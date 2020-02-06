It was a homecoming of sorts for Donegal wrestling coach Nick Evans as his Indians took on Solanco, Thursday night in Quarryville.
The Golden Mules (10-4) put out the welcome mat for Evans, a 2002 Solanco grad, and his team. Then they rolled it up.
In a nonleague crossover between the Section One Mules and Section Two Indians, the hosts took the measure of the Tribe, 37-30.
Solanco won seven bouts, Donegal six — there was one no contest — and the Mules ability to score bonus, especially in the final three bouts, proved decisive.
Solanco scored falls in five of its seven wins, closing out at 106-113-120 with three straight, and added a major decision to its haul.
Down 19-0, the Indians (11-4) won six in a row from 152 through 220, with falls in four of the six wins, to take a 30-19 lead.
In the end, each team won the matches that, on paper, it was supposed to.
“We matched up where we thought we were,” Evans said. “It came down to bonus points and fighting off our back.”
“It was nice that we had some competitive matches, matches going to decisions” said Solanco head coach Tony Mendez, who was John Little’s assistant when Evans wrestled.
“A lot of the league matches this year have been get six, give six.’
Jackson Houghton (19-8) got six for the Mules as the evening began at 126. Joey Vandegriff (14-13) added a major, Ronnie Fulton (25-7) a fall and Steve Williams (8-14) outlasted A.J. Small (5-20), 7-5 at 145 in one of the night’s few tossup bouts.
Joe Fox (7-8) stanched the bleeding with a win at 152 and triggered the Indians’ run.
Mason Ober (27-6), Will Small (33-4), Garrett Blake (26-5) and Connor Ruhl (18-15 ) scored falls while Joel Grillo (22-13) added a decision at 170, giving the Tribe the advantage.
Blake claimed a narrow, 3-2 victory over Nick Yannutz in the league tournament. This time was different.
Blake countered a throw attempt by Yannutz (26-8) to take a 5-0 lead, then turned him with a bar-and-half combination for the fall in 3:33
With Ruhl pulled down to 220 and the Mules’ Nate Neuhauser still recovering from an injury, there was no contest at 285.
Which set the stage for the Mules’ finishing kick of Dom Flatt, Weston Bare and Jared Fulton. They delivered.
“It was a tough one,” said Evans, adding, “it’s always nice being back here.”