Happy New Year!

With the holidays receding in the rear-view mirror, attention turns to January’s mad dash to the finish line. Beginning Wednesday and over the next four weeks, the Lancaster-Lebanon League section races in wrestling will shake out and titles will be determined.

A week from Wednesday the Section One race will go a long way toward a decision as Conestoga Valley (3-0 league, 3-0 overall) hosts reigning champion Hempfield (3-0, 5-3).

Should the Buckskins prevail, they still must navigate past a resurgent McCaskey (2-1, 3-1) the last night of the league season. Having lost to Hempfield, a McCaskey win over CV could send the section to a three-way tie.

In Section Two, Elizabethtown (3-0, 3-1) is a half-game up on Manheim Central (2-0, 5-2). While those teams are scheduled to meet next week, the Barons face a challenge hosting Ephrata (2-1, 5-3) this Wednesday. With wins over Garden Spot (2-1, 2-1) and Cocalico (0-2, 0-2) already in the bank, the Bears still have Donegal (1-1, 1-1) and Ephrata standing between them and the title.

Elco (3-0, 7-0) currently sets the pace in Section Three, a half-game up on defending champion Northern Lebanon (2-0, 3-0) and Annville-Cleona (2-0, 2-0). Elco travels to Annville next Wednesday before hosting the Vikings the last night of the season.

Milestones

Northern Lebanon’s Owen Lehman (10-6) posted his 100th career victory with a fall over Phillipsburg (New Jersey)’s Kyle Beenders, Wednesday at Liberty High School in the Bethlehem Holiday Classic.

McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III is the next closest to 100, currently with 94 wins. He could join the Century Club this weekend at Twin Valley’s Raider Duals.

Unbeaten list

The list of unbeaten wrestlers was halved over the holidays as five L-L wrestlers took their first losses.

Annville-Cleona’s Cael Harter (7-2) and Landon Hostetter (6-2) took their first losses of the year at the Tony Iasiello Memorial Tournament at Bethlehem Catholic.

Elizabethtown’s Ryan Findlay (11-2) fell at the Governor Mifflin Tournament, while a 2-0 loss in the 285-pound finals of the rugged My House Trojan Wars dealt Donegal’s Nicholai Brotzman (14-1) his first loss of the season.

Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman (7-1) also lost his first match of the season in the finals at Mifflin.

That leaves five wrestlers with unblemished records. The list is topped by Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel. The Vikings’ reigning PIAA champion ran his record to 15-0, winning the 107-pound title at the Bethlehem Holiday Classic. Seidel currently holds a 47-match winning streak.

The current list rounds out with McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III (12-0) and Kevin Olavarria (8-0), Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (9-0) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Dillon Jannone (6-0).