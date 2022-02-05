MECHANICSBURG — Beyond the realm of wins and losses, improvement is found in subtler locales. It can be as simple as just doing better.

Facing West Perry for the second time in three days, Northern Lebanon flipped two results and shaved seven team points from what had been a 49-15 Mustangs victory, improving 18 points overall. That the final tabulation, 37-21, still resulted in a win for West Perry (18-5) was less important in the grand scheme of things.

“I wanted to be better than the Wednesday version we put out,” said coach Rusty Wallace Jr., whose Vikings closed the dual meet season 18-7. “I didn’t think that was a good representation of Northern Lebanon wrestling.

“I was so proud of our fight,” he said. “We put 13 kids out on the mat that fought for every single point. We lost some close matches, starting off with Julian (Zaragoza) at 113.”

On Wednesday the Mustangs’ Deven Jackson majored Zaragoza, 16-3. Saturday, Zaragoza came within 11 seconds of pulling off a 3-2 upset, before Jackson reversed out of a situation where Zaragoza nearly stacked him.

“We put a lot of kids out on the mat like that today,” Wallace said. “Our grittiness, our toughness, I was so happy to see it back. That’s something we can build on for the rest of the season.”

Pinned by Jackson Rush on Wednesday, Owen Breidegan battled to the end of a 5-0 decision at 120. Those two results shaved five team points and the Vikings saved another two at 138 where Tucker Seidel majored Grady Stichler, 8-0. With the outcome decided on Wednesday, the Vikings had forfeited to Seidel.

While Owen Lehman did not face his Wednesday opponent, Tyler Morrison, he bumped up to 132 and took the measure of Blaine Pulchalsky, 10-8, hitting a 4-point Petersen Roll, to the very vocal delight of his teammates, with less than ten seconds showing.

“Their ability to pick one another up, on the sideline, I was so happy,” Wallace said.

With all that was happening right, the cold reality was the Mustangs still led 25-15 after 160, where the Vikings’ Cooper Gill needed just 1:11 to put away Joe Saylor. When Clayton Erb flipped a 6-4 loss to Quade Boden at 189, scoring three takedowns, two in the third period, for a 7-1 win, the Mustangs held a 13-point lead, mathematically clinching the victory.

With District Three advancing just three teams to the PIAA team championships Northern Lebanon’s dual meet season comes to an end. Now it’s on to the individual championships.

The Vikings’ 38-32 consolation semifinal victory over Newport came down to a tossup that went Northern Lebanon’s way, and a gamble by Newport that didn’t.

With a 6-0 lead on Caleb Lesher’s match-opening fall at 285 the Buffaloes (13-3) gambled in the lightweights, a gamble that backfired, as they chose to forfeit to Aaron Seidel (37-1) at 106 and bump Roman Pulcha (24-5) up to 113 to face Julian Zaragoza.

“If I’m Newport, I’m doing the same thing,” said Rusty Wallace, Jr. “If you scout us on paper, we don’t have the flashiest of records. That’s indicative of the schedule we wrestle.”

Using three tilts, Zaragoza (19-14) majored Pulcha, and the Vikings followed with back-to-back falls from Owen Breidegan and Owen Lehman to open a 22-6 advantage.

“We’re battle tested by this time of the year,” Wallace said.

It was 22-14 Vikings going into 145 where the Buffs’ Anthony Degiglio (21-8) faced Kayden Clark (29-11) in what was considered a tossup match.

While the match was still competitive Degiglio got in on good single leg shots on three separate occasions. Couldn’t finish a one.

Clark finished his single leg shot, with 10 seconds left in the in the first period, added a second-period reversal, then blew open an 11-1 major decision with a pair of third-period tilts.

Conor Leonard’s fall for the Vikings at 152 all but sealed the victory — with the likelihood of a Newport forfeit at 189 — as the Buffaloes collected falls from undefeated Ganon Smith at 160, Nathan Rode at 172 and Tyler Geer at 215. When Tanner Feagley accepted the forfeit at 189, the Vikings victory, and rematch with West Perry, was assured.

Bishop McDevitt claimed the Class 2A crown with a 37-26 victory over Boiling Springs, rallying from 26-6 down after six bouts. Didn’t hurt that the last seven weights were also the engine room of the Crusader’s lineup as they went decision, decision, major, decision, fall, fall before the Bubblers forfeited the last match of the day.

Class 3A

Zoey Haines fought for her, and her team’s, life.

Gettysburg’s freshman 113-pounder, who came into Saturday’s District Three Class 3A championship match with a 17-5 record, was on her back and in trouble as Central Dauphin’s C.J. Feree pressed for the fall that would keep the Rams’s championship hopes alive.

Feree (7-7), also a freshman, led 6-2 with time running short. Seconds earlier he was denied when, locked and loaded, he turned Haines, only to be stopped on a potentially dangerous call. Now, the only thing that could Haines was her determination and the clock. With grit, Haines made certain one shoulder stayed off the mat and the clock ran out on Feree and CD.

Gabriel Pecaitis stopped Dallas Schorr at 120, 6-2, to put the match out of the Rams’ reach and the Warriors (21-0) earned their second 3A title in three years.

Cumberland Valley replicated Tuesday’s 32-28 victory over Dallastown in Saturday’s third-place match with a 31-28 win and enters the PIAA Team Championships as the No.3 seed from District Three. Dallastown hits states as the No. 4.