DALLASTOWN — Early stumbles sealed the fate for Cocalico and Penn Manor, Saturday at the Dallastown Duals.
In a bracketed tournament, with no wrestlebacks, first round losses to Emmaus and Central Mountain, respectively, insured neither local side could finish any higher than fifth.
Which the Comets (10-3) ultimately did with a 41-39 decision over York Suburban.
The Eagles (5-4), who lost to Suburban in the consolation semifinals, took seventh, defeating Hatboro-Horsham 35-20.
For the day, Owen Rohrer (138), Dylan Coleman (145-52), Kole Marley (160-70) and Nick Baker (182-95) all finished 3-0.
Rohrer had two falls and a tech fall, as did Marley. Coleman had a fall, decision and forfeit, as did Baker.
Colt Barley (152-60) went 2-1 for the Comets, the loss coming at the hands of Hatboro’s AJ Tamburrino, 11-5. Tamburrino placed third in states in 2019.
Grant Swann (132) and Ben Bearinger (170-82) were 3-0 on the day for the Eagles, both with two falls and a decision. Todd Fritz was 2-0, with a fall and decision, but did not participate against Hatboro (4-7).
After the loss to Central Mountain, the Comets pounded Hatboro 51-27, then downed Suburban (12-5), winning seven of eight from 132 through 195 while scoring bonus in all seven wins.
The Eagles came within two points of Suburban in the consi semis, 35-33.
They rallied from 20-9 down to take a 33-32 lead on Brock Gingrich’s win at 285, but couldn’t hold the advantage.
In the seventh-place match Cocalico expanded a 12-11 lead to 29-17 before Gingrich — 2-1 on the day — sealed the victory with a fall.
Dallastown (10-2) defeated Cumberland Valley (8-3) in the finals, 39-38, setting the stage for the upset when, in the third-to-last bout of the match, Brandon Hershey headlocked Connor Mundis to a fall at 285.
In the first match of the day the host Wildcats leveled Suburban 50-15, earning coach Dave Gable his 300th career victory.
Dallastown also defeated Emmaus, 48-32, in the semifinals.
CV stopped Central Mountain 36-27 in the semis.
Central Mountain (7-2) defeated Emmaus (11-3) 46-27 for third place.