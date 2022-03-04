Here’s a look at each weight and who those six might be.

106 — In a weight class with one returning medalist, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s sophomore defending champion Ayden Smith (34-8), Seidel (42-1) seems a sure bet to be on the podium, likely as a finalist. Filling in behind them are Trinity’s Major Lewis (33-3), Saucon Valley’s Cole Hubert (39-8), Faith Christian’s Sam Hunter (20-6) and Brayden Hartranft (27-9) of Berks Catholic. Of those four, three are freshmen. Lewis, a junior, is the exception.

113 — After placing second at regionals in 2020 — and fourth at states — a health crisis forced West Perry senior Deven Jackson (29-2) to withdraw from the tournament last year. Barring an upset, he should ascend to the finals opposite either Faith Christian freshman Gauge Botero (38-6) or Susquenita’s returning runner-up, Mason Mclendon (26-6), with the other advancing through the wrestlebacks. Rounding out the top six will be Saucon Valley’s Aiden Gregg (31-5), Conwell Egan’s Kevin Bagnell (32-5) and Lehighton’s Aidan Gruber (31-7).

120 — A pair of 2021 runners-up, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Adam Schweitzer (30-10), at 113, and Catholic’s Howe (40-1), at 120, are on a collision course to the top of the awards stand. On summits, the other remains hungry. A pair of freshmen named Jackson, West Perry’s Rush (29-11) and Saucon Valley’s Albert (25-12), test them in the semifinals. Conwell Egan’s Steven Harris (11-2), third at 106, and Brandywine Heights Jacob Deysher (31-9), fourth at 106, complete the sextet.

126 — Faith Christian freshman Chase Hontz (28-8) and Boiling Spring’s returning fourth-place finisher Eli Bounds (35-6) battle Charlie Robson (34-5) of Conwell Egan, third at 113, and Saucon Valley frosh Hector Mateo (25-14) for a spot in the finals. Brandywine Heights’ returning 113-pound champion Dillon Reinert (26-9) and Camp Hill freshman Nathan Doi (36-2), survive the blood round.

132 — Christian Doi (32-1) of Camp Hill is the returning 126-pound champ. Notre Dame’s Brandan Chletsos (34-9) is a two-time champion, 120 and 132, and a returning state runner-up. Mark them down for Hershey. Chocolatetown-bound as well are Susquenita’s Dominic Caldwell (33-3), fifth at 132, Faith Christian freshman Max Stein (28-8), returning runner-up John Samy (27-8) of Salisbury Township and Berks Catholic’s Marvin Armistead (32-7).

138 — West Perry’s Nolan Zeigler (33-8) placed second at 126 in 2021. Unfortunately, He’s bracketed in the quarterfinals with Saucon Valley senior Ryan Crookham (9-0), a two-time state and regional champion at Notre Dame before transferring and sitting out the 2021 season.

Shooting for his first region medal, Boiling Springs’ Kobin Karper (36-3), who lost 2-0 to Crookham in early February, gets another shot at him in the finals. Making the big jump from 113, where he placed fifth, to 138 is Faith Christian’s Cody Wagner (25-12). Catasaqua’s Gavin Fehr (32-9) and Notre Dame’s Bryson Vaughn (31-12) join them.

145 — The 2021 champion at 138, Faith Christian’s Eric Alderfer (30-8), and Notre Dame’s Evan Maag (37-9) are top-rated here. Hayden Mann (26-4) of Conwell Egan, Jaryn Hartranft (36-4) of Catasaqua and District Three finalists Ean Wilson (33-15) of Boiling Springs and Jake Gilfoil (29-6) of McDevitt complete the qualifiers.

152 — An all-District Three final between returning regional 152-pound runner-up Michael Duggan (41-6) of Boiling Springs and regional 145-pound runner-up Andrew Christie (35-4) of McDevitt is very much a possibility. Duggan defeated Christie last week for the district title. Notre Dame’s Keegan Ramsay (21-13), Justice Hockenberry-Folk (35-12) of West Perry, Saucon Valley’s Liam Scrivanich (28-9) and Dalton Clymer (21-7) of Northwestern Lehigh will advance.

160 — After an appearance in states as a freshman, Newport’s undefeated Ganon Smith (34-0) has found getting back there difficult. That changes as he meets defending 160-pound champion Holden Garcia (34-9) of Notre Dame for the title. Northwestern Lehigh’s Mason Brensinger (13-4), Daniel Lucykanish (16-3) of Palmer-ton, Pope John Paul II’s Alan Alexander (21-6) and North-ern Lebanon’s Cooper Gill (26-7) fill out the top six.

172 — Saucon Valley’s Jacob Jones (39-3), second at the weight in ’21, gets back to the finals joined by Trinity’s Jagger Gray (33-3). The remaining four state qualifiers are Gabriel Davis (28-6) of Berks Catholic, Carter Enders (27-9) of Halifax, Palisades’ Daniel Haubert (24-9) and Garrett Tettemer (21-12) of Notre Dame

189 — Tri-Valley’s Jacob Scheib (37-4) was second here last year while Saucon Valley’s Ty Csencsits (27-7) was third. One will be the champion Saturday, the other the runner-up. The remaining four qualifiers are McDevitt freshman Kade Werner (25-5) and Trinity’s Tucker Paynter (33-2), Notre Dame’s Joseph Lapenna (27-13) and Collin Neal (38-12) of Boiling Springs.

215 — Saucon Valley’s Dante Mahaffey (23-0) is the returning runner-up. West Perry’s two-time medalist Brad Morrison (41-1) will face him in the finals. Berks Catholic’s Brody Kline (31-3) and Notre Dame’s Jared Blobe (22-12) will challenge them in the semifinals. McDevitt’s Michael Gontis (19-8) and Stojan Gradistanac (28-2) battle through the wrestlebacks.

285 — Leo Muzika (29-9) of Faith Christian, the 2021 runner-up at 215, has a finals appointment with defending champion Riley Robell (33-1) of McDevitt. Tyler Pfizenmayer (35-9) of Saucon Valley and Salisbury Township’s Ben Krauss (25-9) will give them a run in the semifinals, with Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer (31-5) bouncing Krauss to the fifth/sixth match. There he’ll face Notre Dame’s Mason Ludlow (22-11), battling back from a quarterfinal loss.