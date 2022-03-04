Thus far, for District Three wrestlers in Class 2A, the postseason has been an East Shore/West Shore kind of thing with acquaintances made and renewed over the course of two weekends. This weekend, that all changes.
The PIAA 2A Southeast Regional tournament kicks off at 4:30 this afternoon at Bethlehem Freedom High School, with wrestling continuing through Saturday’s conclusion, set for 5 p.m.
The seven qualifiers from District Three join four from the always tough District Eleven and the rapidly improving contingent from the District One/Twelve (Philadelphia Catholic/Public) sub-region, which qualifies three.
Historically, District Eleven, led by squads from Notre Dame-Green Pond and Saucon Valley, have exerted domination.
Also historically, the One/Twelve entries were lambs-to-the-slaughter, few surviving to the second day. Paced by rising programs like Faith Christian Academy, that is no longer the norm.
The top six place finishers at each weight class advance to the PIAA championships, set for March 10-12 at Hershey’s Giant Center. The L-L League should send at least two to states, Lancaster Catholic’s returning 120-pound regional runner-up Eric Howe and Northern Lebanon freshman 106-pounder Aaron Seidel. If either, or both, of them don’t make it, it will be an upset of epic proportions.
Here’s a look at each weight and who those six might be.
106 — In a weight class with one returning medalist, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s sophomore defending champion Ayden Smith (34-8), Seidel (42-1) seems a sure bet to be on the podium, likely as a finalist. Filling in behind them are Trinity’s Major Lewis (33-3), Saucon Valley’s Cole Hubert (39-8), Faith Christian’s Sam Hunter (20-6) and Brayden Hartranft (27-9) of Berks Catholic. Of those four, three are freshmen. Lewis, a junior, is the exception.
113 — After placing second at regionals in 2020 — and fourth at states — a health crisis forced West Perry senior Deven Jackson (29-2) to withdraw from the tournament last year. Barring an upset, he should ascend to the finals opposite either Faith Christian freshman Gauge Botero (38-6) or Susquenita’s returning runner-up, Mason Mclendon (26-6), with the other advancing through the wrestlebacks. Rounding out the top six will be Saucon Valley’s Aiden Gregg (31-5), Conwell Egan’s Kevin Bagnell (32-5) and Lehighton’s Aidan Gruber (31-7).
120 — A pair of 2021 runners-up, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Adam Schweitzer (30-10), at 113, and Catholic’s Howe (40-1), at 120, are on a collision course to the top of the awards stand. On summits, the other remains hungry. A pair of freshmen named Jackson, West Perry’s Rush (29-11) and Saucon Valley’s Albert (25-12), test them in the semifinals. Conwell Egan’s Steven Harris (11-2), third at 106, and Brandywine Heights Jacob Deysher (31-9), fourth at 106, complete the sextet.
126 — Faith Christian freshman Chase Hontz (28-8) and Boiling Spring’s returning fourth-place finisher Eli Bounds (35-6) battle Charlie Robson (34-5) of Conwell Egan, third at 113, and Saucon Valley frosh Hector Mateo (25-14) for a spot in the finals. Brandywine Heights’ returning 113-pound champion Dillon Reinert (26-9) and Camp Hill freshman Nathan Doi (36-2), survive the blood round.
132 — Christian Doi (32-1) of Camp Hill is the returning 126-pound champ. Notre Dame’s Brandan Chletsos (34-9) is a two-time champion, 120 and 132, and a returning state runner-up. Mark them down for Hershey. Chocolatetown-bound as well are Susquenita’s Dominic Caldwell (33-3), fifth at 132, Faith Christian freshman Max Stein (28-8), returning runner-up John Samy (27-8) of Salisbury Township and Berks Catholic’s Marvin Armistead (32-7).
138 — West Perry’s Nolan Zeigler (33-8) placed second at 126 in 2021. Unfortunately, He’s bracketed in the quarterfinals with Saucon Valley senior Ryan Crookham (9-0), a two-time state and regional champion at Notre Dame before transferring and sitting out the 2021 season.
Shooting for his first region medal, Boiling Springs’ Kobin Karper (36-3), who lost 2-0 to Crookham in early February, gets another shot at him in the finals. Making the big jump from 113, where he placed fifth, to 138 is Faith Christian’s Cody Wagner (25-12). Catasaqua’s Gavin Fehr (32-9) and Notre Dame’s Bryson Vaughn (31-12) join them.
145 — The 2021 champion at 138, Faith Christian’s Eric Alderfer (30-8), and Notre Dame’s Evan Maag (37-9) are top-rated here. Hayden Mann (26-4) of Conwell Egan, Jaryn Hartranft (36-4) of Catasaqua and District Three finalists Ean Wilson (33-15) of Boiling Springs and Jake Gilfoil (29-6) of McDevitt complete the qualifiers.
152 — An all-District Three final between returning regional 152-pound runner-up Michael Duggan (41-6) of Boiling Springs and regional 145-pound runner-up Andrew Christie (35-4) of McDevitt is very much a possibility. Duggan defeated Christie last week for the district title. Notre Dame’s Keegan Ramsay (21-13), Justice Hockenberry-Folk (35-12) of West Perry, Saucon Valley’s Liam Scrivanich (28-9) and Dalton Clymer (21-7) of Northwestern Lehigh will advance.
160 — After an appearance in states as a freshman, Newport’s undefeated Ganon Smith (34-0) has found getting back there difficult. That changes as he meets defending 160-pound champion Holden Garcia (34-9) of Notre Dame for the title. Northwestern Lehigh’s Mason Brensinger (13-4), Daniel Lucykanish (16-3) of Palmer-ton, Pope John Paul II’s Alan Alexander (21-6) and North-ern Lebanon’s Cooper Gill (26-7) fill out the top six.
172 — Saucon Valley’s Jacob Jones (39-3), second at the weight in ’21, gets back to the finals joined by Trinity’s Jagger Gray (33-3). The remaining four state qualifiers are Gabriel Davis (28-6) of Berks Catholic, Carter Enders (27-9) of Halifax, Palisades’ Daniel Haubert (24-9) and Garrett Tettemer (21-12) of Notre Dame
189 — Tri-Valley’s Jacob Scheib (37-4) was second here last year while Saucon Valley’s Ty Csencsits (27-7) was third. One will be the champion Saturday, the other the runner-up. The remaining four qualifiers are McDevitt freshman Kade Werner (25-5) and Trinity’s Tucker Paynter (33-2), Notre Dame’s Joseph Lapenna (27-13) and Collin Neal (38-12) of Boiling Springs.
215 — Saucon Valley’s Dante Mahaffey (23-0) is the returning runner-up. West Perry’s two-time medalist Brad Morrison (41-1) will face him in the finals. Berks Catholic’s Brody Kline (31-3) and Notre Dame’s Jared Blobe (22-12) will challenge them in the semifinals. McDevitt’s Michael Gontis (19-8) and Stojan Gradistanac (28-2) battle through the wrestlebacks.
285 — Leo Muzika (29-9) of Faith Christian, the 2021 runner-up at 215, has a finals appointment with defending champion Riley Robell (33-1) of McDevitt. Tyler Pfizenmayer (35-9) of Saucon Valley and Salisbury Township’s Ben Krauss (25-9) will give them a run in the semifinals, with Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer (31-5) bouncing Krauss to the fifth/sixth match. There he’ll face Notre Dame’s Mason Ludlow (22-11), battling back from a quarterfinal loss.