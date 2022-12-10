Crowning five champions and placing 11 of the 12 wrestlers it brought to the tournament, Mount Saint Joseph’s ran away from the field at the Penn Manor Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Millersville.

A private high school located in western Baltimore, Mount Saint Joseph’s lapped the 28-team field, amassing 249.5 points to finish 102.5 points ahead of runner-up Salesianum (147).

The Gaels advanced seven into the championship finals with Joseph Cooper (107), Carter Nogle (121), Coleman Nogle (127), Benjamin Smith (160) and Gavin Bage (285) claiming titles. Cameron Cannaday (152) and Bryce Phillips (215) placed second for the Gaels.

With three falls — including an 81-second pin in the finals — and a tech fall, Cameron Nogle was voted the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

As they did last week at Solanco’s Mule Classic, Salesianum’s upperweight duo of James Miller (189) and Max Agresti (215) put up gold-medal efforts. In a rematch of their Mule Classic final, Miller pinned Jesse Rappazzo of Red Lion once again. The fall time last week was 3:24, Saturday it was 3:18. Agresti converted a single-to-a-double at the edge of the circle with six seconds left in the second tiebreak period to edge Phillips, 4-3.

The Hill School crowned three champions, Robert Pavlek (133), Cole Albert (139) and Colby Isabelle (172).

Red Lion’s Frank Gulli, fifth at the Mule Classic last week, took the title at 152 defeating Cannaday 13-9. While cruising to a 13-3 major decision victory, the match got tight for Gulli as Cannaday scored six points in the last 35 seconds, including putting Gulli on his back as time expired.

Three local wrestlers appeared in the finals, with two winning titles.

Solanco’s Jared Fulton scored the final five points of the match, a reversal out of a second-period scramble and a third-period escape and takedown, to defeat Adriean Deleon of Bethlehem Liberty, 7-2, at 145.

Penn Manor’s Gavin Boland swamped Sid O’Donnell of Dallas Area at 114 with three 3-point nearfalls, a pair of takedowns, a reversal and a stalling point for a 16-1 technical fall in 5:17.

The Comets’ Travis Clawson came up short in a slugfest with Carter Nogle at 121, falling 15-12. The difference in the match was four Nogle takedowns as he dominated from neutral.

Solanco finished third as a team, 21 points back of Salesianum, with Caden Rutt (107) placing third, Braedon Bickford (114) fourth, Ben Williams (152) and Blaine Plastino (172) taking fifths. Justin McCauley was seventh at 160 and Andrew Smith eighth at 139.

In addition to Boland and Clawson medaling, Teagan Rogers took third at 189 for the Comets who finished fourteenth with 73.5 points.

Elco had a good showing, placing just outside the top 10, at 11th, scoring 81.5 points. Ashton Kriss was third at 114, Steve Rosado (127) and Kyle Miller (215) sixth, Zane Trostle seventh at 121 and Mitch Frederick (152) and Elias Krow (160) eighth.

Taking 15th with 65 points, Garden Spot medaled with Blake Weaver (189) and Tyler Hurst (215) placing fourth and Diego Portales, injured in the consolation quarterfinals, defaulting out to eighth place at 133.

Gavin Badger (139) and Ben Reigner (215) placed fifth for Lancaster Catholic, 20th as a team with 44 points.

Jaiden Newton took fourth at 172 for Lampeter-Strasburg, 22nd, with 41 points, with Josh Heisey fifth at 145.

While Manheim Township had no medalists, the Blue Streaks finished 23rd with 37 points. Cedar Crest finished 26th with 39 points as junior Lucas Garrett placed seventh at 139.