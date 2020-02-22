SPRING GROVE — Will Betancourt has often stated his mission on the wrestling mat is to dominate and to score points.

But after scoring just six points total — admittedly while dominating his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents — his offensive explosion in the District Three 3A 120-pound championship was eye opening.

Betancourt scored early, and often, on Cumberland Valley senior Ruslon Dzielak, completing a 16-0 technical fall in 4:16 to become the 17th wrestler in 82 years to win four District Three championships.

In the 45 years that District Three has also been the self-contained PIAA Southcentral Region in 3A, Betancourt is just the fifth to win all four titles in 3A, the first from the L-L League.

He was joined atop the medals stand Saturday evening at Spring Grove Hgh School by Penn Manor’s Nick Baker who won his first District/Region title with a 4-3 victory at 182 pounds over Central Dauphin’s Timmy Smith.

It was the second time in as many weeks that Baker beat Smith in a tournament final, claiming the sectional title 4-2 last weekend.

Three other L-L wrestlers were denied in the finals, still earning an invitation to the PIAA 3A state tournament, two weeks from now at Hersheys Giant Center.

They are joined by ten others who navigated their way through stormy wrestleback waters to place third, or fourth, earning a berth in states as well.

“This is one of the better moments of my high school career,” said Betancourt after his awards ceremony. “I’m just enjoying it, having fun.”

It certainly looked like fun as he jacked Dzielak in the air off a single leg shot, taking him to the mat for a quick 4-0 lead.

“When you mat return like that, it breaks them,” he said.

Up 5-0 early in the second period, he took Dzielak to his back off a fireman’s carry, scoring five points to take a 10-0 lead.

He turned him later in the period for a 3-point nearfall and the outcome was no longer in doubt. The only question was when.

Sixteen seconds into the third period, he scored on an escape and takedown and embraced history.

As with their last meeting, points were scarce for Baker and Smith as they were tied 1-1 after four minutes.

“Both of us knew what was coming from each other, and we had a counter for what each brought to the table,” Baker said.

Baker scored off a single leg with 45 seconds to go to take the lead, but Smith reversed 11 seconds later.

“When it first happened, I felt a little anxious,” he said. “But I knew there was time on the clock (and) I could get out.”

Which he did, circling into, and under, Smith before coming to his feet for an escape.

“I knew he liked to do tilts. I was just trying to keep my arms free, rise and set up my next shot.”

He played defense the final 25 seconds to keep Smith at bay.

Garden Spot’s Gunner Gehr and Dustin Swanson claimed silver at, respectively, 145 and 220

Dallastown’s Brooks Gable smothered Gehr’s offense and defense in a 7-0 decision.

CD’s Marques Holton scored a takedown at the edge as the first period expired, added a second period escape on the way to an eventual 7-2 victory.

CD freshman Matt Repos scored three takedowns and turned Solanco’s Dominic Flatt three times in a 14-0 major at 106.

Manheim Township’s Josh Hillard, L-S’s Arik Harnish, McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher, Cedar Crest’s TJ Moore and Garden Spot’s Charles Martin delivered bronze-medal performances in the consolation finals.

Hillard, avenged a 7-6 quarterfinal-round loss to Dallastown’s Caden Dobbins, scoring a takedown in sudden victory for a 2-0 win at 106.

Harnish spotted New Oxford’s Lance Beckner an early takedown scoring a second period nearfall and third period takedown for a 4-2 win at 126.

Four takedowns paced Vogelbacher ‘s 9-4 victory over Township’s Cade Clancy at 170.

A three-point second period and nearfall in the third was all the scoring Moore needed in a 5-1 win over Cumberland Valley’s Dontey Rogan at 220.

Martin claimed his second victory of the weekend at 285 over Nasier Spellman of York Suburban, sticking Spellman for a fall at 3:36.

In addition to Clancy, four other locals placed fourth.

Township’s Aliazar Alicea dropped a 4-2 nod to Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis at 113.

Penn Manor’s Dylan Coleman and Colt Barley, placed fourth at 145 and 152, respectively.

Daniel Boone’s J. T. Hogan used escapes in the second and third periods to turn back Coleman, 4-2.

A first-period takedown was the difference as South Western’s Ethan Baney stopped Barley, 4-2.

Solanco’s Nick Yannutz never got untracked against Josh Harkless of Wilson, who scored a fall in 2:27.

While they did not earn a spot in the state tournament — only the top four qualified — Donegal’s William Small (182) and Garrett Blake (195) placed fifth, as did L-S’s Zac Shelley at 285.

Conestoga Valley’s Trent Ruble (106), Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (120), Penn Manor’s Owen Rohrer (138) and Kole Marley (160), Ephrata’s Jim Ellis (170) and Warwick’s Matt Wooley (220) placed sixth.