BETHLEHEM — Three’s not always a crowd. Especially three as part of a group of 260.

Three Lancaster-Lebanon athletes stamped their passports to Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A Championships after a rugged weekend at the Southeast Regional championships.

Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel and Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe and Caden Droege survived the two-day crucible at Freedom High School; Seidel winning at 106, while Howe, at 120, and Droege, at 160, each placed third.

One additional wrestler, Columbia’s James Brady, put himself in position for a states berth as an alternate with a seventh-place finish.

Seidel (45-1) and Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ayden Smith had been stalking each other from a distance for weeks. Saturday night the stalking got up close and personal.

“I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” the freshman said. “We’ve both met in the past (in youth tournaments), but haven’t for a couple of years.”

In a match decided from neutral, Seidel’s sudden takedown, with two ticks on the second-period clock, was the difference in a 4-2 victory.

Smith (36-9) came in as the defending champion, and a fourth-place finisher at 2021 states, and was freakishly quick from all positions. In an early scramble he out-quicked Seidel in a spin, scoring with 46 seconds left in the first period.

Off a restart, Seidel escaped with eight seconds left and Smith chose the optional to let Seidel up to start the second. In the early going, Seidel’s ability to scramble saved him from several scoring situations for Smith.

“I’m pretty good at scrambling,” he said, “I’ve been doing it for a while.”

As the second period grew short, Smith shot in on a double. They scrambled and, in the process, Seidel popped behind and into a Merkle.

“To be honest, I don’t even know how I got in it,” he said. “Somehow, I just turned the corner and I got it. That was the match right there.”

Seidel pinned Saucon Valley’s Cole Hubert in 1:47 in the semifinals, emerging from a funk situation for the takedown and slapping a cradle on Hubert. Hubert fought for over 40 seconds but could not avoid his fate.

In the District Three title match last weekend, Howe and West Perry’s Jackson Rush locked up in a close one, and Howe emerged with a 3-0 victory. No surprise, then, that Saturday’s bronze-medal match between the two went down to the final seconds. Howe’s late takedown was the difference in a 2-1 victory.

After a scoreless first period, Howe (43-2) chose bottom to start the second. He was still there at the end of the period as Rush (32-13) rode him out in legs.

“He’s good on top and I’ve been struggling with getting out in legs,” Howe said. “I thought I was finally there. I just have to go back and work on that.”

Rush took bottom in the third and broke free quickly. Howe kept taking shots, provoking a stall warning on Rush with 37 seconds left, then shot in on a single leg. As he broke Rush’s initial defense, he changed off to a double, securing the takedown with 19 seconds left. “Once it was 1-0, I knew I could get that takedown,” he said.

Big picture, while finishing third was not the plan, he has a clean slate starting today.

“My goal wall year was to finish on top, and getting third here doesn’t change that,” he said. “It’s all about who has the best week, the best weekend. I’m still looking to be on top.”

Howe took a frustrating 4-3 loss to Sean O’Toole of Archbishop Ryan in the semifinals. O’Toole jumped to an early lead, scoring on a double leg shot, and Howe played catchup the rest of the way.

His escape, just after O’Toole scored, made it 2-1 after a period and he tied the match with a second-period escape. Off a restart after a stalemate — stalemates would loom large in the final tabulation — O’Toole timed the whistle, dropped to an ankle pick and led 4-2. Howe’s escape, late in the period, cut the deficit to a point, 4-3.

In what could’ve been a tactical mistake, O’Toole chose neutral to begin the third period, instead of taking bottom. With 1:15 to go, 0:37 and 0:15 O’Toole held off Howe’s takedown shots, forcing a stalemate. With six seconds to go Howe completed a last-ditch double leg, but his shot carried the wrestlers out of bounds.

Howe rebounded to topple Jacob Deysher of Brandywine Heights, 7-3, in the consolation semifinals, scoring three takedowns and never facing danger. It was his third victory of the season over Deysher.

Seven days from the end of your high school career is not too late to try something new, and so it was for Droege. Reacting after a second-period reversal by McDevitt’s Anthony Glessner, Droege popped up for an escape and found himself with double overhooks as Glessner locked up.

