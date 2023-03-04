BETHLEHEM — Majored by Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel 13-0 last week in the finals of the District Three championships, Trinity’s Will Detar was determined not to lose that big again Saturday night when they met for the 107-pound title at the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional championships.

For three minutes and 48 seconds in Bethlehem Freedom’s Joseph J. McIntyre Gym, that seemed like an achievable goal, with Seidel up just 4-0.

Then the Vikings’ defending state champion took over.

“He knew what I was going to do, so I just had to get back to my tilts,” Seidel said, “and I ended up doing that in the third period.”

“He made it much tougher for Aaron to get what we normally do,” Vikings coach Rusty Wallace Jr. said. “But Aaron made some nice adjustments.

“When he stays the course and tries to score for six straight minutes,” Wallace continued, “there’s not a lot of kids who can wrestle with him. He just has to keep the pressure on.”

Seidel’s onslaught began with 12 seconds left in the second period as he turned Detar for two backpoints. With choice to begin the third period, he took top. Two minutes and four tilts later, the last coming with two seconds showing, he completed a six-minute, 15-0 technical fall for his second regional title.

“I dug deep a little bit because I wanted that tech fall,” Seidel said. “(But) the main goal is just to win, doesn’t matter if it’s by one or by 15. You just have to win the match.”

The Vikings’ Sam Wolford capped a strong weekend by finishing fourth at 114 after an 8-5 loss to Cole Hubert of Saucon Valley. Hubert established control from neutral with a pair of takedowns in the first two minutes, but Wolford established the mat was his territory, reversing twice and closing to 5-4 early in the third period.

He let Hubert out, looking for the tying takedown and shot the moon, going for the home run as time ran short.

“It was such a close match,” Wolford said. “I thought I could throw him at the end, get a last-second redemption.”

But Hubert parried the attempt and scored on the counter.

“I missed it,” Wolford said, “but a good job to him.”

And a good job by Wolford, who, weighing 104 pounds, spotted his opponents as much as 12 pounds.

“Sam had an awesome weekend,” Wallace said. “The kid just grinds and he doesn’t care who he wrestles, or where they’re from, or what their record is. For him to come here and place fourth, we always knew how good he was, but more than anything he’s finally starting to prove it to himself.”

Seidel breezed against Conwell-Egan’s Jeffrey Spofford in the semifinals, rolling up a 9-0 lead on a takedown and three tilts. He took Spofford down into a tilt at the start of the second period, getting the fall in 2:22

Wolford was no match for Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ayden Smith in the championship semifinals. Smith, ranked No. 1 in the state, who won the 106-pound title in 2021, finished second to Seidel in ’22 and claimed his second regional gold Saturday night.

He led 9-2 after a period on three takedowns, the third a 4-pointer. Choosing neutral to begin the second period, Smith took Wolford down to his back once more, securing the fall in 2:46.

Down 3-2 in the consolation semifinals to Conwell-Egan’s Kevin Bagnell, Wolford reversed Bagnell into a tilt to start in the third period, added a second tilt — both good for two points — and closed out an 8-5 victory that launched him to the bronze medal finals.

Unlike last year, when he was the lone Viking at states, Seidel will have company with Wolford as his running mate.

“It’s going to be nice having him at states,” Seidel said. “Hoping we can both get on the podium next week.”

Meanwhile, the consolation round of eight for the eight athletes in the L-L League contingent was a near wipeout.

Seven of the eight were eliminated, with only Columbia’s James Brady surviving to remain in medal contention as he ground out a 4-1 victory over Kyle Comstock of Archbishop Carroll.

Brady faced Joseph Lapenna of Notre Dame-Green Pond in the consolation quarterfinals where an unfortunate error —turning the wrong way while defending a Lapenna reversal try — got him mousetrapped for two reversal and three nearfall.

Brady never recovered from that turn of events and lost 8-2. That dropped him to the seventh-place medal match opposite Ricky Halford of North Schuylkill.

Brady enjoyed the early 2-1 advantage courtesy of a nice double leg shot in the second period before Halford tied the match with an escape. Halford then turned Brady with a third-period power half, the decisive points in a 6-4 victory.

Northern Lebanon was hit the hardest on the day as Owen Lehman, Conor Leonard, Clayton Erb and Hayden Adams all went down to defeat.

Bermudian Springs’ Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus blew open his match with Lehman at 127 with a takedown counter to a cradle with 19 seconds left in the second period. He pounced when Lehman, on bottom to start the third, sat and turned without hand control, pinning Lehman in 3:57.

Leonard surrendered the early takedown to Hayden Mann of Conwell-Egan at 152, the only points of a 2-0 decision.

Jason Singer of Faith Christian scored a first-period takedown and reversal in the second period for a 4-1 victory over Erb at 189. Adams never got untracked in a 3-0 nod to Middletown’s Joseph Gassert at 285.

Ricky Horger of Conwell-Egan took a 5-1 lead on Lancaster Catholic’s Gavin Badger after two periods and iced the win with a pair of takedowns in the third period.

Up 2-0, Joey Ney of Biglerville reversed Columbia’s Stoudamire Campbell into a fall in 1:24. Halford took a 7-3 lead on Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music, then took him down into a fall in 2:56.