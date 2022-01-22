FREDERICKSBURG — There was quite a gathering Saturday morning for Northern Lebanon’s Berserker Duals as the Vikings, the No. 4 Class 2A team in District Three, hosted No. 2-ranked Boiling Springs and Saucon Valley, the No. 2-ranked 2A team in District 11.

Also in the field were District Three 2A contenders No. 6 Brandywine Heights, No. 11 Lancaster Catholic and No. 13 Susquenita, as well as Pine Grove and Kutztown.

Competing in a bracketed tournament format, the Vikings were grouped with Lancaster Catholic, Susquenita and Boiling Springs, and faced off with Catholic, in what also served as a Lancaster-Lebanon Section Three match, in the opening pairing of the morning.

With Catholic forfeiting four weight classes, the Vikings cruised to a 54-20 victory, powered by falls from Aaron Seidel (106), Owen Lehman (126), Kayden Clark (145), Conor Leonard (152) and Cooper Gill (160).

Catholic got falls from Mason McClair (189) and Ben Reigner (215), and major decisions from Eric Howe (120) and Caden Droege (172). “We were missing a couple of guys,” said Crusaders coach Eric Droege, “but that seems to be par for the season, with all the teams having kids in and out.”

Howe broke from the gate slowly as Owen Breidegan executed a nice single leg and, after cutting Howe, got in deep on another single leg shot. Battling to avoid being taken down again, Howe countered and, as time ran short, emerged on top to take a 3-2 lead after a period.

From there, it was all Howe, who escaped to start the second, completed a fireman’s carry and, after letting Breidegan out, hit a drop double at the edge of the mat, taking Breidegan to his back for a four-point move. He added a three-point nearfall in the third before allowing a penalty and finished off the 13-4 win.

Droege used three takedowns, two three-point nearfalls and a reversal to manufacture a 14-1 victory over Tanner Feagley. Reigner broke up what was an entertaining 7-5 bout with Hayden Adams after two periods, picking up a locked hands penalty then reversing Adams into bar-and-wrist combination and the fall at 4:30.

McClair picked up his 91st career victory and 50th career fall, pinning Kalani Adams in 2:40.

The Vikings, who fell to Boiling Springs 46-18 in the semifinals, then defeated Brandywine Heights 57-15 for third place, set the tone from neutral with first takedowns in six of the nine contested bouts and held an overall 11-8 advantage in takedowns. Pinning situations were also 11-8 in favor of the Vikings.

Seidel was responsible for three of the 11 takedowns, rolling up three before pinning Rocco Tirone in 1:29. Owen Lehman turned Griffin Stefanow four times in getting the fall in 2:23. The Vikings made short work of Catholic’s trio of freshmen upperweights as Clark cradled Clark Salisbery in 57 seconds, Leonard likewise cradled Zach Dresch in 34 seconds and Gill took Anthony Leone, making his return to the lineup after missing over three weeks, down to a fall in 1:08.

“We’re improving at the right time. We got some good matchups (today), like Breidegan with Howe,” said Vikings coach Rusty Wallace Jr. “So, it got some weaknesses exposed. We’ll get to fixing some little things.”