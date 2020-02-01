HERSHEY — You dance with who brought you.
Or, in this case, who you brought.
That was the situation Northern Lebanon’s wresting team faced Saturday morning in the consolation semifinals of the District Three Class 2A team championships.
Facing Bermudian Springs in an elimination match without five starters was not an optimal way to conduct business.
Yet, the Vikings (11-3) made a go of it, taking the Eagles to the near limit in a 42-35 loss at the Milton Hershey School’s Spartan Center.
“For as mad as I was with our effort Wednesday (a 43-28 loss to West Perry),” Vikings coach Rusty Wallace Jr. said, “I was doubly happy today.
“We have a couple kids who are dealing with some serious injuries. We have a couple kids who could have wrestled, but didn’t.
“We put 14 guys out on the mat who truly wanted to be team wrestlers. I was proud of the way we battled.”
Symbolic of that effort was Chase Bressler, who has never fully recovered after a devastating knee injury during football season.
He ground out a 6-2 victory at 170, keeping the Vikings in the hunt, down 24-23.
The Eagles (19-4), who went on to lose to West Perry 40-30 in the third-place match, closed with three straight falls to lock up the win, then forfeited the final two matches at 285 and 106.
“The optics aren’t going to show it, but I think the team score would’ve been about the same,” Wallace said. “On paper, I had us getting six at both those weights anyway.”
Down 12-6 after the first three bouts, the Vikings rallied with Brandon Breidegan and Kayden Clark both scoring major decision victories at 132 and 138, respectively.
In just his fourth match at 145 this season, Seth Fischer (6-5) ran up an 11-3 lead before getting the fall to widen the Vikings advantage to 20-12.
Bermudian made hay over the next six matches, with Bressler’s win only stemming the tide temporarily.
Elsewhere in District Three: Hamburg defended its Class 2A, title defeating Boiling Springs 38-29.
In Class 3A, Gettysburg remained unbeaten at 21-0, defeating Dallastown 33-22 for its first title since 1999 and second overall.
Central Dauphin topped Chambersburg 38-32 to take third.
Elizabethtown wins 500th: Competing in the Eastern York Duals, Elizabethtown defeated York Tech and Central Bucks South, then claimed a 31-24 victory over the host Golden Knights for the 500th win in program history.
The Bears won two of the final four contested bouts with Kaiden Heaps’ decision at 145 and then Cole Rice’s fall at 170 clinching the victory.