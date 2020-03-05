From the first time they step onto a mat, this is the weekend wrestlers point to.
State championship weekend.
The PIAA Wrestling Championships begin this morning at Hershey's Giant Center, and 19 Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes, many making their inaugural appearance, aspire to climb the awards podium Saturday.
That some will not does not diminish the accomplishment of them getting to Hershey.
Wrestling begins Thursday, with the Class 2A preliminaries and first round at 9 a.m., followed by the Class 3A preliminaries and first round starting at 4 p.m.
Wrestling will resume Friday with two sessions in 2A, quarterfinals at 9 a.m. and semifinals at 7:30 p.m. The 3A quarterfinals go off at 2:15 p.m.
Saturday is 3A’s turn to take the stage twice, with breakfast-at-Chocolatetown semifinals at 9 a.m. and championship finals, along with third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches at 7 p.m.
The 2A finals, and third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches, are set for 2 p.m.
The 19 qualifiers are split with 15 in 3A — a sharp rise from the five who represented the L-L in 2019 — and four in 2A.
That number is a decline from the nine who made it to Hershey last year and is as much a reflection of the strength of District 11’s entries in the Southeast Regional as it is the youth of the L-L. It still is the lowest in 2A in 10 years.
Starting with the 2A quartet, here are capsule looks at each local’s first round matches and what may lie beyond.
106 — Owen Lehman, Northern Lebanon vs. Chase Brandebura, Fr., Carlynton (34-6): on paper, an even matchup. Should he advance, Lehman next faces Evan Maag of Notre Dame- Green Pond, the Southeast champion.
113 — Matt Inman, Annville-Cleona vs. Deegan Ross, Fr., Lackawanna Trail (38-10): making his second states appearance, Inman’s experience should carry him to the next round. There he’d face returning placewinner Joey Fischer of South Park (41-2), a junior who took 4th at 106 in 2019.
132 — Brandon Breidegan, Northern Lebanon vs. Ammon Ohr, Jr., St. Joseph’s Academy (37-10): as one might expect, the higher you go in weight, the more state experience the competitors have.
This weight is no exception and Breidegan, a two-time qualifier himself, who draws a two-time qualifier in Ohr, who placed 6th as a freshman. Win and it’s a match with Anthony Glasl (35-1) a senior from Brockway, a three-time qualifier and two-time medalist.
145 — Michael Trainor, Octorara vs. Josh Bonomo, Jr., Lake Lehman (27-15): with both making their first states start, this is a manageable match for Trainor. Then he draws co-favorite Gage McClenahan (35-2) a senior from Bald Eagle Area, two-time qualifier and runner-up as a sophomore at 145.
Class 3A
There are three state tournament veterans: Will Betancourt, appearing in his fourth state tournament, and Nick Baker and T. J. Moore, both marking their second time at the Giant Center.
120 — Will Betancourt, Manheim Central vs. Cadden Kucek, Sr., Wyoming Valley West (35-8): this weekend, and Saturday night in particular, has been Betancourt’s season-long laser focus.
As with the Navy Seals, the only easy day at states is yesterday and one wrestling prognosticator has Betancourt finishing third behind Dylan Chappel, a junior from Seneca Valley and Council Rock North junior Kyle Hauserman.
Which assumes Chappel (45-4) turning back Coatesville junior Nathan Lucier (38-2) in the semis and Hauserman (30-2) besting Nazareth senior Andrew Smith (19-3) in the quarterfinals.
Betancourt’s likely quarterfinal opponent is Killian Delaney (40-6), a senior from West Chester Henderson, three-time state qualifier and runner-up at 113 as a sophomore. Betancourt beat Delaney in the consolation quarterfinals, 3-1, last year.
182 — Nick Baker, Penn Manor vs. the winner of Nick Marcenelle, Sr., No. Allegheny (37-11) vs. Garrett Starr, Jr., Dubois (21-7).
Getting that first win, and a win over Easton junior Isiah Reinert (29-8) earns Baker a shot at returning state champ and three-time medalist Gerret Nijenhuis (43-0). Nijenhuis, a senior from Canon-McMillan, carries a 60-match win streak into the tournament.
220 — T. J. Moore, Cedar Crest vs. Cole Weightman, So., Belle Vernon (29-1): an unfortunate draw as Weightman’s only loss this year is 3-1 to Southern Columbia’s returning 2A state champion Gaige Garcia.
The remaining 12 locals get their first shot at the noise, the pomp and hurly-burly that is the state tournament.
106 — Josh Hillard, Manheim Township vs. Nicholas Allison, So., Mifflin County (32-3): a win here gets Hillard a match with Bethlehem Catholic freshman and Lehigh Valley tyro Tyler Kasak (16-0).
106 — Dominic Flatt, Solanco vs. Vincent Kilkeary, Fr., Greater Latrobe (26-7): a win earns Flatt another shot at Downingtown East junior Keanu Manuel (37-1), who pinned him two years ago.
113 — Aliazar Alicea, Manheim Township vs. Vincen Rinella, Jr., Meadville (20-4): in two state tourneys Rinella has posted a win in five matches, but he’s back at 113.
A win gets him a match with Easton sophomore Braxton Appello (26-5), seventh at 106 in ‘19, who has not lost to a PIAA opponent this year.
126 — Arik Harnish, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Waynesburg freshman Rocco Welsh (37-7): the great equalizer at states is seeing someone for the first time. Harnish’s cradle is a great equalizer. Win here and he draws Jude Swisher, So., Bellefonte (36-3), who qualified last year from State College.
145 — Dylan Coleman, Penn Manor vs. Ty Linsenbigler, Jr., Hempfield (Dist. 7), (38-2): Linsenbigler is a two-time qualifier who placed 4th at 138 in ‘19.
145 — Gunner Gehr, Garden Spot vs. Connor Eck, Jr., Bensalem (37-3): back at Bensalem after a year at Archbishop Wood — where he lost to Octorara’s Mike Trainor, 7-6 — Eck is a good first-round draw. Win here and Gehr gets Erie Prep junior Paniro Johnson, a two-time placewinner.
152 — Colt Barley, Penn Manor vs. Mark McGonigal, So., Clearfield (33-7): McGonigal went 0-2 as a frosh qualifier. Win here and Barley gets Council Rock North senior Cameron Robinson (40-2), a returning runner-up and two-time place winner.
170 — Andrew Voglebacher, McCaskey vs. Shane McAdams, Sr. Haverford (35-4): like Vogelbacher, McAdams is making his first states appearance. Next up, Mt. Lebanon sophomore Mac Stout (39-2).
170 — Cade Clancy, Manheim Township vs. Trent Tidball, Sr. Meadville (32-3): another state rookie. Win and Clancy draws Stroudsburg junior Lenny Pinto (40-3) a returning third-place finisher and two-time qualifier.
195 — Nick Yannutz, Solanco vs. Ryan Aument, Jr., Selinsgrove (30-11): Aument lost twice to L-S’s Parker Owens at the Mule Classic. Up next is Delaware Valley junior Jason Henderson (39-6), a two-time state qualifier.
220 — Dustin Swanson, Garden Spot vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh senior Paolo DiSanto (32-1): DiSanto, who topeed Moore 3-2 in 2019, took his first loss of the year in the Southeast Region final. The winner here gets Erie Prep senior Dorian Crosby (43-1) a two-time state medalist.
285 — Charles Martin, Garden Spot vs. Mike Miller, So., Plymouth-Whitemarsh (32-1): like his teammate, Miller also took his first loss in the region championship. Miller has 20 pins, but also has five 1-point wins, including three UTBs. Winner gets Meadville senior Thomas Pollard (34-0).