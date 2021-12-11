FREDERICKSBURG — It’s the opening night for winter sports, and Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League is already halfway through the schedule. At least for four of the seven teams in the section.

Nine-time defending champion Northern Lebanon hosted Columbia, Octorara and Pequea Valley in a quad meet Friday evening, where each team wrestled three matches.

The Vikings swept the action, defeating Columbia 66-6, Octorara 47-18 and Pequea Valley 70-6.

It’s nice to get half the section matches out of the way,” said Vikings coach Rusty Wallace, whose team’s ambitious nonleague tournament schedule was behind the consolidation. “As a pessimist, I’m picky (about) opening weekend. But I thought we wrestled three periods hard in most matches.”

Not many of the individual matchups went three periods. In fact, there were five bouts for the Vikings that went the distance, all against Octorara.

The Vikings won three of them: Conor Leonard’s 10-9 decision over Hunter Focht at 160, Julian Zaragoza’s 13-3 major over Liam Kernan at 120 and Grady Stichler’s 15-2 major over Kai Johnson at 145.

Octorara’s Connor Jeffries topped Will Hillegas 7-2 at 138 and, in a “Mutt-and-Jeff” match, Michael Trainor outscored Kayden Clark at 152, 9-3. Clark is a good eight inches taller than Trainor.

“They’ve seen each other a lot over the summer,” Braves coach Mark Durante said. “Mike sometimes has difficulty with those long lanky guys, and Kayden knows that.”

Clark got the initial takedown shot of the match, getting in deep on a single leg, but Trainor defended with a quarter nelson and, seconds later, got off a single leg shot of his own. Following Clark’s second period reversal, he reversed back, got another takedown in the third and turned Clark with an arm bar for three more points. As time ran out the match momentarily got chippy, with Clark picking up a penalty point.

In the Vikings’ match with Pequea, an anticipated meeting at 126 between Pequea’s Liam McGinley and the Vikes Owen Lehman wasn’t close. Lehman hit a barrel roll for five points and added a pair of tilts for a 10-0 lead after a period. It was 14-0 after four minutes and Lehman wrapped up a 16-0 technical fall with a takedown at the start of the third period.

Octorara looked pretty good in defeating Columbia 39-24 and Pequea Valley 46-21. “It was a good start, definitely a good test to see where we’re at,” said Durante. “We’ve got some things to work on, but overall I thought we did some good stuff tonight.”

For the Vikings, Clayton Erb (189) and Hayden Adams (285) won three times, with three falls. Owen Breidegan (120) won three times, twice by fall. Octorara’s Konnor Kush went 3-0 with a pair of falls.

Columbia downed Pequea Valley 36-21 and the Tide’s Stoudamire Campbell went 3-0, holding off a late rally by the Vike’s Grady Stichler for a 10-8 victory, and scoring a pair of falls.