HERSHEY — Like footprints in the sand, the state championship hopes of Kaedyn Williams, Marco Tocci, Seamus Mack and Jose Garcia III were washed away in a semifinal wave that swept over them Saturday morning in the PIAA Class 3A Championships, at Hershey’s Giant Center.

No wave crashed harder than the one that hit Williams at 114.

Up 5-2 on Nazareth’s Carson Wagner with 16 seconds left in regulation, and warned for stalling, Williams shot in on a single leg, mostly to buy time.

Out of position, however, he tried to rise to his feet. Wagner grabbed Williams’ head and chin-whipped him to his back for a 5-point takedown, holding him there as time ran out to finish a 7-5 upset win.

Tocci, Mack and Garcia all ran into opponents who set the tone from neutral.

Tocci ran into a wrestler better on his feet in Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo. Nasdeo scored three takedowns in a 7-1 victory at 121. Likewise, Andrew Binni of Canon-McMillan scored three takedowns on Mack in a 6-4 victory at 127.

And at 285, Owen J. Roberts’ Dillon Bechtold scored twice from neutral while Garcia scored twice on reversals once they hit the mat. Garcia couldn’t hold Bechtold down and trailed 6-5 going into the third period where, on top, Garcia let Bechtold out right away but could never get off a shot and Bechtold prevailed 7-5.

With a spot in the bronze-medal final on the line in the consolation semifinals, of the four only Williams proved successful as he took the air out of Chris Dennis’ aspirations with a pair of takedowns, completing a 7-0 decision.

With 39 seconds left in the second period of his match with Hunter Johnson of Mifflin County, Tocci suffered a dislocated elbow on a Johnson takedown and defaulted.

Mack led Eren Sement of Council Rock North 4-3 on an escape with 43 seconds left. Sement got in on a takedown shot near the edge, Mack defended and was inches from the sanctuary of out of bounds when Sement turned him toward the middle for the winning takedown with eight seconds left.

Down 3-0 to Eli Makel of Waynesburg after two periods, Garcia tied the match with an escape and takedown. He rode Makel for 40 seconds, looking for an opening for backpoints, but let Makel out with 43 seconds left. Makel held Garcia at bay the rest of the way to survive 4-3.

Mack and Garcia were to wrestle for fifth place Saturday night.

The tide of misfortune also flooded four locals, denied in the consolation quarterfinals, sending them to the seventh-place matches at their respective weight classes.

Of the four, Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush came closest to advancing, at 160, taking a 4-3 lead on Gavyn Beck of Franklin Regional with a takedown with just a minute to go. Beck reversed with 28 seconds left and won 5-4.

Cocalico’s Aiden Swann lost 8-3 to Jake Doone of Nazareth at 145. Jake Dailey of Bethlehem Catholic bested Griffin Gonzallez of Lebanon 7-2 at 152. McCaskey’s Kevin Olavarria was shutout, 3-0, by Nazareth Wheatley at 172.