For a wrestler who never locks up, it was virgin territory for Droege (40-9), unsure of how to proceed. “I’ve done some stupid stuff that has cost me a match. I looked over at (assistant) coach Joe Lobeck, like, ‘Do I do it?’ He shook is head yes.”

Droege rotated his hips to his left while lowering his level, tossing Glessner (31-10) to his back for a 5-point takedown, opening a 6-2 lead. He never looked back. “I have never done anything like that before,” he said. “It was the most insane thing I’ve ever done.”

Droege escaped to start the third period and blunted Glessner’s attempt at a throw to score another takedown before yielding a late stall point. His 9-3 victory flipped a 5-3 sudden victory loss to Glessner in the sectional final.

“I was hungry, definitely,” Droege said. “I wrestled one of my better tournaments. States, I think I’ll wrestle even better.”

Droege began the day with a fall in 57 seconds over Karoly Czafit of Conwell-Egan. He broke open a tight match with Columbia’s James Brady, leveraging a quarter-nelson to a third-period takedown and fall, in 3:47.

Pope John Paul II’s Alan Alexander broke his hand in a major-decision victory over Northern Lebanon’s Cooper Gill on Friday night and forfeited out of the tournament, elevating Droege to the bronze-medal match.

Columbia’s James Brady (28-16) laid a solid foundation for his senior campaign with a seventh-place finish at 160. His reversal, with tenths of a second to go, delivered a 3-2 victory over Mason Brensinger of Northwestern Lehigh. Brensinger had taken a 2-1 lead with a third period reversal and was holding on for dear life in the final 30 seconds as Brady desperately tried to squeeze out the back door. With the clock passing through the final second, Brady popped out and gained control.

Following the loss to Droege, Brady faced the Viking’s Cooper Gill for seventh. Pinned by Gill in sectionals, Brady turned the tables, taking Gill to his back, clamping him in 57 seconds. In the event that PJP II’s Alexander scratches out of his sixth-place states berth, Brady’s Hershey bound.

Earlier, Gill (28-10) teched Daniel Lucykanish of Palmerton (15-0) in 3:16, earning a blood-round assignment with Anthony Glessner of McDevitt. Gill jumped on top with a 5-point takedown, Glessner answered with a 4-point reversal. Gill answered Glessner’s 2-point nearfall with a reversal before Glessner escaped to tie the match 7-7 after two. In a bizarre finish, after an injury stoppage for Gill, Glessner hit a reversal. Gill never reacted, going flat to his back and Glessner collected the fall in 4:00.

In addition to Gill, the Viking’s Julian Zaragoza (113) and Owen Breidegan (120) also finished eighth at their respective classes.

Zaragoza (26-17) survived a wild battle with Jordan Peiffer of Upper Dauphin, coming off his back — and all but pinned — in the second period to hit a 3-point tilt in the third for a 10-7 victory. Saucon Valley’s Aiden Grogg scored a fall in 3:25 in the blood round, dropping Zaragoza to a seventh-place match with Yasire Brooks of Belmont Charter. Outscoring Zaragoza 10-4 in the middle period, Brooks held on for a 17-11 victory.

Breidegan (32-21) topped Tillman Artell of McDevitt, 6-1, in the second round of consolations for his 100th career victory. He couldn’t generate his offense in a 5-1 blood-round loss to Marcus Colson of Camp Hill, then got majored, 9-0, by Steven Harris of Conwell-Egan.

Three Vikings exited the tournament with losses in the second round of consis. Owen Lehman (29-18) was majored, 9-0, by West Perry’s Tyler Morrison at 126. Likewise, Kayden Clark (33-16) took a major decision loss, 12-1, at 145 to West Perry’s Tucker Seidel. A third-period tilt by McDevitt’s Lucas Lawler was the difference in a 2-1 victory over Clayton Erb (25-18).

Conwell-Egan’s Anthony Lavish took a 5-0 first-period lead on Catholic’s Gavin Badger (28-14) in the second round consis at 132, increasing it to 8-1 after two and finishing an 11-4 decision.

Elco’s Landen Brubaker (34-17) got tilted out of the tournament at 138 as West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler melded four tilts into a pair of takedowns for a 15-0 technical fall, in 2:17.