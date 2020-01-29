MECHANICSBURG — If Northern Lebanon is to get back to the PIAA State Team championships for the fifth time in seven years, the Vikings will have to take the long way. The hard way.
Sixth-seeded West Perry (15-5) wrestled like anything but a No. 6 seed, Wednesday night in the District Three 2A team quarterfinals at Cumberland Valley’s Mountain View Middle School, physically dominating the third seed Vikings 43-28.
The Mustangs would lose to Boiling Springs 45-21 in the next round, but remain alive in the wrestlebacks
The Vikings (11-2) stayed in the hunt with a bruising 41-35 victory over Camp Hill in the consolation quarterfinals, earning a win-or-go-home match with Bermudian Springs, Saturday morning at Milton Hershey’s Spartan Center, at 10:30 a.m..
“We got beat up,” said Vikes coach Rusty Wallace, Jr. “We got beat up bad.”
Northern Lebanon lost 170-pounder Ethan Walmer to injury in the West Perry match, then 160-pounder Nick Winters defaulted out of his match against Camp Hill.
Upperweight Chase Bressler also agravated an earlier injury. All three are expected to be out Saturday.
“That’s why we have numbers,” Wallace said. “Next man up.”
Spotting West Perry an 11-0 lead, the Vikings caught up on Levi Arms’ major and Kalani Adams’ fall.
But the Mustangs came from behind to win at 285 — in overtime — and at 106.
The 12-point swing appeared significant at the time. It wasn’t
“Those two (losses) were irrelevant in the end,” Wallace said.
Irrelevant because the Mustangs won four of the next five matches, clinching the victory on Carter Nace’s fall at 138.
“West Perry was tougher than we were,” Wallace said. “It was pretty cool to see the hardnosed kids wrestling tough. We need to learn from them.”
In the consolation they spotted Camp Hill a 9-0 lead before winning four of the next five bouts.
Ben Bomberger, Owen Breidegan and Grady Stichler scored falls, Levi Arms had a tech fall and Owen Lehman collected a forfeit for a 29-14 lead.
After Kayden Clark took a forfeit at 132, Brandon Breidegan put the match out of reach with a fall at 138.