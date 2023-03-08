The defending PIAA Class 2A State Champion sat atop the 106-pound bracket. A sophomore he was the consensus No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state and odds-on favorite to repeat as champion.

Lurking in the weeds of the lower half of the bracket was a freshman eager to make his mark.

We speak, of course, of the 2022 state tournament where Hickory’s Louie Gill, the aforementioned defending state champion, surrendered his crown to Northern Lebanon freshman Aaron Seidel in a 4-2 Seidel victory.

It is now 2023 and the situation is a familiar one. Seidel is the defending champion – albeit at 107 pounds, as the PIAA added a pound to each of the first six weight classes – No. 1-ranked in the state and the top seed for the 2A state tournament as the Southeast Regional champion.

And, lurking in the weeds of the bottom half of the bracket, is No. 2-ranked Dominic Deputy, a freshman from Chestnut Ridge High School and the Southwest Regional champion.

Does history repeat?

The answer to that, and many other questions, will be revealed over the course of this weekend as the PIAA Class 2A State Championships get underway, 9 a.m. Thursday morning at Hershey’s Giant Center. Seidel and teammate Sam Wolford, at 114, are the lone Lancaster-Lebanon League representatives in the 2A tournament.

Seidel (44-0) and Deputy (37-3) are two of the four regional champions in the bracket, joined by freshman Dalton Wenner (31-3) from Cranberry, the Northwest Region champion and Northeast Region champ Gage Swank (37-9), a freshman from Muncy.

Wenner is bracketed with Deputy, Swank with Seidel.

This year’s 2A 107-pound class is a historic one as it features the first female competitor in the 86-year history of the championships, Sierra Chiesa. Chiesa (33-5) a freshman from Northwestern High School in Albion, Erie County, won the District Ten title before finishing second to Wenner at regionals.

She has a Round-of-16 match with Antonio Boni (31-4) of Central Valley and, should she prevail, a quarterfinal round appointment with Seidel.

Seidel opens his tournament wrestling the winner of the preliminary between Jacob Sombronski (30-5) of United and Manny Stoltzfus (38-16) of Montgomery.

Wolford (43-12) will be the first man up on mat six as the echoes of “… of the brave” linger in the rafters. He has a preliminary-round match with Easton Mull (32-9) of Chestnut Ridge.

The match will be a good yardstick of Wolford’s season progress, as Mull defeated Wolford 5-1 in December at the King of the Mountain tournament. It was Wolford’s ninth varsity match.

The winner of that match meets Weston Pisarchick (27-0) of Brockway, the Northwest Region champion.

They are part of a bracket topped by two-time state medalist – third at 106 in 2022, fourth at 106 in ’21 – and No. 1 seed Ayden Smith (43-3) of Notre Dame-Green Pond.

The bottom half of the bracket is laden with returning medalists, Saucon Valley’s Cole Hubert (41-11), fourth at 106, Saegertown’s Carter Beck (34-3), sixth at 106, and Southwest champion Landon Bainey (42-1) of West Branch, sixth at 113.

Also in their bracket is former Hempfield starter Jorden Williams (29-11), now wrestling for Chartiers-Houston.

In all, including Seidel, there are seven returning champions in this year’s tournament: two-time champions Jaden Pepe (39-1) of Wyoming Area, champion at 120 and 113, and Rune Lawrence (41-3) of Frazier, twice at 172.

Others include Scott Johnson (32-6) of Muncy, Conner Harer (45-1) of Montgomery, Holden Garcia (38-7) of ND-GP and Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell (33-2).

Grant Mackay (43-1) of Laurel was a 2021 champion at 152, losing to Garcia in the final at 160 last year. Garcia enters the tournament as the Southeast runner-up, beaten by freshman phenom Adam Waters (40-1) of Faith Christian Academy, 5-3 in the region finals.

Pepe, committed to continue his career at Harvard, and Johnson are both at 133 this year – in fact, Pepe beat Johnson 8-4 for the Northeast Region title last weekend.

While fans come to root for their favorite son(s), there are some potential matchups that have universal anticipation. One such is a possible final at 121 between sophomore Gauge Botero (39-2) of Faith Christian, third at 113, and Montgomery freshman Brandt Harer (42-1). Sparks are guaranteed to fly.