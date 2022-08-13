The world came to Lancaster on Saturday afternoon.

The final open spot on the U.S. Women’s World Freestyle wrestling team was filled Saturday at McCaskey High School as Kayla Miracle defeated Jennifer Rogers 2&1 in a best of three wrestle-off at 62 kilograms.

Miracle, wrestling out of the Sunkist Kids Regional Training Center, rallied from a first-match defeat to take the next two bouts, icing a return to Worlds for the 2021 silver medalist.

Now complete, the U.S. team will train at The Barn, in East Hempfield Township, from Aug. 14-20 in preparation for the World Championships, to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 10-18.

The wrestle-off, originally set to take place in New York, was postponed when Miracle tweaked her knee, an injury she’d recovered from, but one that remained in the back of her mind, as events would prove in the first of Saturday’s matches.

Coming into Saturday’s competition Rogers, wrestling out of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, had lost twice to Miracle in two starts. Most recently, on an 18-second fall in the 2022 U.S. Open, earlier this year.

Determined to reverse that trend, Rogers opened the scoring in the first three minutes of the opening match, taking a 5-2 lead. She increased her advantage to 9-2 one minute into the second period, then took Miracle to her back with 1:11 to go for a 13-2 victory on technical superiority.

“Usually, when I’d get teched I’d think, ‘What did I do wrong?’ or, ‘She’s so good.’ But it was more ‘Where’s my head at?’ ” Miracle shared.

“I wasn’t so much down on myself,” she said, “as just trying to figure out how can I reset my head.”

Miracle carried that into the opening moments of the second match, taking Rogers to her back and exposing her again to lead 6-0 before the line at the snack bar cleared. Rogers got on the scoreboard with an exposure, but Miracle came out of a scramble and into a Peterson for four points. With 23 seconds left in the first period Miracle countered a Rogers’ arm circle shot for four points and a 14-2 victory on technical superiority.

After a 30-minute break, the two hit the mat to settle score. With everything on the line, Miracle’s coach pointed out that nothing was going to be given to her, she had to take it. Which she did. “I was ready to go out guns blazing,” she said.

Miracle was warned twice for passivity in the first half of the opening period. When warned twice, a wrestler has 30 seconds to score or the opponent gets one point. Time ran out on Miracle, just as Rogers scored off an ankle pick, to lead 3-0.

In turn, Rogers was warned, twice, for passivity in the second period and Miracle was awarded a point with just over a minute to go. Forty-five seconds from elimination, Miracle hit a miracle at the edge, a four-point takedown and exposure, to secure a 5-3 victory.

“I have no idea what I really did!” she said.

Prior to the initial Rogers-Miracle match, and in the 30-minute break between their first and second matches, local high school athletes wrestled freestyle exhibition matches. There were four matches on the women’s side and seven on the men’s.

Wrestling for the Wyoming Seminary Wrestling Club, Emma Grimes got the afternoon off to a start at 98 pounds, pinning Alysiana Ierly of York, who was wrestling for the Lancaster Alliance of Women’s Wrestling/Beat the Streets. In a competitive match, Grimes took an 8-7 lead, before securing the fall.

In a sweep for wrestlers from Sem, Tiffany Stoshak prevailed at 106 by technical superiority over Kaitlyn Clawson of LAWW/BTS, 10-0 in 1:24. Clawson stepped in when Kylee Trostle of LAWW/BTS was unable to compete.

Representing LAWW/BTS at 117 pounds, McCaskey’s Journie Rodriguez dominated Governor Mifflin’s Jayleah Pletz, wrestling for the Steel Mat Club, scoring a 14-1 technical superiority verdict in 3:53. Pletz, a two-time Girls State champion and Fargo All-American defeated Rodriguez at PAUSAW freeystyle States and at the Phil Portuguese Northeast Regionals in May, 8-6, but had no answer Saturday for Rodriguez’s aggressive double leg shots.

In the final women’s match, at 127 pounds, Taina Fernandez, from Bowie, Maryland, broke open a close match with a second-period flurry for a 9-3 victory. Fernandez, a Maryland Girls state champion and runner-up in the Maryland boys states, led 1-0 after a period, on a passivity point, then opened up with a pair of four-pointers before Jaffe scored on a reversal and leg turn.

On the men’s side, in a rematch, and turnaround, of the state Junior Freeystyle championship, Bradley Wagner, from Mifflinburg High School, defeated Sam Wolford of Northern Lebanon by technical superiority, 10-0, in 1:49 at 105 pounds.

At 135, Hempfield’s 3A state medalist Seamus Mack shook off the early 4-0 advantage for Brock Weiss of Jersey Shore, improving a single leg shot into a cradle and pinning the PIAA 2A state runner-up in 1:25.

Central York’s Eli Long rallied from a 9-6 first period deficit with a 9-0 second period to defeat Jared Fulton of Solanco 15-9 at 140.

Representing LAW/BTS, Maryland resident Ben Smith led Griffin Walizer of Central Mountain 1-0 after a period, increasing it to 3-0 before Walizer connected on a sweet duck under to close to 3-2. Walizer could draw no closer.

At 163 pounds, Central Dauphin’s PIAA runner-up and District Three champion Ryan Garvick hit a five-point move in the first period to lead Lebanon High’s Griffin Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who placed fourth at districts, rallied in the second period, but Garvick iced a 7-5 win with a late takedown.

Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush led Macon Myers of Central York 4-3 after the first three minutes, then flirted with a technical superiority victory as he suplexed Myers for five points with 55 second to go, before settling in with a 15-11 decision.

At 220, McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III outscored Brody Myers of Berks Catholic 8-2 in the final 2:23 for a 16-8 victory.