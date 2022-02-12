It’s a long journey from the hardwood of a junior high basketball court to the mats of an NCAA Division I wrestling program.

As long as the distance from Lititz to Colorado Springs, Colorado — 1,737 miles, give or take.

That’s the journey being taken by Warwick senior Nico Tocci. It’s a journey that has taken five-plus years and is nearing completion as the high school wrestling postseason begins this week with sectional tournaments. It’s the first step on a four-week trip culminating at Hershey’s Giant Center and the PIAA State Championship tournament.

Tocci has committed to attend, and wrestle for, the United States Air Force Academy. Although he’s not entirely certain of the path he’ll take, and flying is not out of the question, he is considering a major in cyber security.

“It’s a really good academic school,” he said, “and I wanted to serve. When the opportunity came, I went with it.”

That Tocci, middle son of Bethlehem natives Pat and Marissa Tocci, would find success on the mat is not surprising.

Pat Tocci, the senior director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association, twice qualified for the PIAA championships while wrestling for Frank Gutierrez at Bethlehem Liberty High School, placing third at states and winning 115 matches.

A four-year starter at Brown University, he served as an assistant at Harvard before being named the head coach at Kutztown University. After three successful years, he joined the NWCA staff in 2000 and has remained ever since.

So it’s a given his sons would wrestle, right?

“We wrestled for maybe a year or two (in elementary), and then we stopped, maybe in third grade,” Nico said. “He never tried to force it on us. He let us do whatever we wanted.”

In fact, all three Tocci brothers were slow to take up the challenge of wrestling. Patrick, the oldest, did not join the Warwick program until 11th grade, in 2018.

Marco, the youngest, picked up the sport two years ago in ninth grade and has, as a junior, quickly established himself as one of the better 106-pounders in the area.

For Nico, the moment came in eighth grade, after being cut from middle school basketball tryouts.

“After I got cut, I came in the (wrestling) room the next day. I just wanted to try it out,” he said. “I liked it, so I thought, ‘I’ll give it a shot this year.’ ”

Over the next two years, Nico Tocci fashioned a 31-15 record, placing fourth at the Elizabethtown Optimist Tournament — the unofficial junior high championships of the Lancaster-Lebanon League — as a freshman after being one win short of the medal round in eighth grade.

As a sophomore, he broke into the Warriors’ varsity lineup as an undersized 106-pounder, often giving up 10 pounds to opponents. He finished the year 8-13. And hungry.

“I did a lot of summer wrestling,” he said. “I worked hard and I lifted (weights). I trained with good wrestlers who were going to beat you in the room. That’s what makes you get better.”

His junior season was a complete turnaround as he went 20-5, placing third at the L-L League championships and fourth at sectionals, one win short of advancing to the District Three Class 3A tournament.

More offseason work followed, joined by brother Marco. The two hit the summer tournament trail, competing in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman at the U.S. Marine Corps championships at Fargo, North Dakota, where Marco placed seventh in the Greco Junior Division at 106.

The result of that work can be found in the results, as Nico brings a 27-2 record into the postseason while Marco is 24-3 (with two of the losses to Northern Lebanon’s uber-freshman Aaron Seidel). Both placed second at the Hurricane Classic Christmas Tournament in Bethlehem and second in the league tournament.

One measurement of Nico Tocci’s improvement can be found in two matches against Manheim Township’s Kaedyn Williams.

In the 2021 dual meet, Williams dominated in a 12-0 major decision. This year, in the 113-pound championship match of the league tournament, Tocci relentlessly pursued the Blue Streaks’ returning state champion, just missing a match-altering takedown as time ran out in the second period. It was all Williams could do to come away with a 6-4 victory.

“I needed to push the pace at the end, that was my game plan,” he said. “Slow him down in the first (period) then really push at the end. I just couldn’t score.”

As the season reaches a crescendo, Tocci looks forward to the next level.

“We just really have to get everything in tune for the postseason,” he said, “and when that time comes be really focused. I think I’m prepared for it. I know I’ll have to give it my all. This is my last year. I have nothing to lose.”

And then, it’s off to the wild blue yonder, joined by Hempfield standout Reagan LeFevre, who has also committed to the Academy. There, they’ll see familiar faces, as recent District Three alums Cole Forrester of Shippensburg, Brooks Gable of Dallastown, Josh Miller of Central Dauphin and Anthony Hinson of Spring Grove are all part of a six-man Keystone State contingent on the Falcons’ roster.

“Knowing someone is there from my area is (going to be) good,” Tocci said.