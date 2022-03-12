HERSHEY — Manheim Township’s Kaedyn Williams placed third at 113, Kamdyn Williams fifth at 120 and Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez seventh at 152 to pace seven Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers in the finals of the PIAA Class 3A state wrestling championships Saturday night at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Kaedyn Williams made a second-period escape stand up and secured the bronze medal with a tight third-period ride to defeat Carson Wagner of Northampton 1-0.

Disappointed at not being able to repeat as state champion, but at peace with taking third, Williams took a moment to reflect on the year.

“With all the injuries that happened this year, all the mishaps and misfortune, I’m happy to get third,” he said. “It’s obviously not what I wanted, but I’ll come back harder next year. I’m not going to stop until I have this (title) again.”

For his brother’s part, Kamdyn Williams broke out the offense against Jacob Houpt of Canon-McMillan, scoring on a first-period double leg, adding a reversal and three-point tilt in the second and closing out a 7-0 victory with a solid ride.

“Because the periods are shorter, I knew I had to score first and score quick,” he said. “I felt I had the upper hand on top and when I found the wrist, I pulled it really tight to the side and rolled with it and got it (the tilt).

“Fifth’s not what we wanted, but obviously it’s not terrible,” Williams said. “I haven’t been doing what I need to do to be the best Kam I can be. I have to get back in the room and really start living the life of a wrestler. It’s only up from here.”

In the second of three rematches from the District Three tournament, Gonzalez reversed a loss to Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino with a 2-1 victory. Frontino defeated Gonzalez in the District quarterfinals, 6-3.

Saturday night, down 1-0 in the third, Gonzalez shot in on a single leg with 1:02 to go. Frontino countered and the two were locked in a mutual death grip, until Gonzalez broke on top with under a second to go.

“I knew I was running out of time. I heard the referee say there was like seven seconds,” Gonzalez said. “I felt him slipping down, so I knew if I turned on my belly, I have his legs and I’d probably get two there.”

In his first official states trip — he went 0-2 at the West Super regional in 2021 — Gonzalez established himself as a future factor, scoring a major victory over the eventual fourth-place finisher in the round of 16 and losing only to the bronze medalist and runner-up.

“I didn’t do as well as I wanted to,” he said, “but it’s the toughest state tournament in the country.”

Warwick’s Nico Tocci (113), Hempfield’s Seamus Mack (126), Township’s Aliazer Alicea (138) and McCaskey’s Jose Garcia (215) all placed eighth.

Down 1-0 to Senaca Valley’s Tyler Chappell, the match got away from Tocci when Chappell got a tilt, for three points, with 34 seconds to go.

“It was tough,” said Tocci, whose state dance card included two of the top three placewinners from 106 in 2021 in Chappell and, earlier, Cael Nasdeo of Williamsport. “I wasn’t mad about how I did. They’re obviously top level guys too.”

Mack dropped a 7-0 decision to Chambersburg’s Karl Shindledecker, who topped Mack by fall in the District Three quarterfinal. That was not the only measurable improvement for the Black Knight sophomore who won seven of his last 10 in the postseason, including three up here.

“I started getting hot near the end of the year,” he said. “I got a good draw (at states) and it just all came together. I could’ve maybe finished a little better, but all-in-all it was pretty good.”

Alicea climbed almost all the way out of an early 4-0 hole against Jake Doone of Nazareth, when he turned the wrong way in a scramble, right into a cradle. He battled back to 5-3, but ultimately Doone prevailed, getting a third-period escape and takedown to win, 8-6.

“I kind of caught myself in a little roll in the beginning. It definitely feels good to get a medal, first time,” the Blue Streak senior said, after an early exit as a sophomore. “I’m excited to see where my future takes me.”

Gettysburg’s Sam Rodriguez took his second meeting of the year with Garcia 12-3, dominating the match from neutral with five takedowns. Rodriguez won the district match by default when Garcia hurt his shoulder. That in turn was an aggravation of labrum surgery Garcia had 11 months ago.

“It held me back a little bit,” said Garcia, the first state medalist for the Red Tornado since John Garcia won a title in 1992. “I hesitated on shots and not hipping in (on counters). But it’s an honor to be the first one from McCaskey in 30 years. But I’m only a junior, so I’m looking to that No. 1 spot.”

Kaedyn and Kamdyn Williams were both defeated in Saturday morning’s semifinal round — Kaedyn, 6-2 at 113 by Bethlehem Catholic’s Cole Campbell; Kamdyn, 12-6 at 120 by Greater Latrobe’s Vince Kilkeary.

Kaedyn Williams’ match turned on a second-period sequence when Campbell stopped William’s bread-and-butter takedown and scored off of it.

Down 2-0 on Campbell’s first-period takedown, Williams escaped and shot in. He got behind Campbell on a shrug, with a claw hold on Campbell’s trapezius, but Campbell was expecting it and was well-drilled on how to counter. As Williams tried to bring him to the mat, Campbell went perpendicular, gained control and took a 4-1 lead.

Williams escaped, but surrendered a penalty point in the third period on an illegal hold while trying to turn Campbell. He let Campbell out late but couldn’t score.

In a rematch of the 2021 West Super Regional finals at 113, won by Williams, 9-7, Kilkeary and Williams engaged in an early throw-fest. Kilkeary hit two, with no backpoints. Williams hit one, with a 2-point nearfall. It was 5-5 after a period, 7-5 Kilkeary after two on an escape and stalling point.

Kilkeary let Williams up to start the third and, off a restart, William’ headgear came askew. As he backed out of the center circle, Kilkeary came across on a low double, dropping Williams on his butt. As time had been called, there was no takedown, but Kilkeary went to school.

With just under a minute Kilkeary shot a blast double, taking Williams to his back for two and two. He added another stall point late.

In the consi semis, Kaedyn Williams advanced with a 3-0 victory over Tony Burke of Council Rock North, scoring on a first-period takedown and third-period escape after riding Burke hard in the middle two minutes.

Kamdyn Williams lost a bizarre 1-0 decision to Father Judge’s Sean Logue in sudden victory. They wrestled scoreless through six minutes, as Williams denied a first-period takedown at the edge, then held off Logue’s takedown at the first-period buzzer.

Cautioned for a false start at the beginning of the second period, Williams took just under a minute injury time at the end of the period, and was nicked for his second caution with ten seconds left in regulation. He took his second injury time at the end of the third period, which meant, instead of the wrestlers starting neutral in sudden victory, Logue had his choice of positions.

He chose bottom, Williams false-started — every false start after the second warning is penalized a point — and the match was over.

The consolation quarterfinals were a study in heartbreak for the local five as Tocci fell 3-0 to Burke. Mack never got untracked in an 8-0 major decision loss to Zander Phatorus of Waynesburg.

Alicea led Kelly Kakos of Perkiomen Valley 4-2 after two periods and seemed in control of the match. Kakos escaped after defending Alicea’s third-period turk try, then came out the back door on his double-leg shot, with 24 seconds left, to claim a 5-4 victory.

Up 1-0 on Greater Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher, Gonzalez defended Pletcher’s first shot of the match, a failed fireman’s carry. Backing out of that, Pletcher threw a headlock, taking Gonzalez down for four points. Gonzalez escaped, but couldn’t penetrate Pletcher’s defenses and fell 4-2.

Garcia lost 4-0 to Corey Boerio of Greater Latrobe. Boerio’s second period wing roll delivered a reversal and 2-0 lead. In the third period, Garcia exposed his back while trying to roll. The two-point neafall iced Boerio’s victory.