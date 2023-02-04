MECHANICSBURG — Wrestling season can become a grind this time of year, as the dual meet portion of the calendar draws to a close. Some teams get their second wind and kick to the finish line. Some teams are dragged to the finish line by the sheer will of coaches and teammates.

On Saturday morning at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome, in a District Three Class 2A consolation semifinal, Northern Lebanon crossed the finish line at Cumberland Valley High School.

Trouble was, Bishop McDevitt crossed it first.

McDevitt scored four falls in the first five matches — and seven altogether — to defeat the Vikings (14-5), 48-25, earning a spot in the third-place match with Biglerville.

Ultimately, McDevitt (14-3) leveled Biglerville (16-9) 44-18 to earn the third and final PIAA berth out of Class 2A. The Canners had stopped Upper Dauphin 41-29 in the other consolation semi.

In Saturday’s Class 2A championship, a matchup of two first-time finalists, Berks Catholic (20-0) raced out to a 31-9 lead before defeating West Perry (15-2) 31-22.

But earlier in the day, the Vikings’ plans for advancing took a major hit during the skin checks when freshman lightweight Sam Wolford (36-8) was declared ineligible to compete. A knee injury caused swelling and Wolford had the fluid drained Friday afternoon.

The tournament doctor didn’t like the look of small amount of fluid still seeping from the incision, and, feeling it created a contagious situation, sidelined Wolford.

That caused a minimum 10-point swing — the Vikings forfeited 114, Wolford averaged 4.7 team points per victory — which, in the grand scheme of things, didn’t affect the outcome.

“If we had lost by 12, I would’ve been upset,” Vikings coach Rusty Wallace Jr. said. “Thank goodness it didn’t decide the outcome.”

The Crusaders’ powerful upperweights saw to it that the point differential would be greater than 12 as Lucas Lawler (160), Jakob Gilfoil (189), Kade Werner (215) and two-time defending 2A state champion Riley Robell (285) all pinned.

Clayton Erb (30-12) twice got in on good single leg shots on Werner (9-2). Both times Werner pancaked Erb, the second time leading to the fall.

Conor Leonard (29-9) gave the Vikings the early edge with a fall in the opening match at 160, but it was 24-6 McDevitt when Aaron Seidel, the second state champion in the meet, pinned Blake Kipp for the Vikings’ second win.

Following the forfeit at 114, Julian Zaragoza scored three second-period tilts for an 11-1 major decision at 127 and Owen Lehman (26-10) gritted out a 2-1 victory over Easton Comp (14-10) at 133, using every second of the match’s six minutes.

“He’s a tough, gritty kid,” Wallace said. “He could go 30 minutes if he had to.”

Lehman got in on two good single leg shots in the first period. Comp denied them both. Comp escaped midway through the second period and blunted two attempts by Lehman in the third period to Granby Roll into a Petersen.

“He was familiar with Owen’s style,” Wallace said of Comp. “He made some nice, mid-match adjustments and when a kid takes away your bread and butter, you have to find another way to win.”

Comp was penalized for an illegal head scissors on the second try, however, tying the match at 1-1 with 36 seconds left.

Lehman worked to set up a Granby-Petersen combo one more time, breaking clean with four seconds showing to grasp victory.

“Those are the kind of matches you now have to win at districts, regionals and states,” Wallace said. “The one-point matches, just find a way to win.”

If the Vikings could steal a win, and bonus, at 139 and 145, where the matchups were not unfavorable, victory was still in the cards.

But Christopher Spizzieri (7-7) cradled Kohan Clark at 139, as did Tillman Artell (9-12) over Vince Battistelli at 145, and the moment was gone. Ryan Lawler closed out the morning for the Crusaders, pinning Kyle Hitz at 152.

“We started two, maybe three seniors today, we’re a young team,” Wallace said. “We had some kids who’d been wrestling like forever that decided not to come out this year, and that’s kind of heartbreaking.

“And we had a couple kids quit midseason just because they weren’t full time starters,” he continued. “I told the kids in the locker room, ‘You can say, coulda, shoulda, woulda, but you’re the guys I want to go to war with.’ They show up every day. They’re tight. They’re close. They just want to compete.”

Class 3A

Central Dauphin (15-0) had a strong finishing kick Saturday, defeating Cumberland Valley 41-14 for the district’s Class 3A. The title was the Rams’ ninth, the fifth at the expense of CV (21-3) in seven title matches, and their fifth straight win over the Eagles, who came in with 11 district titles to their credit.

Chambersburg (17-3) defeated Wilson 33-25 in the 3A third-place match and will host District One fourth-place finisher Quakertown on Monday in the first round of the PIAA team championships.

As the fourth seed from District Three, the Bulldogs (15-2) will travel to the District One third-place finisher, Council Rock South, also on Monday.