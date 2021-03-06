Saturday’s trip to Pottsville spelled the close of the wrestling season for four Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes competing in the PIAA Class 2A East Super Regional championships at Martz Hall.

Lancaster Catholic 120-pounder Eric Howe was the top finisher of the four, ending up in sixth place on the day.

He began with a a 3-1 quarterfinal decision over Danville’s Andrew Johnson, but was then pinned in the semifinals. Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie had scored first- and second-period takedowns before Howe notched a reversal with 40 seconds to go and cut his deficit to 4-2. However, Barvitskie came up with the late fall at 5:56 to send Howe to the consolation bracket.

There, Howe finished his day with two more defeats, a 7-6 decision against Hamburg’s Parker Davidson in the consolation semifinal and an 8-1 loss to his original opponent, Danville’s Johnson, in the fifth-place match.

Three Pequea Valley wrestlers — Liam McGinley (106), Jace Beegle (126) and Nate Miller (285) also wrapped up their seasons.

McGinley dropped his quarterfinal-round match to Notre Dame Green Pond’s Ayden Smith, a 10-1 major decision. He then absorbed a 22-6 tech fall at 4:23 against Jersey Shore’s Brock Weiss.

Beegle’s quarterfinal-round matchup ended in a 3-2 loss to Camp Hill’s Christian Doi. That was followed by a 4-2 consolation loss to Notre Dame Green Pond’s Evan Maag.

Miller lost his quarterfinal on a 6-1 decision to Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell before losing his consolation match in a 5-2 decision against Hughesville’s Caleb Burkhart.