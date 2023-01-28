When Manheim Township’s Isabella Baccio hit the mats during the River Rock Challenge at the Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling championships on Saturday, other than to make history by bringing home back-to-back gold medal performances in the first two years of the event, there was one more thing she really wanted.

“I was really hoping to wrestle Anna Kreider, who exactly a year ago today, I lost to her in an exhibition match during the boys tournament, Baccio said. “Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it to the tournament today, but I’m looking forward to seeing her in regionals and state.”

Baccio (12-3), the top seed at 118, wasted no time taking care of business in her first match of the day, catching Warwick’s Lily Sell, who was fourth, with double under hooks getting the fall in 2:43.

Then in her first-place match, she was dominant in the center of the mat and seemed to make all her shots before getting a high crotch lift leading to her pin of Octorara’s Jolee Johnson in 1:36.

“(The final) was a little bit more putting on a show than anything, and it was exciting,” Baccio said. “Obviously, the guys’ tournament is the bigger one here. But today, we had two mats open for the girls, and you could hear all the parents and everyone yelling, and I fed off that.”

Baccio was one of three wrestlers to earn back-to-back titles in the marquee girls event, in which nearly 60 wrestlers from L-L schools participated. It was 30 more than last year’s inaugural tourney.

Baccio’s teammate Yenia Terry was the first to go back-to-back when she won 106 pounds via fall. Terry got to the final with a pin over Garden Spot’s Myra Bair in 1:01, then won the title with an aggressive 18-1 tech fall in 5:34 over McCaskey’s Radianny Vargas-Vega, despite having a sprained ankle.

“It feels good to come back after missing a lot of practices,” Terry said. “I think I showed an improvement, gave it my all, and knew what I wanted. This is for my team, and I am proud of everyone and myself for the performance we put out today.”

Penn Manor’s Trinity Mowery (148) became the third to repeat. After a bye, in her semifinal matchup against McCaskey’s Destyni Pagan, she got the fall in 1:00 and, in her finale, caught Lebanon’s Gabrielle Hetrick with a lap drop for the fall in 2:30.

“I had a talk with my mom beforehand, and we had a talk about winning last year and wanting to get first both years,” Mowery said. “I knew it would be a tough match because I saw her before, but was glad to have that competition in my bracket. This is super exciting.”

The Blue Streaks’ Sara Rager was at a loss for words following her match at 100 pounds. In what proved to be the biggest upset of the day, Rager put a half-nelson on defending champ Kaitlyn Clawson of Penn Manor and got the fall in 5:53.

Rager also won her first match of the day via fall when she downed Anville-Cleona’s Lois Carey in 1:31, catching her with an overhook.

“This is the first time I’ve won all my matches in a tournament and the first time I have ever beaten Kaitlyn,” Rager said. “I get to do it at home in the place I live, in front of my family, I’m just so happy. This feels great.”

She would not be the last Streak to reach the top of the podium. Laila Colon was the fourth Blue Streak to win gold in the event when she scored a 16-6 major decision over teammate Isabella Valudes.

No official team championship was awarded, but unofficially, McCaskey won the event as they scored 159 points, with Manheim Township second (102.5) and Penn Manor third with 88.

McCaskey crowned three champions, with Kaleia Timko leading the way at 136 pounds. Timko got a fall over teammate Liana Samuel after doing a fireman carry and getting a leg Turk in 2:42 for the win.

“This feels awesome, you can tell I have put in the work, and I feel more confident in myself,” Timko said. “It was cool because all season long, I wrestled bumped up weights, and today I actually wrestled my weight.”

She was joined on the top of the podium by Shateya Pettway, who had two falls at 235, and Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera at 196, who won with a fall in 1:11 in her championship match.

Penn Manor crowned two other champions, as Madison Wagner (170) and Anisa Orr (155) both won via fall. Wagner (170) took down McCaskey’s Kashmere Aguilera in 3:38 while Orr caught Warwick’s Victoria Kolawa in just 2:12. Last year, the two were in round-robin brackets that did not give places, but each pinned their way through the event.

The only other school to crown an individual champion was Octorara, as Cassidy Jeffries got a fall over Warwick’s Maira Kercher in 5:53 for the win. She also won her first match with a third-period fall in 5:07 over McCaskey’s Daviana Espejo.