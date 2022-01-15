The Chairman of the Board, Francis Albert Sinatra, once sang of riding high in April, only to be shot down in May.

But, he assured us, he would change that tune when he was back on top in June.

For Donegal and Elizabethtown wrestling, the first five weeks of the season were “April” as, on parallel tracks, they rode unbeaten through the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two schedule, winning their first four league matches.

“May” shot down the narrative for Donegal on Wednesday as the Indians fell to Garden Spot — a 10-point victim to the Bears earlier in the season — on Tyler Hurst’s final-bout fall. It was Elizabethtown’s turn Thursday night in Manheim.

In a match with an early tie and five lead changes the Barons ambushed the Bears 31-30, rallying from 24-13 down to win three of the last four matches, all with bonus points.

“We anticipated a close, competitive dual,” Barons coach Quint Eno shared in an email. “Each bout mattered.”

While the Barons’ one-point differential comes courtesy of a major decision by Braxton Kieffer (15-4) over Wyatt Mummau (12-8), the match appears to have turned on the results of two bouts.

At 132 Uriah Warner (9-4) used four takedowns to deal Ryan Findlay (20-5) a 9-4 defeat, leading 2-0 after one period and 5-1 after two. It was sweet turnaround for Warner, pinned by Findlay in the 2021 dual meet.

At 145 Brodie Daugherty (4-4), returning to the lineup after a brief absence, took a 5-2 lead on Nick Smith (6-4) after two minutes and exchangied reversals — three times — over the next four to post an 11-8 victory.

The absence of Jake Rudy (16-5) from the lineup left the Bears at a distinct disadvantage as the Baron comeback began with Brett Barbush (16-4) taking a forfeit at 172.

A fall from Hayden Haver (19-3) at 189 maintained the Bears’ 11-point advantage with two bouts to go — flipping the 2021 result, a third-period fall by Rocco Daugherty (5-8) — but Tyler Groff (6-6) broke open a tight match with AJ Bush (5-12) at 215, turning him in 3:41 and Ryland Fittery (14-3) sealed the victory at 285, pinning Bradley Candy (8-13) in 1:21.

The twin turnabouts leave the section in a three-way tie for first between the Indians (currently 4-1 league, 6-3 overall), Bears (4-1, 9-2) and Spartans (4-1, 4-1). Manheim (3-1, 5-5) quietly sits a half-game behind with a makeup at Lebanon (0-4, 1-11) on the schedule as the section race pivots to “June” for one — or more — of the players in this drama.

Donegal is on the road at E-town on Wednesday, finishing at Manheim the following Wednesday.

After hosting the Indians, Elizabethtown finishes with a home match against Ephrata (3-2, 7-8) the next Wednesday, no easy day to be sure.

Garden Spot enjoys the home mat advantage as Manheim comes to New Holland on Wednesday before finishing out hosting Lampeter-Strasburg (1-4, 3-7).

After their trip to New Holland on Wednesday, the Barons turn around Thursday to go to Lebanon, finishing out the schedule in Mount Joy.

Too early to talk power ratings?

Talk? Nah.

Take seriously? Yes.

Currently, in the ever-fluid District Three Power ratings, six L-L squads — two in Class 2A, four in 3A — are in the mix in the stew that will become the field for the District Team championships.

In 2A Catholic High clings to the penultimate spot in the 12-team bracket, at No. 11. Northern Lebanon, one of four unbeaten teams, is 4th behind top-ranked Bishop McDevitt, Boiling Springs and Berks Catholic. At No. 13, Elco is just off the pace — the Raiders were No. 12 on Friday — while Annville-Cleona is on the outside at No. 16.

In 3A Manheim Township and Hempfield are currently No. 1 and 2 in the 16-team bracket, the Blue Streaks 0.012281 ahead of the Black Knights.

Solanco is No. 6, with Carlisle, Gettysburg and Central Dauphin ahead of the Mules, while Elizabethtown is 13th and Garden Spot 14th, having jumped from No. 20 in one day.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L wrestling. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.