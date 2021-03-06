ALTOONA — For Kamdyn Williams, it was a super day at the Super Regional.

Williams won the 113-pound PIAA Class 3A West Super Regional championship Saturday at Altoona High School, defeating 2020 106-pound state champion Vince Kilkeary of Greater Latrobe, 9-7.

Williams, his twin brother Kaedyn and Solanco's Dom Flatt all advanced to Saturday's PIAA 3A State Championship at Hershey's Giant Center. Flatt placed second at 106, Kaedyn Williams third at 106.

In a career that has seen him garner accolades at the junior high level, including PJW State Championships in both Freestyle and Greco, it is the latest signature victory for Kamdyn Williams, who has defeated three state finalists, two state runners-up and a champion, in the past seven days.

"I went out there thinking I was going to win," said Williams, who bested Jacob Van Dee of Erie Prep, the 2020 runner-up at 106, in the semifinals. "That's just the mindset I have. I knew it was going to be a tough match, but I trusted my ability."

Kilkeary, long established as dangerous on his feet, met his match in Williams, who opened the scoring with a single-and-lift, bringing Kilkeary to the mat.

"That definitely put it in my head that I could win the match," Williams said

Sticking Kilkeary's roll attempt for two back points made that even more apparent and he quickly escaped off Kilkeary's reversal to close a high-scoring first period with a 5-2 advantage.

It became 7-2 as he turned Kilkeary with a claw-and-wrist ride to open the second period. Kilkeary closed to 8-5 by the end of the period.

A Williams escape made it 9-5 in the third and, in the final 40 seconds Williams defended Kilkeary's headlock try at the edge and gator roll, before surrendering a meaningless takedown at the end.

"I knew I'm better upper body than him," Williams said. "That's my favorite position. He has a headlock, he usually pins everybody with that, but he's not going to headlock me."

Williams crushed Troy Hohman of Penn Trafford, 16-5 to begin the day, then turned back Van Dee, 7-3. Van Dee led 3-0 early, but as the second period waned Van Dee locked up upperbody. "He tried to throw me and I stuck him to his back, got five (points)," Williams said. Picking up a late reversal Williams clinched the win.

Flatt breezed into the final with a 6-3 victory over Antonio Walker of Plum and 6-1 over Cael Nasdeo of Williamsport. Facing Seneca Valley's Tyler Chappell for the title, they went into the final 20 seconds of regulation tied 1-1 when the tide turned.

"He went in for a shot, like a knee pick, and I shrugged him," Flatt said. "He dropped right to my ankle, I went to whizzer. He was stronger and he picked it straight up. I tried to turn behind and he caught both my legs."

The takedown, coming with 10 seconds left, came too late for Flatt to recover from, just in time for Chappell.

"Next week, if we rematch, it won't be like that," Flatt said. "I pictured myself on the top (of the podium). Next week will be my No. 1 best tournament."

Chappell slipped by Kaedyn Williams in the semifinals, 2-1, defusing Williams’ neutral offense and scoring a reversal midway through the second period. Williams escaped in the third, but was unable to draw closer.

Williams had defeated Logan Sallott of McDowell 10-5 in the quarterfinals, then posted a pair of 2-1 wins in the consolations — beating Andrew Binni of Canon-McMillan to secure a berth in states, and Nasdeo to lock up the bronze medal.

Manheim Township's Aliazer Alicea (126) placed fifth, while the Blue Streaks' Josh Hillard (120) and Garden Spot's Garrett Gehr (132) were sixth. Lebanon's Griffin Gonzalez did not place at 132.

After opening with a 3-0 win over State College's Owen Woolcott, Alicea was majored in the semis by eventual champion Carter Dibert. A 5-3 blood round loss to 2020 state champion Ethan Berginc of Hempfield Area denied Alicea a return to Hershey, but he salved the day defeating Woolcott once more, 8-4.

Hillard dropped a 6-3 nod to North Allegheney's Dylan Coy in the quarterfinals. Following a 12-3 major decision over Altoona's Caleb Fasick, Hillard was denied a late takedown that would've sent his consi semi with Chad Ozias of Connellsville to overtime. Instead, Ozias claimed a 4-2. Wrestling for fifth, Hillard met Coy once more, with Coy prevailing once again, this time 3-0.

Following a first-round fall to eventual champion Dylan Chappell, Gehr wrestled back to the consi semis, but a pair of losses dropped him to sixth.