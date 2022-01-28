The first night, or day, of a wrestling tournament, especially a tournament large in numbers, is always a madhouse.

Friday night at Manheim Township High School, the first rounds of the 28th Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships, presented by LAW, teemed like an amoeba, with action on six mats and wrestlers coming and going like commuters at rush hour.

As hard as it may be to keep track of the action, even for a young pup, it wasn’t hard to pick up on the upsets and near upsets.

Just listen for the ooohs of the crowd. Feel the vacuum of multiple collective breaths being sucked in and held.

Just such a moment was the quarterfinals at 126 pounds when Octorara’s Tyler Walton (23-9), down 10-1 and running out of time, reversed Northern Lebanon’s Owen Lehman (16-12), a two-time league medalist, onto his back and a fall in 5:31.

Walton was the No. 4 seed and Lehman the No. 5 coming in, so an upset? With a hair’s breadth difference between four and five, maybe not. But still, down 10-1 is an impressive hole to climb out of.

Doing some climbing out of his own was Walton’s teammate, second-seeded Michael Trainor at 152 pounds. Down 6-2 after a period in the quarters when Hempfield’s Braden Edwards (8-2) pancaked him late in the first, Trainor (25-2) went ahead in the second period, defending another Edwards throw and scoring backpoints and protected a 10-8 lead through to the final horn.

At 132, Manheim Central veteran Uriah Warner, the No. 6 seed, ambushed Ephrata’s third-seeded Tristan Mellinger, building a lead before securing the fall in 3:20.

On paper, at least, Andrew McClune’s 16-6 major decision over Elizabethtown’s Aiden Robinson at 152 can be termed an upset. Robinson (24-3) came in as the third seed, McClune (20-5) the sixth.

Solanco 189-pounder Robert Castagna (20-9), the sixth seed, took command of his quarterfinal with E-town sophomore Hayden Haver (22-4) in the second period and continued to build on an eventual 10-4 victory.

The bullets were flying in the 285-pound weight class. Some missed. Some hit.

Second-seeded Nicolai Brotzman of Donegal was nine seconds away from being bounced from the championship bracket, trailing McCaskey’s Jonathan Frederick 3-1. That the wrestlers were neutral was to Brotzman’s advantage, which he grabbed with both arms, locked in a tight bear hug.

Brotzman (26-5) wrestled Frederick (4-2) to the Red Tornado’s back and a fall in 5:53.

Third-seeded Owen Stichler of Northern Lebanon found no deliverance. Lebanon’s Thomas Hershey (18-10) took Stichler (8-4) down to his back, sticking him there in 1:22.

The close of business Friday night saw Northern Lebanon holding a one-point lead over Hempfield in the team scoring, 110-109.

The Vikings advanced four to today’s semifinals — Aaron Seidel (106), Owen Breidegan (120), Kayden Clark (145) and Cooper Gill (160) – while the Black Knights counter with numbers – Jorden Williams (106), Seamus Mack (126), Clay Gainer (138), Reagan LeFevre (145), Grant Hoover (160), Dylan Bard (172) and Caleb Mussmon (285) forming the septet.

Cocalico (91), Conestoga Valley (87) and defending team champion Manheim Township (86.5) round out the top five.

The imminent threat of a winter storm may alter Saturday’s time schedule. Tournament officials (not to be confused with referees) will meet shortly after daybreak to get the lay of the land – and see if any snow is laying – before making a decision as to whether to delay the start or go on as scheduled.

If a decision is made, it will be shared in the morning across all media. Check in with Lancaster Online for the latest word.