HERSHEY — The question was posed to Aaron Seidel. When was the last time someone took you down?

Northern Lebanon’s defending PIAA Class 2A state wrestling champion wasn’t certain, but after consideration shared, “I think it was Dom (Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy.) At the King of the Mountain. He had a real nice takedown. He took me down right away.”

Friday night, in the semifinals of the 2023 Class 2A state championships at the Giant Center, Burrell freshman Cam Baker shot in deep on a single leg at the start of the match.

“He caught me off guard. I wasn’t ready,” Seidel admitted. “That was really nice of him.”

A nice reminder: You may be the state champ, but that was last year.

Seidel scrambled, defending the shot, coming out on top and went about the business of returning to the championship finals.

“I practice that a lot,” he said of scramble situations, “I’m a pretty scrambly guy.”

After securing the takedown, Seidel put Baker on his back in a tilt. He transitioned to a nasty half-and-bar combination. Baker fought for 23 seconds, but succumbed in 1:39.

“I just wanted to get the match done and move on,” Seidel said of the quick fall. “Anything can happen.”

What happened is that Seidel is returning to the finals where his opponent will be ... Dominic Deputy. Deputy defeated Trinity’s Will Detar 8-5 in Friday’s other semifinal.

The finals are set for 2 Saturday afternoon back at Hershey’s Giant Center.

“Dom’s going to come out strong,” Seidel said. “He took me down, so I just have to be ready for shots coming in fast.”

Let the record show, Seidel shook off that takedown in the KOM finals and went on to defeat Deputy 6-2. Which means nothing this afternoon.

In Friday morning’s quarterfinals, Seidel took Antonio Boni of Central Valley into the third period before finishing off a 15-0 technical fall in 4:28.

“That was good because it kind of warmed me up for later today,” Seidel said.

Also Friday morning, the Vikings’ Sam Wolford ended a stellar freshman campaign one win short of the podium as Josef Garshnick of United dominated a 13-0 major decision in the blood round.

Earlier, Wolford had claimed his 45th victory of the season in a 9-8 overtime decision over Jorden Williams of Chartiers-Houston in the second tiebreaker period.

After a scoreless first period in regulation Williams took a 3-0 lead on an escape and takedown and carried a 5-2 lead into the final two minutes of regulation. Wolford reversed to open the third and tilted Williams for two points and a 6-5 lead with 1:19 to go.

Williams reversed back with 47 seconds left, Wolford escaped with 27 seconds left and it was off to overtime. In the sudden victory minute no one scored, although Williams came close on a single, out of bounds, with 12 seconds showing.

With one second left in the first 30-second tiebreak Wolford was called for locked hands — a curious penalty as Wolford had a front headlock — and Williams led 8-7. On bottom in the second 30, Wolford reversed with six seconds on the clock to win, 9-8.