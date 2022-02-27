On June 17, 2020, the NCAA Division I council gathered virtually and gave women’s wrestling “emerging sports status.”

What does that mean?

For a sport to be considered, it must have a minimum of 20 varsity teams/and or competitive club teams that have competed in a minimum of five contests. The sport must also reach 40 programs to move forward to the NCAA governance structure for championship considerations. Teams that make the list have 10 years to make meaningful progress toward that goal.

A few months earlier, NCAA Division II and Division III had already voted to approve women’s wrestling as an emerging sport during the NCAA convention.

Just how important is the status? It’s huge. Women's ice hockey, rugby and rowing all garnered official status on a path through emerging sport status.

Fifty-eight schools across all NCAA divisions have women’s wrestling programs. Iowa recently became the first Power Five school to add a team. The Cliff Cleen National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships, in its second year, will serve as the championship event for all divisions until official status is bestowed by the NCAA.

Women’s wrestling programs don’t exist at Millersville University, Elizabethtown College, Franklin & Marshall College and Lebanon Valley College, though an official at Elizabethtown has said the school would be open to adding the sport. Elizabethtown competes in the Landmark Conference.

“Elizabethtown College has a competitive and highly talented men’s wrestling program,” Athletic Director Chris Morgan said. “We are always looking into the possibilities of adding to our athletic programming, and if the opportunity presented itself for the addition of a women’s wrestling team, we would pursue our options to see if it aligned well at E-town.”

Millersville, part of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, doesn’t have a plan to add women's wrestling, but the school is closely watching the growth of the sport. Lock Haven and East Stroudsburg universities, both in the PSAC, offer women’s wrestling.

“We are always looking at what emerging sports are there across the country,” Millersville Athletic Director Miles Gallagher said. “And we are obviously encouraged in seeing the growth in women’s wrestling, locally as well.”

Adding both men’s and women’s wrestling has been discussed as part of the Lebanon Valley College in Annville’s current athletic strategic plan. The biggest challenge, however, is facilities, according to Associate Athletic Director and Senior Women’s Administrator Stacey Hollinger.

“Men’s and women's wrestling are on the potential list to add to sports in the future,” Hollinger said. “Our challenge for us right now is we do not have a facility where we can practice, have locker rooms or compete. But it has been talked about, and it has been considered because other teams in our conference have added it, so it is definitely on our radar and part of an athletic strategic plan.”

Lebanon Valley competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference, where three schools have sanctioned the sport. Alvernia University in Reading is slated to begin competition next fall. York College approved women’s wrestling as a varsity sport on Jan. 20 and is recruiting, while Delaware Valley College in Doylestown already has a program up and running.

There are also other collegiate opportunities for scholarships, as many National Association of Interscholastic Athletics schools offer the sport. In addition to 43 schools with programs as of Feb. 14, the NAIA has held a Sanctioned Invitational championship event for three years in Jamestown, North Dakota. The 2022 championship is slated for March 10-11 and can be streamed live via Flowrestling.