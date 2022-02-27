For three days each March, high school wrestling state championships in Pennsylvania and Ohio feature near-sellout sessions, respectively, establishing 10,000-seat Giant Center in Hershey and the 18,000-seat Schottenstein Center in Columbus as meccas for the sport.

And despite a major winter storm and the ability for fans to watch at home on the Big Ten Network, the NCAA matchup between top-ranked Penn State and No. 6 Ohio State on Feb. 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center was in front of a sellout crowd.

But as important as wrestling is to both states, Pennsylvania’s neighbor to the west has followed a new path: On Jan. 13, Ohio became the 33rd state to add girls wrestling as an officially sanctioned sport. (Iowa followed, with 34 states now total.)

The Ohio High School Athletic Association added girls wrestling its 28th sport (14 boys, 14 girls), giving it emerging sport status. OHSAA Director of Communications and Special Projects Bob Goldring, who was involved in the process, said the organization worked closely with the Ohio State Wrestling Coaches Association on the sanctioning. With the sport’s growth nationally, he said, it was felt to be the right time to put it under the OSHAA umbrella.

“(The OSWCA) showed the growth numbers. They have shared their financial information,” Goldring said. “And we are aware girls wrestling is growing nationally and that a number of state associations have adopted it under their umbrella. So we felt the time was right to get approval from our board of directors to move forward with girls wrestling and placed it under our emerging sports status, which means we would treat it similarly to our other sports.”

The OHSAA plan is to model its girls state tourney exactly the way the Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association has run its own the past two years — with four regional tournaments and a separate championship tournament.

Pennsylvania schools with girls wrestling programs and the organization SanctionPA hope the PIAA eventually follows Ohio’s footsteps. OSHAA recently relaxed its participation guidelines to allow more opportunities for its student-athletes. The PIAA granted girls wrestling emerging sports status Feb. 23, but unlike Ohio, it does not plan to tweak the current bylaws, which call for 100 teams in order for a sport to be officially sanctioned.

“We used to have regulations in place that did stipulate X amount of schools had to sponsor the sport before we would get involved,” Goldring said. “But in the last several years, we have gotten rid of that regulation. Our current director, Doug Ute, is very much in favor of allowing us to study a sport and see what makes the most sense; allowing us to make a recommendation to our board without having our hands tied with those numbers.”

Ohio's just the latest of Pennsylvania's neighbors to sanction girls wrestling.

The sport was officially sanctioned by the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association on May 6, 2019. According to the MPSSAA, the state’s inaugural girls tournament was in 2018, though this precursor was not sanctioned as an official state championship.

That inaugural event drew 77 wrestlers. MPSSAA did the same in 2019, with 103 girls participating, leading to the sanctioning of the sport.

“With the increase in female participation in the 2019 tournament, MPSSAA, in conjunction with Brian Layman, wrestling committee chair, and Michael Duffy, state wrestling tournament director, proposed a girls division in the state tournament,” the MPSSAA said in an email. “The wrestling committee unanimously approved having a girls division at the state championships, as did our legislative body, thus the first year of the MPSSAA sanctioning girls wrestling was 2020. Currently, 170 girls entered in the girls division at the 2022 state championships.”

New Jersey added girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport in September 2018, after the state’s first unofficial state championships on March 2, 2018.

The New Jersey effort was spearheaded by Lori Ayers, the wife of Princeton University wrestling coach Chris Ayers, who has transformed the Tigers into one of the top programs in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association.

The Ayers’ daughter Chloe, who beat 33 male opponents during her high school career and went on to win four girls state championships before her graduation last year, also played a big role in the movement.