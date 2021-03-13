HERSHEY — It’s a championship 50-plus years in the waiting.

Manheim Township freshman Kaedyn Williams won the 2021 PIAA Class 3A 106-pound championship Saturday evening at Hershey’s Giant Center, defeating Cael Nasdeo of Williamsport 3-0.

Williams is the fourth Township wrestler to win a state title overall, and the Blue Streaks’ first state champion since Dan Blakinger won at 103 in 1970.

Joining him as medalists Saturday were Solanco’s Dominic Flatt and Penn Manor’s Colt Barley. Flatt was fourth at 106, Barley fifth at 189.

Williams constructed his victory with an escape at the outset of the second period. He stuck Nasdeo with two seconds left for a two-point nearfall to ice the championship.

“I felt in control most of the match,” Williams said. “I never really doubted myself in the match. I always thought I was going to come out on top.”

Speaking of on top, Williams is an absolute lockdown on top. With the lead and the title on the line, he never allowed Nasdeo an opening to score in the final two minutes. It was a carryover from the semifinals, when he controlled Tyler Chappell of Seneca Valley the entirety of a critical 30-second tiebreak to claim a 2-1 overtime victory.

“That’s where I’m most comfortable. That’s where I want to be every time,” Williams said, adding the caveat, “but I always end up getting out of position.”

“He is real tough on top,” said his coach, John Clark. “He’s got such a feel for when he may be getting in trouble and he adjusts well.”

Williams began the day with a 5-3 win over Luke Siriani of Abington Heights. Williams and Siriani sparred through a scoreless first period as well and they exchanged escapes to go into the final half minute tied at 1-1. With 14 seconds showing Williams won the match, taking Siriani down to his back before yielding a reversal as time expired.

The victory earned Williams a rematch with Chappell, who got the better of a 2-1 decision in the West Super Regional semifinals. This time it was Williams winning 2-1.

A second-period escape by Williams broke a scoreless tie. Chappell momentarily staved off defeat, escaping with 19 seconds in regulation. In overtime, after a scoreless sudden victory period, Williams took a 2-1 lead with an escape in the first of two 30-second tie break periods. He then ground Chappell’s title hopes to dust in the second :30 to become the Streaks’ first state finalist since Matt Grossmann in 2012.

Perhaps key to the semifinal victory was Williams being healthy this time out after feeling poorly at Super Regionals.

“I don’t want to take anything away from (Chappell), he’s a good wrestler,” said Williams, perhaps with the realization it might not be the last time they meet. “I didn’t doubt I was going to win this time. I felt like it was my day, it was my time.”

Solanco’s Flatt finished fourth at 106 in a scrappy 6-5 loss to Chappell.

Flatt led 5-2 late in the second period before Chappell sandwiched a pair of escapes around the end of the second-beginning of the third periods. A takedown midway through the final two minutes gave Chappell a lead he did not relinquish. Not for a lack of trying on Flatt’s furious attempts to break free.

“A couple more seconds, that match could have been different,” said Flatt, who had a primo escape attempt blunted by a stalemate with 16 seconds to go, and tried multiple Granby rolls as time ran out.

Flatt’s day began with a 7-1 decision over Tony Burke of Council Rock North. After a scoreless first period Flatt broke the ice with an escape, adding a double leg takedown late in the period. Burke escaped out of a tilt try early in the third period and, with time running low, Flatt shot in on a high crotch, defended by Burke, transitioning to a pancake for four points as time expired.

Flatt’s semifinal with Nasdeo was a Super Regional rematch. Flatt commanded a 6-1 decision, scoring a takedown, backpoints in the second period and a third-period reversal. This time, Nasdeo came in with a whole different plan.

Demonstrating an aggression missing last weekend, Nasdeo scored the initial takedown and turned Flatt twice to lead 8-0 after two minutes. He added a second-period takedown and two stall points in the third for a 12-0 major.

“He showed up different,” Flatt said. “I was not expecting it and he got the better of it. He tilted me, was so strong, I could do nothing about it.”

With a little bit of a chip on his shoulder in the consolation semifinals, Flatt dominated Siriani, turning him twice in a 6-1 decision.

Barley — who ultimately decisoned Hazelton's Bryce Molinaro 5-0 in a late match — took on the No.1-ranked 189-pounder in the state in Spring-Ford’s Joey Milano in the quarterfinals. Milano quickly confirmed the ranking, taking Barley down and tilting him twice for an 8-0 lead. He widened his advantage to 9-0 on an escape to open the second period, then parried Barley’s multiple takedown shots the last 3:50 of match time.

Barley began the long climb through the wrestlebacks against a familiar foe, Dallastown’s Brooks Gable. Gable bested Barley 6-4 in a January dual meet, with Barley taking a 1-0 nod for the District Three/Southcentral Region title.

In that match, Gable gave Barley the winning point on an optional escape, looking for a takedown that never came. History repeated Saturday as, once again, Gable let Barley out, at the start of the third period. Once again the closest either came to a takedown was Barley’s single leg shot, stalemated with 47 seconds to go.

In a consolation semifinal rematch with Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman — won by Rossman at Super Regionals, 8-1 — Barley got the early lead with a takedown out of a scramble at the first-period horn.

Rossman got the better of a long extended stalemate in the second period, tying the match in a reversal, and added a takedown in the third before Barley escaped for the 4-3 final.

One of the four local qualifiers never got to the starting gate Saturday. Kamdyn Williams, a title favorite at 113, was eliminated from the competition when he failed to make weight. He was three-tenths of a pound over.