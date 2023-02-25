SPRING GROVE — It was 31 years since McCaskey crowned a District Three wrestling champion.

It was 12 minutes – give or take – until they crowned the next one.

Red Tornado junior Kevin Olavarria and senior Jose Garcia III paced a quartet of Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers that brought home gold from the District Three/Southcentral Regional Class 3A championships Saturday at Spring Grove Area High School. Olavarria won in the 172-pound weight class, Garcia at 215.

Joining them atop the awards stand were Manheim Township junior Kaedyn Williams at 114 and Solanco senior Jared Fulton at 133.

For Olavarria, Garcia and Fulton it was their first career district title. Williams scored the three-peat with his third district gold in three years.

Olavarria, who extended his season record to 34-0, became the first Red Tornado champion since Jose Colon won in 1992 with an impressive 8-4 take down of Central York’s Macon Myers (36-3).

With his deep freestyle background, Olavarria dominated from neutral with a pair of first period takedowns, on a single-and-lift and on a shrug-and-tackle, plus one each in the second and third periods.

“Freestyle helps a lot,” Olavarria agreed. “A lot of that comes from my coaches, here and back home (in Puerto Rico).”

Olavarria setting the tone from neutral also neutralized Myers’ opportunities to work on top, where he posted 22 falls and three tech falls this season.

“I came in here with the mindset of being a champion,” said Olavarria, who placed second last year. “I got out of here a champion and, hopefully (will) in two weeks, too.”

For Garcia (36-0), whose title quest was upended by an injury-fed semifinal loss in 2022, the title victory was a comeback of many sorts. Chambersburg’s Zach Evans took Garcia down to his back, and into trouble, 32 seconds in.

“I knew, going in, he was an upper body guy,” Garcia said. “I felt comfortable in my ability and thought, let me see how this goes. Next thing I know I’m on my back.”

Incrementally, Garcia reduced the danger after 22 seconds of deep trouble, clearing room, worming his way off his back and, with 11 seconds left, reversing to trail 5-2. Not content with that, he put Evans (40-8) on his back as time ran out.

“I fought off adversity,” he said, “I had his arm trapped and just threaded the needle.

Garcia deferred to start the second, Evans chose bottom and Garcia went to work. He put Evans on his back with 1:10 to go in the period, tightening his pinning combination until the fall was called with 38 seconds left. “I usually get a cross-wrist turk, but I lost the cross wrist,” Garcia said. “Somehow, I still got the turk, everybody’s yelling, ‘Go for the pin!’ I said I got this.”

Saturday was also the first time McCaskey crowned two champions in the same district tournament since Chris Xakellis and John Stoner doubled up in 1978.

Fulton survives

Canadian rockers The Guess Who scored a Top 40 hit in the ’70s with the tune “Hang On To Your Life.” On Saturday, Jared Fulton (36-3) hung on for his life, and gold medal chances, as Northern’s Rocco Fratelli desperately pushed to improve his advantage off a takedown shot.

Trailing 3-2 with under 30 seconds to go, Fratelli (25-4) shot in on a single leg and took Fulton to the mat.

“We were worried about (the official) giving a takedown when it wasn’t secured,” Solanco coach Tony Mendez said.

Fulton wrapped his arms around Fratelli’s midsection and blocked Fratelli’s attempts to hook a leg. He kept tight and waited for the deliverance of the final horn.

“He never hooked my legs and he never got his hands above my hips,” Fulton said. “I didn’t really know what the time was. Once I saw there was like 10 seconds (left), I knew I had to hang on for dear life. I couldn’t give him two there.”

At the start of the match it appeared Fratelli had scored a takedown with six seconds showing. Before control could be determined, Fulton scrambled, kept moving and scooted out of danger as the period ended.

“I really thought he got the two,” Fulton said. “Once I saw he didn’t, I felt a lot better.”

In the second period, Fulton escaped off the whistle and scored on a nice dump to go up 3-0. Fratelli escaped late in the period and again early in the third to narrow Fulton’s advantage and set the stage for the final drama.

Williams gets third title

In an all-L-L final, Williams claimed his third title with his third victory of the season over Manheim Central’s Braxton Keiffer. Williams (20-0), who pinned Keiffer in the L-L finals and majored him in the sectional finals last week, rolled to a 15-0 technical fall in 4:28 Saturday afternoon.

He pancaked Keiffer (34-8) for five points off the opening handshake, adding three more on a tilt late in the first period. An escape and takedown made it 11-0 after two, and Williams closed it out with a double leg takedown for four points at the start of the third.

L-L has four runners-up

In addition to Keiffer, four other L-L wrestlers were denied in the finals.

Hempfield’s Seamus Mack (33-6) got the early advantage on Tyler Adams of York Suburban with a first-period takedown at 127. Adams (34-2) evened the match coming out of an exchange of positions with a takedown of his own in the second period and turked Mack to his back for the deciding near fall in a 5-2 victory.

Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos (47-3) became the 19th four-time champion in the 86-year history of the District Three tournament, and the 12th since the turn of the century, with an 8-0 major decision over Cocalico’s Aiden Swann (33-4). Repos scored takedowns in the first, second and third periods and never allowed an opening for Swann to use his deadly half nelson.

In an outcome nobody saw coming, Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino (32-1) won his second career title with a technical fall in 3:32 over Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush. The surprise wasn’t so much that Frontino won, one could’ve got even money for either wrestler, as it was the ease with which he accomplished it. He turned Barbush (41-4) four times with a turk ride, good for 11 of his points in a 16-0 outcome.

At 285, Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman (34-3) faced Layton Schmick of Carlisle for the second time this season. Schmick (36-1) took the first meeting 1-0 at the Cedar Duals just after the New Year, and Saturday it appeared another close match was in the offing as Brotzman escaped to start the second period to take a 1-0 lead.

Dealing all season with a knee injury, Brotzman couldn’t deal with Schmick’s bearhug near the edge of the circle as time ran low. Schmick took Brotzman to his back immediately getting the fall in 3:37.

In all, 13 L-L athletes earned a spot in the PIAA state championships March 9-11 at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Warwick senior Marco Tocci (35-5) placed third at 121 for his second trip to states. Placing fourth at their respective weights were Elco freshman Ashton Kriss (35-6) at 107, and Ephrata senior Tanner McCracken (21-5) at 139, earning their first berths in the state tournament. Lebanon senior Griffin Gonzalez (39-4) at 152, heads back to Hershey for the third time in his career.