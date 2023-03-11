HERSHEY — Twice is nice. But, for Aaron Seidel, nothing matches that first-time feeling.

Seidel defended his PIAA Class 2A state title Saturday afternoon at Hershey’s Giant Center, dominating Dominic Deputy of Chestnut Ridge at 107 pounds.

Seidel, who defeated defending state champion Louie Gill of Hickory for the 106-pound title in 2022, took the match to Deputy from neutral, scoring three takedowns in a 6-1 victory.

“Winning two state medals is amazing,” Seidel said in an impromptu news conference. “But I still think my freshman year was my best year, the first time ever winning states. There’s a lot of joy and happiness in that, but I’m still happy for this one.”

Seidel’s 48th win of the season and 80th straight victory wasn’t in doubt once the getting reacquainted period was completed.

Deputy scored the first takedown when they met in the finals of the King of the Mountain Tournament in December — Seidel would win 6-2 — and Seidel was aware of Deputy’s tendencies.

“Dom’s a great competitor and I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Seidel said.

Especially as Deputy was aware of Seidel’s tendencies, including the way Seidel set up his dump series.

“He knew my dump was coming at his right leg,” Seidel said, “so I changed it up and went at his left leg.”

The initial takedown, a dump with 18 seconds left in the first period, bolstered Seidel’s sense of confidence.

“My best thing is probably on top, so I knew I had to beat him on my feet,” he said. “I knew I could ride him out.”

Seidel doubled his advantage finishing a single-to-double shot early in the second period and took top to start the third. Late in the period he worked a bar-and-half combination and began to drive Deputy, before backing off.

“Dom’s really good in that position,” he said. “I didn’t like to risk doing anything, getting caught in anything. I want to keep scoring points, but when you’re winning, the goal is just to win.”

Deputy broke free with 20 seconds showing but Seidel finished a double leg with six seconds left to ice the victory.

Medaling nine of the 11 wrestlers it brought to states — including champions Gauge Botero (121) and Adam Waters (172) — Faith Christian Academy won the team title with 151 points, 50 ahead of runner-up Notre Dame-Green Pond’s 101.

Waters, a freshman, was voted the Outstanding Wrestler of the championships. Bishop McDevitt senior Riley Robell, who won his second title at 285, won the Most Falls/Least Time Award with three in 2:14.

In addition to Seidel and Robell, other repeat champions included Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe (133) and Rune Lawrence of Frazier (189), each winning their third straight state titles; Conner Harer of Montgomery, winning his second at 152; and Grant Mackay of Laurel, winning his second title, at 160, after placing second in 2022.