HERSHEY — Almost from the moment he took his first steps, Aaron Seidel has had a fast motor. Friday night, he motored into the title match of the PIAA Class 2A state wrestling championships.

Northern Lebanon’s freshman 106-pounder majored Parker Sentipal of Burgettstown 11-0 in a semifinal bout that shouldn’t have been that easy. Not at this level. Not for a freshman.

“It’s awesome. I always dreamt of this when I was a young kid,” said Seidel, who is still very much a youngster. “Wrestling at the Giant Center, making it to the finals.”

Seidel became just the second Viking to reach a state final, the first since Jim Collins won it all in 2001. He faces a tall task, figuratively and literally, with Saturday's title match against defending state champion Louie Gill of Hickory. Gill teched Saucon Valley’s Cole Hubert in Friday’s other semifinal.

Wrestling Sentipal, the Southwest Regional champion, Seidel gave up a foot in height, but not an inch from neutral. He connected three times on single-leg shots, once in each period, dominating on his feet.

“That’s my go-to move,” he said. “I knew I was going to have to hit it on him and finish clean. I was more focused on him getting the sweep on me, but I ended up getting it and finishing.”

As tough on top as from neutral, he worked Sentipal, looking for an opportunity to get a tilt. After several attempts, he succeeded late in the second period, opening a 7-0 lead. Blunting a reversal attempt late in the match, Seidel stepped over, catching Sentipal on his back for the final nearfall of the match.

“I didn’t think I was going to get backs,” Seidel said. “I was just trying to recover.”

Earlier Friday, in the morning quarterfinals, Seidel flattened Carter Beck of Saegertown in 1:51. He secured the first points of the match with a takedown just 14 seconds in. While going to work on a turk ride, Seidel was reversed 10 seconds later.

Beck controlled him for the next 45 seconds before Seidel reversed back, got an armbar, knifed a half and put Beck on his back. The fall came quickly.

Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe fell one win short of the awards podium after a 3-1 loss to Hunter Gould of Conneaut Area eliminated him from the tournament.

Howe began his day with a 5-1 victory over Jacob Deysher of Brandywine Heights. He scored the initial takedown, a single leg to double finish. He took a 2-1 lead into the third period where he escaped, then scored on a leg sweep to a double, closing out the win.

But against Gould in the blood round, Howe could not generate his offense. Gould took command of a 0-0 match in the third period with an escape and takedown. Howe broke free with 14 seconds left, but Gould parried Howe’s last-ditch takedown shots to claim a 3-1 victory.