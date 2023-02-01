ELLIOTTSBURG — There are many ways to accumulate points in a wrestling match. Style isn’t one of them.

After the disappointment of an achingly close quarterfinal loss to Upper Dauphin — 30-29 — Northern Lebanon picked itself off the mat at West Perry High School, gathered itself and responded with a 39-31 victory over Trinity in the consolation quarterfinals of the District Three Class 2A team tournament.

With the win the Vikings lived to go another day, in this case Saturday morning at Cumberland Valley High School, where they will take on Bishop McDevitt in the consolation semifinals at 10:30 a.m.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it doesn’t have to be,” Vikings coach Rusty Wallace Jr. said after the win. “Just put more points on the board at the end of the match.”

Undermanned to begin with, and further short-handed with 107-pounder William Detar (29-0) out with a concussion, Trinity (14-10) gave the Vikings a battle to the anticlimactic end.

An end that saw four forfeits in the last five bouts, wiping out Trinity’s 25-16 lead.

The Shamrocks got falls from Joseph Olivetti (139) and Tucker Paynter (215), as well as major decisions from Austin Bergey (145) and Jagger Gray (172) and Saire Young’s tech fall at 160 to lead 25-16 going into 285.

But they had no one at 285, 107 and either 114 or 121, the forfeits wiping out their advantage.

The Vikings (14-4) picked up an early forfeit as Owen Lehman got a walkover at 133 in the opening bout of the night. Conor Leonard scored a major at 152 and Clayton Erb pinned at 189 to close to 19-16 Trinity.

Hayden Adams took the forfeit at 285 and Aaron Seidel took the forfeit at 107, setting up a matchup of Sam Wolford (36-8) and the Shamrocks’ Major Lewis (28-3) at 114.

“They’re going to be in the same bracket at districts, he’s a returning state placer,” said Wallace, “so we want that match. It’s good for scouting.”

Trinity bumped Lewis away, to 121, and Northern Lebanon forfeited, bumping Julian Zaragoza (16-13) to face Tyler Whitley (7-15).

“We knew if we sent Julian to 127, we’d have a favorable matchup,” Wallace said.

With the outcome of the match on the line, Zaragoza teched out Whitley 15-0 in three minutes to secure the win.

Earlier, possibly with the sting of back-to-back consolation final losses — in 2017 and 2018 — still lingering, Upper Dauphin maneuvered its lineup to get the best possible matchup at every tossup weight.

“They were just one of the teams that gave us matchup nightmares,” Wallace said. “The transitive property never works out in wrestling; you can’t look at who beat who.”

The Trojans (19-6) who got slammed 71-6 by the host Mustangs in the semifinal, won the first four contested bouts after forfeiting to Lehman at 127.

Jorden Pieffer (133), Ben Engle (145) and Carter Dreibelbis (152) all ground out decision victories while Jordan Zerby (139) got a fall.

“We have to show more grit there. We’ll clean that up,” Wallace said.

Conor Leonard got a fall over Matthew Latshaw at 160, but responded to Latshaw’s post-match aggression and, in classic second-man punishment, got hit for a team point. That would come back to bite the Vikings.

The Vikes’ Clayton Erb (189) and UD’s Mykhael Latshaw (215) traded falls after Alex Hepler’s one-point victory over Eli Ostermayer at 172, but Peyton Wentzel put the Trojans up 27-12 with a win over Adams at 285.

Wolford pinned at 107, Seidel collected a forfeit at 114, bringing it down to Zaragoza at 121. He pushed UD’s Jonah Peterson to the limit, but not over the edge as Peterson prevailed 8-7 to deliver victory to the Trojans.