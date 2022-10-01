Are you ready for wrestling?

The high school season may be 10 weeks away, but that didn’t deter a packed house at Manheim Township’s mid-20th Century gymnasium Saturday afternoon.

They turned out to watch a legendary gathering of Lancaster-Lebanon League legends don their singlets once more for charity, specifically the Thomas Hecker Memorial Scholarship for Books.

Coached by legends in their own right, former Solanco mentor John Little and Hempfield boss Jude Bervinchak, 18 former L-L wrestlers, split nine a side, awakened echoes of past glories, and maybe settled a score or two.

Team Little prevailed 24-12, the difference ultimately coming on a pair of defaults, an unfortunate if inevitable turn of events when post-career athletes compete.

Leading Adam Chapis 4-0 late in the first period, Woodie Hermann suffered what appeared to be a dislocated elbow when Chapis reversed into an arm bar situation as the period ended. Unable to continue, Hermann defaulted.

In the final matchup of the afternoon, former Solanco four-time state champion Thomas Haines and Manheim Central two-time state finalist and 2008 state champ Jordan Enck squared off. While both made their bones as 215-, 220- pounders, they competed in two different eras separated by three years.

Now separated by more than a few pounds, the former Lock Haven and Hofstra athletes, briefly, entertained the fans. Enck got a deep low ankle shot off a restart, but was unable to improve as Haines downblocked and sprawled across the mat before going out of bounds.

On the ensuing restart it was Haines’ turn to get a shot, a nice single leg. As Haines looked to improve his position, and Enck defended his position, Enck’s knee was twisted.

After an Enck timeout to get medical attention, the bout resumed with Haines scoring a bearhug at the buzzer. Had the period been one second longer, it would’ve been a fall.

Enck escaped to open the second period, but recognized he could not risk further damage to his knee and defaulted.

While many of the matches pitted competitors from different eras, there were several matchups that were rematches, and rematches of rematches, of old rivalries.

Lancaster Catholic grad and Lehigh alum Joe Lobeck faced Devin Schnupp, a Warwick and Penn State diplomate, twice in their high school careers, once in the L-L League semifinals as freshman and again in the L-L finals as seniors. Both times Schnupp was the victor.

Saturday they wrestled what may have been the best match of the afternoon and this time victory was Lobeck’s, in overtime, 4-2.

After a good flurry in a scoreless first period, Lobeck escaped in the second, then defended a great single leg shot from Schnupp to carry a 1-0 lead into the third period. A lead that lasted only as long as it took Schnupp to hit a sit-and-turn reversal as the third period opened.

Lobeck’s Granby Roll earned him an escape with 13 seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime. In OT the two scrambled as Lobeck countered Schnupp’s single, coming into a single leg shot of his own and scoring with 12 seconds left.

“College Division I wrestlers know how to hand fight and hold their position well,” Lobeck said. “I think once we got to overtime we both thought it’s time to put up or shut up. We gotta put some points up or this could go on for a long time.”

While their paths did not cross at Lock Haven University, Bob Rehm graduating months before Austin Miller arrived as a student assistant coach, the Penn Manor and Hempfield alums twice crossed paths in high school, Miller prevailing both times.

“You know, this is not easy,” Rehm said. “Knowing the guy I was going to wrestle, and that it was going to be a battle, was the motivation I needed to get back in the room and train.”

In one of the two bouts that were two-two-two in time – most were three one-minute-and-a-half periods – Rehm’s dedication to training paid dividends. He took command early on Saturday with a pair of first-period takedowns.

“Austin and I were talking before the match, ‘Do you want to go 2-2-2?’ It was like, ‘Let’s give the people what they want,’ ” Rehm said.

The Director of the Lancaster Beat the Streets program increased his advantage with a second-period escape and takedown, while Miller, an assistant at his alma mater, Hempfield, answered with a pair of first-period escapes, adding an escape in the third before Rehm closed out a 7-3 victory.

In the opening bout of the afternoon, Ephrata grad Austin Jones used a pair of takedowns to top Solanco grad and current Manheim Central Junior High coach Connor Sheehan, 4-2.

Garden Spot and F&M alum and current Alvernia assistant Rob King scored a first-period takedown and third period escape to defeat Cedar Crest and Florida Atlantic grad Adam Gilson, 3-1.

Elco grad, and newlywed, Wes Bankus opened a 5-0 lead on Ephrata grad and Cedar Crest head coach Cam Eisenhauer, then scored the only fall of the day, taking Eisenhauer to the mat with an outside trip takedown.

Looking like he could easily go six minutes, if not college’s seven minutes, Ben Swarr — a Garden Spot grad and two-time NCAA Division Three finalist, and one-time champion, for Messiah — scored an early four-point takedown on Annville-Cleona alum Dylan Killian. It was a move that withstood a pair of Killian escapes for a 4-2 victory.

As tenacious as he was wrestling for Ephrata and E-town College, Mike Lammer never let an opening for Warwick grad Ian Stoeckl in an 8-1 decision. Lammer, also an Alvernia assistant, scored twice from neutral and added a three-point nearfall in the third period.