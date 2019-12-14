With the campus of Penn Manor High School one big construction zone, the Council Rock North wrestling team constructed a championship effort at the Penn Manor Holiday Tournament.
Housing five NCAA Division I recruits in the lineup, North broke Bethlehem Liberty’s three-year — and four of the last five years — stranglehold on the team title, sweeping the team and individual awards.
The Indians totaled 190.5 points, crowning four champions and seven medalists in all.
Liberty was a distant second with 152.5 points, followed by Caravel Academy, out of Delaware, with 142, New Oxford (139) and Central York (134.5)
Solanco was sixth with 134, Garden Spot eighth with 118, Lampeter-Strasburg tied with the host Comets, each totaling 112, for ninth place.
Manheim Township was 12th in the field of 28 teams with 104 points and Cedar Crest rounded out the L-L contingent at 23rd with 50.
North’s Cam Robinson, an Iowa State commit, was voted the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament after winning the 152-pound title, with a fall in 3:22.
That cinched the most falls/least time award for Robinson as well, four in a cumulative 7:51.
Of the four L-L wrestlers in the finals, the Comets Nick Baker brought home the lone gold, handling Dylan Forbes of New Oxford, 11-4.
“I was really trying to stay focused, composed, not get to anxious” Baker said.
It was Forbes with the anxiety as Baker dominated from neutral with three takedowns.
His double leg to backpoints in the second period opened a 7-1 lead and he flirted with a major decision in the third period before closing out the win.
Of the three locals who placed second — Solanco’s Dominic Flatt and Nick Yannutz and Cedar Crest’s TJ Moore — Flatt came the closest to gold.
In a physical match with defending 106-pound champion Connor Werner of Liberty, who was extended to the limit in the semifinals by Manheim Township bronze medalist Josh Hillard, Flatt went ahead 8-4 in the second period on a five-point double-and-lift, putting Werner on his back.
Issues with his blood sugar caused Flatt to take injury time right after.
When wrestling resumed Werner stood up, Flatt lifted him once more and lightning struck.
“My blood sugar dropped even more and my knee started to buckle,” Flatt said. “Then he launched me.”
While still in the air, Werner headlocked Flatt, bringing him to the mat and sticking him. The fall came at the 3:33 mark.
“Not to blame it on that (the sugar issue),” Flatt said. “He wrestled a good match overall and he caught me.”
At 195 Wilson’s Josh Harkless reversed Yannutz out of a third-period cradle try, pinning him with just over a minute to go.
Two-time defending 220-pound champion Nate Schon of Selinsgrove was too much for Moore, who succumbed by fall in 3:46.
Veteran Rock North coach Tom Vivaqua called this edition of the Indians, “Certainly one of the better ones in a while, in terms of firepower.”
In addition to Robinson, West Point recruit Dillon Sheehy won at 160 for North and, in his third finals appearance, Kyle Hauserman won his first Penn Manor title.
Vivaqua took exception to a visitor’s observation that Hauserman, a junior already committed to the University of Pennsylvania, got over the hump.
“I would never say it’s getting over the hump,” Vivaqua said, noting, “he took third in the state last year.”
Point taken.
Luke Lucerne, who is pointed to the Naval Academy, won his fourth career PM title, winning at 132.
Sam Hayes, third at 145 and headed to Pitt, rounds out North’s D-I posse. North also had a runner-up finish at 285 from Max Harar and a fourth at 195 from Blake Silber.