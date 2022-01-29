Always a bridesmaid, never a bride?

Not necessarily.

Not in the 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League Individual Wrestling Championships.

While six of eight eligible returning champions were once again victorious in the 28th edition of the L-Ls, presented by OAL on Saturday at Manheim Township, three former runners-up achieved the summit of L-L wrestling — two of them in their third try.

And behind a stellar morning effort in the semifinals and wrestlebacks, Hempfield nearly lapped the field while winning its second team title in three years. The Black Knights amassed 215 points, 43 better than runner-up Northern Lebanon’s 172.

The Vikings held a one-point lead on the Black Knights after Friday’s action, but the Knights went 4-for-7 in the semis, bonusing in all four victories, and 9-and-1 cumulative in the wrestlebacks to pull away from the field.

“We had a really great morning and that really propelled us point-wise,” Knights coach Shane Mack said.

Two of the Knights’ four finalists brought home gold as Reagan LeFevre won his third title, 10-4 over Conestoga Valley’s Keaton Fischer at 145, and Caleb Mussmon made a second-period escape stand in a 1-0 victory over Donegal’s Nicolai Brotzman at 285. It is his first L-L title and, reportedly to hear him tell it, his first tournament win since first grade.

LeFevre, who dropped an overtime decision to Fischer in the dual meet, took the championship on his feet with a pair of first-period takedowns and a huge 5-pointer in the second.

“During the dual, I spent too much time riding him out,” said LeFevre, who also placed third as a freshman. “It drained my energy (and) I’m better on my feet and just scoring.”

Speaking of scoring, “It was a little bit of a pancake,” LeFevre said of the critical 5-pointer. “He shot in, I kind of blocked it with my chest and went with the overhook.”

Shut out by Manheim Township’s Josh Hillard for 5:54 at 126, Seamus Mack escaped and nearly sent the match to overtime with an ankle pick at the edge, denied as time ran out. It was Hillard’s second L-L title. He also placed second as a sophomore.

A determined David Woolley shook off an early takedown by the Knights’ Grant Hoover as the Warwick sophomore used three takedowns of his own to take the crown, his first, at 160, 9-3.

Also winning his third league title, Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez outscored Octorara’s Michael Trainor 5-1 in the third period to claim an 8-5 victory at 152.

A two-time runner-up at 113 and 120 – as well as placing fifth at 106 as a frosh – Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe was not to be denied in his last shot. His butt drag takedown with seven seconds left in the first period was the first of four takedowns in a 9-1 major decision over Solanco’s Weston Bare.

“It took three years to finally make it here,” said Howe, “but I’m grateful for it. My goal this tournament was to score bonus points on everybody. ”

And bonus he did with two falls, a tech fall and the finals major.

Solanco junior Jared Fulton also shook off the curse of the silver medal with his title at 132. Runner-up at 120 and 126, he took little time cementing his legacy, running an arm bar to pin Manheim Central’s Uriah Warner in 1:11. That gave Fulton four falls in an aggregate 6:14, earning the Floyd “Shorty” Hitchcock Most Falls/Least Time Award.

“It’s a long time coming,” said Fulton, who surrendered Warner’s opening takedown before reversing and applying a near side bar. “It just happened,” he said of the bar, “(and) I got really excited about it.”

McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III, who lost a last-second heartbreaker in the 215-pound finals in 2021, made sure it wouldn’t be close in his second shot at gold.

He took Cocalico’s Jacob Humphrey down into a cradle and a 5-0 lead in the first period. He ran a bar-and-half for two backpoints, adding a Penn State ride-and-half for three more to lead 15-2 after two and closed out a 17-2 technical fall, in 4:28, with another Penn State-and-half.

Besides Hillard’s win over Mack, the afternoon’s finals featured several matches that left fans gasping.

Trailing Township’s returning L-L and PIAA champion Kaedyn Williams 6-2 late in the second period at 113 — after Williams scored on a far cradle late in the first period — Warwick’s Nico Tocci hit a sweet duck under near the edge as time grew short.

Williams’ death grip on Tocci’s head was the only thing that saved him as time ran out in the period. Tocci picked up two stall points in the third period to close to a 6-4 final.

In a matchup of returning champions at 138, Township’s Aliazer Alicea defeated Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr 4-2. After a scoreless first period, the two traded reversals in the second before Alicea reversed once more to go up 4-2, denying a Gehr stepover try as the period ended. They were just getting started.

In a tremendous scramble with 35 seconds left Gehr twice gained a momentary advantage only to have Alicea grab it back, twice, before settling into control the last 31 seconds.

Alicea’s teammate Kevin Olavarria dominated Brett Barbush 13-2 at 172 with three takedowns and a pair of 3-point nearfalls to win his second league title.

Ephrata’s James Ellis shook off a slow start at 189, taking Catholic’s Mason McClair to his back for a 5-2 lead after a period, then taking McClair down in the second period, into a cradle and fall, in 2:40 for his first L-L medal.

In the 106-pound finals of the Bethlehem Hurricane Classic in December, Northern Lebanon freshman phenom Aaron Seidel escaped — literally — the challenge of Warwick’s Marco Tocci, 1-0.

Saturday, Seidel’s low double leg in the first period sparked a 3-0 victory over Tocci. With three falls Seidel completed the tournament unscored upon, earning him the D. Kenneth Ober Outstanding Wrestler Award by a vote of the coaches.