those 1962 and ’63 teams, and a sectional championship winner, was Mike Williams. After initiating the program at Central Cambria High School and coaching there for three years, Williams returned to coach his alma mater beginning in the 1971-72 season and was the man to usher the Barons into the L-L era.

“I was only 26 years old,” Williams recalled. “Coming into a pretty big atmosphere, you wanted to be successful, and it was a challenge.

“We had some really good coaches in our league: Ken Whistler (Manheim Township), Ivan Steele (Solanco), Jerry McDonald (Warwick), Gene Hale at Garden Spot.

“Ken Whistler … every time I saw red socks, I started to sweat a little.”

It was a talisman of sorts for the Township wrestlers and coaching staff of the time to wear red socks for matches. Whatever it was, it worked.

Spreading the wealth

Hempfeld’s epic 24-22 upset of Manheim Central in 1970 laid the foundation for the area’s first non-Baron dynasty. That match forged a three-way tie for the league title with Manheim Township and Garden Spot, each team with one league loss. From there, Township — and its red socks — would also share league titles in 1971 and 1972 and follow, winning outright, the first three L-L Section One crowns from 1973-75.

Township’s lock on Section One was broken in the 1975-76 season by Warwick. The Warriors, who finished in a three-way tie for second with Solanco and Elizabethtown in 1975, hired Gerry McDonald, a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Champion at East Stroudsburg as the program’s sixth coach. Under McDonald, the Warriors took off, winning 10 straight Section One titles, six outright. Their grip was loosened by a resurgent Manheim Central, which won four of the next five section titles.

Finding the environment much to its liking, Elizabethtown won the first two Section Two titles before being promoted to Section One. That left the door to Section Two open for neighboring Donegal, which won four of the next five Section Two titles — a string interrupted by Annville-Cleona winning the 1975-76 crown, the first Lebanon County team to do so.

From 1975-76 through 1987-88, though, Donegal won six titles and finished second five times. The Indians experienced a resurgence in the early years of the 21st century, too, winning four straight Section Three titles (2005-08) and five of seven from 2001-08.

Speaking of resurgence, the whiplash-inducing turnaround of Northern Lebanon remains a thing to behold. The Vikings won their first title, in Section Two, in 1994, but by 2007 they were beached and won just one Section Three match over the next six years.

But the Vikings rose, flipping the script in 2013 and winning the first of nine consecutive — and counting — undefeated Section Three championships while fashioning a 54-match league winning streak.

A Central redux

After the 1981-82 season, facing the increased demands of leading Manheim’s equally storied football program, Mike Williams relinquished the varsity wrestling coaching position.

“It couldn’t work,” he said. “We were going into the (football) playoffs, and wrestling practice was starting. I couldn’t devote enough time.”

He remained a part of the program, however, assuming the reins at the junior high, coaching another 11 seasons and winning 158 matches.

“It was the most fun I ever had as a coach, at any level,” Williams said. “It was a joy to coach.”

Buoyed by the renewed potency of that feeder program, Manheim won four Section One titles in five years (1986-90) and claimed nine Section Two titles from 1995 through 2018.

Perennial contenders

After decades of frustration chasing the Barons, Solanco broke through, winning three Section One titles in four years (1992-95). Dropped to Section Two, the Golden Mules won back-to-back in 1998-99, then returned to Section One, where they won seven straight from 2010-16 and eight overall.

When it wasn’t Solanco ruling the Section One roost, Warwick, Penn Manor and Hempfield enjoyed moments in the sun, too.

The Warriors won the title three years out of four (1994-97) and three straight from 2007-09. It was Hempfield’s turn in 1998, winning three times in four years through 2001. And Penn Manor, which shared a Section Two title with Donegal in 1978, pushed to the top in Section One in 2003, winning three of the next four titles. The team to beat this year, the Black Knights look to make it three straight after going back-to-back in 2020-21.

From 2013 through 2019 Conestoga Valley claimed four championships, two each in Sections One and Two.

Before promotion to Section One, Cocalico, where they won back to back in 2017-18, won the Section Two title in 2016. Prior to that, the Eagles enjoyed a four-year championship run from 1990-93 and won five titles in Section Three from 1995 through 2004.

Section Two has been notable for its distribution of the wealth over the years. Six of the eight current section residents have won at least one section title. In addition to Manheim and Donegal, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, L-S and Ephrata have taken their turn atop the section.

Returning to Section Two when the league split to three sections, Elizabethtown took the top spot in 1996, then ran off four straight titles from 2007-10.

With near misses in 1989, ’90, ’96, ’97 and ‘99, Ephrata claimed Section One titles in 1991 and 2000. Realigned to Section Two the following year, the Mountaineers won two more titles, in 2001 and ’03.

Garden Spot has won back to back three different times in Section Two, 1988-89, 2013-14 and 2020-21. From 2009 through ’21 the Spartans won five titles and were second four times.

L-S rose to perennial contender status in the early 1980s and won Section Two back to back in 1984 and 1985 and again in 1992. Aligned to Section Three in ’95, the Pioneers won three times in four years from 1997-2000 and, moving back to Section Two, in 2002. They returned to the pinnacle in Two in 2019 and shared the 2021 crown.

Before Northern Lebanon made Section Three its fiefdom, Annville-Cleona enjoyed a run of success, winning three straight titles from 2009-11.