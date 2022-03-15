HARRISBURG — Following a long weekend taking in the boys state wrestling championships, held in Hershey, Dr. Robert Lombardi, the executive director of the PIAA, on Sunday made a stop a few miles north to take in some of the girls wrestling state championships and to show the PIAA’s support of the growing sport.

“I thought, from an organization standpoint, if we could get our representation here today, it would be helpful,” Lombardi said. “Because I don’t think people realize we are interested in what they are doing.”

“They” being the grassroots effort of SanctionPa, a nonprofit group that has worked to promote and grow girls wrestling in Pennsylvania alongside the schools that have already started programs and hope to see the sport officially approved in Pennsylvania.

“Looking out here, I think they have done a great job,” Lombardi said. “My understanding is there are about 288 ladies here, and that is a great way to grow the sport.”

Growing is something girls wrestling has done steadily over the past several years, much of it through grassroots efforts. During the 2021-22 season alone, 869 girls from grades 7-12 participated in the sport, according to Trackwreslting OPC, a figure that is up 146% from two years ago.

“I like the way it is being done. It’s being done at a grassroots level to show it not a fad,” Lombardi said. “It’s a sport being taken seriously. We are training, we have coaching, we have officiating, we have participants that are moving on to the next levels, then coming back and giving back.

“So it is that cycle that I think is going to work, and we are supporting that.”

In February, the PIAA granted girls wrestling “Emerging Sport” status. Similar to what the NCAA has done, the label will help provide guidance in helping garner it official status. But the number of schools required to become an official sport still stands at 100.

Does that mean the number can’t be tweaked by the PIAA?

“That’s the magic of the process,” Lombardi said. “Right now it’s been approved as an emerging sport, and I think that is a big step. Now with that, as growth comes and people keep their enthusiasm, and the numbers go up, I think that only lends itself to moving forward. Do I think 100 is set in stone? No. I think there is some flexibility, especially if you can show growth. So that is important.”

On Sunday, 131 schools had at least one girl participating, but currently, only 35 districts in the state have sanctioned programs, meaning there is still much work to be done. Eventually, SanctionPA hopes the tournament will be run in a manner similar to the boys.

“We hope to get to that level, and if we can’t and need to make some little adjustments,” Lombardi said, “I think we are going to consider that to help grow it. We don’t want it to be an overnight fix where it falls under its own weight. We want it to grow, to be steady and be secure for a long time.”

While pleased with what he saw Sunday, Lombardi is not astonished by the girls’ recent growth.

“No, I’m not surprised in Pennsylvania because we are such a strong wrestling state,” Lombardi said. “And I believe that so many families, both boys, and girls, have experienced wrestling for years, so it‘s second nature, but it’s the opportunity.

“The thing that has surprised me is how some states that have taken it on but have gone so quickly, they are losing some pace,’’ he added. ‘’ So that’s what I think is a compliment to Pat (Tocci), Leigh (Wright ), and Brooke (Zumas), that they’re are taking a systematic process, and it’s going to be superb.”

Lombardi said watching powerhouse teams such as Canon McMillan, Easton, and CV, historically top boys programs, fielding girls squads at the girls championships, also bodes well for the sport.

“I think that is important,” Lombardi said. “And the beauty of that, like I said earlier and why we are such a good wrestling state, is people have been around it, and it seems like a natural progression.”