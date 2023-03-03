BETHLEHEM — Sam Wolford acknowledges wrestling is not as easy as he makes it look. Of course, when your partner in the room is a returning state champion, anything after that has to be easy.

Northern Lebanon’s freshman 114-pounder sailed through the preliminary and quarterfinal rounds of the Class 2A Southeast Regional championships on Friday night at Bethlehem Liberty High School.

He loaded up four tilts in a 15-0 technical fall, in 3:03, over Giovanni Dibiagio of Wilson Area in the round of 16. Four more tilts brought a 15-0 teching, in 4:29, of Brady Pires of Pope John Paul II in the quarterfinals.

The wins improved his record to 42-10 for his initial varsity season, possibly as many matches, total, as he wrestled in his junior high career.

“I get so many matches taking the long way around things (in tournaments); win one, lose one,” he said. “I get so tired, I push through and keep going.”

He certainly pushed through Friday, all the way through to a berth in next week’s PIAA championship meet, regardless of what happens the rest of this weekend.

Achieving the semifinals here guarantees a semifinalist no worse than sixth place. The top six place finishers qualify for states. Pretty exciting stuff.

“I was so nervous going into this match,” he said. “Nervous to get to states.”

Speaking of states, Wolford has had the benefit all season of working with the Vikings’ defending state champion, Aaron Seidel.

“It’s not like other people I wrestle,” Wolford said. “I can get a leg. That’s pretty good for me. I can’t finish, though.”

Seidel, meanwhile, booked his slot in the 107-pound bracket at states, pinning Christopher Smith of Berks Catholic in 3:20.

The win advances Seidel to a semifinal match this morning with Conwell-Egan’s Jeffrey Spofford. Wolford draws Ayden Smith of Notre Dame-Green Pond in the semis. Smith lost to Seidel in the regional finals last year before finishing third in the state tournament.

Columbia’s Stoudamire Campbell and James Brady were derailed in the quarterfinals after posting opening victories.

For the second time this season, Campbell lost to Ryan Lawler of Bishop McDevitt. Taking Campbell down to his back, Lawler collected the fall in 2:39. The Crimson Tide junior got to the quarters with a fall, in 2:40, over Carlo Johnson of Springfield Township.

Brady led Jared Rohn of Saucon Valley 2-1 after two periods, countering Rohn’s Cement Job takedown try in the first period. Brady escaped after Rohn reversed off an optional start at the start of the third period, but Rohn clicked on a single-leg shot with just under a minute to go and finished off a 5-3 victory.

Earlier, Brady blanked Will Horn of Springfield Township, 5-0, picking up a 3-point tilt in the second period and adding a reversal with 20 seconds to go.

Campbell and Brady remain alive in the consolations, joined by six league mates.

Of the six L-L athletes who fell in the round of 16, five won their next matches in the first round of consolations, and a sixth, Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music, advanced on a bye. Four of the five represent Northern Lebanon.

Owen Lehman pinned Middletown’s Joshua Tlumach in 1:45 at 127. Conor Leonard majored Columbia’s Owen Brady, 10-0 at 152. Clayton Erb, who dropped a 3-1 heartbreaker on a late takedown in the round of 16 at 189, roared back pinning Jordan Bentley of Conwell-Egan in 1:19. At 285, Hayden Adams made short work of Devon Bower-Prophet of the Church Farm School, planting him in 25 seconds.

Lancaster Catholic’s Gavin Badger advanced to Saturday morning’s second-round consolations with a 7-5 victory over Derek King of Palmerton. Badger trailed 4-2 early in the second period, but came back with a reversal in the second and an escape and takedown in the third to pull away.

The consolations kick off at 9:30 Saturday morning with the semifinals set for 11 a.m.