HERSHEY — Never a dull moment with the Williams twins.

The Manheim Township brothers — Kaedyn and Kamdyn — advanced to Saturday morning’s semifinals of the PIAA Class 3A state wrestling championships by virtue of a pair of victories Friday afternoon at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Kaedyn, the returning state champion from 106 pounds, was solid in a 6-0 victory over Nic Allison of Mifflin County. And Kamdyn, in his first state tournament, battled through an on-the-mat illness and defeated Cael McIntyre of Bethlehem Catholic 5-2.

Township’s pair was the only two L-L wrestlers to survive the quarterfinal madness that is the state tournament.

Meanwhile, Warwick’s Nico Tocci, Hempfield’s Seamus Mack, Manheim Township’s Aliazer Alicea, Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez and McCaskey’s Jose Garcia all earned places on the awards podium, after successfully navigating the dangers of the blood round of consolations.

Kaedyn Williams executed a pair of double-leg takedowns, once in the first period and again in the third, sandwiching a second-period reversal in the mix.

“The double is my go-to shot, although it’s still hard to set up,” Williams said. “I knew he was going to chip-whip (on the second double), so I said to myself, ‘Make sure you finish this shot.’ ”

He was dogged on top, never letting Allison an opening to score, and enjoyed nearly five minutes of riding advantage.

Kamdyn Williams surrendered the initial takedown to McIntyre, but quickly reversed to knot the match at 2-2 after a period. He rode out McIntyre in a second period that featured two timeouts for Williams, dealing with stomach issues.

The two wrestlers were each warned for stalling in the third period and McIntyre let Williams out with 45 seconds to go, looking for the winning takedown.

“He almost dragged the heck out of me,” said Williams, who recovered to square off.

Never intending to score, Williams took an eyewash shot (one taken for appearances) with just under 15 seconds to go.

“He was kind of not in as great a stance, so I just dived in hoping to kill some time,” Williams said. To his surprise, and delight, he planted McIntyre on the mat to ice his 5-2 victory.

After dropping a close 3-0 decision to returning runner-up Cael Nasdeo of Williamsport at 113, Nico Tocci made a first-period takedown stand up in a 2-1 victory over Tahir Parkins of Nazareth. Up 2-1, he survived a near-disaster in the third period as Parkins ran a bar-and-half. Before Parkins could get a count, however, the match was stopped for a potentially dangerous situation at the 1:02 mark, and Tocci retained position the rest of the way.

Points were hard to come by as Seamus Mack battled Brady Collins of Clearfield at 126. Mack scored early, with a first-period takedown. Collins scored late, a reversal with a minute to go. They wrestled scoreless in sudden victory and two 30-second tiebreaks. In the ultimate tiebreak Mack chose top and controlled Collins for 30 seconds — not without a hairy moment — and won 3-2.

Alicea majored Nick Velde of Emmaus in his first consi of the day at 138. In a rematch of the District Three title match, he blasted Dominic Jurado of Wilson 16-4.

Defeated by 8-3 Kaeman Smith of Erie Prep in the 152-pound quarterfinal, Gonzalez rebounded to top Bekhruz Sadriddinov of Council Rock South, 5-2.

Garcia advanced on a pair of falls at 215, slapping a half on Henry Baronowski of Wallenpaupack and pinning him in 47 seconds. Down 2-1 to John Pardo of Kennett after a period, Garcia worked an escape and, in a flurry, got a cradle for the takedown. Pardo tried to roll through, Garcia re-rolled and planted Pardo in 2:46.

Marco Tocci (106) of Warwick, Octorara’s Mike Trainor (145) and Township’s Kevin Olavarria (172) all fell one victory short of the podium, losing in the blood round.

Majoring Gus Smith of Spring-Ford 12-3 earned Tocci a spot opposite Daniel Boone’s Dean Houser. In a rematch of the District bronze medal match, Houser hit a 5-point takedown in sudden victory for a 7-2 win.

Down 6-1 to Boyertown’s Chance Babb after one period in the quarterfinals, Trainor battled back to 6-4 after two, then let Babb out looking for the winning takedown. It never came and Babb claimed a 7-4 victory. Lucas Kapusta of Hempfield Area (District Seven) pinned Trainor in 1:51 in the blood round.

Olavarria was overmatched by Rocco Welsh of Waynesburg in the quarterfinals, as Welsh built a 4-1 lead, then ran a deep half to pin Olavarria at the first-period buzzer. Against Connor Jacobs of Armstrong Olavarria got in deep on a double-leg shot.

Defending the shot, Jacobs tried to flip Olavarria but when the wrestlers landed, with Olavarria still having the advantage, Jacobs head drove into Olavarria’s ribs. He stopped wrestling, clutched his chest and, after taking his 90 seconds of injury time, could not continue and defaulted.

Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson (113), Solanco’s Jared Fulton (132), Hempfield’s Reagan LeFevre (145), Cocalico’s Aiden Swann (145) and Ephrata’s James Ellis (189) were eliminated in the afternoon’s first round of consolations.

Clawson lost a tight 2-0 decision to Tony Burke of Council Rock South, the difference-maker a reversal in the second period.

Fulton was in the match with Chad Ozias of Connellsville after two periods, down 5-3. But Ozias broke the match open with a ten-point third period and won 15-6.

Prior to pinning Trainor, Kapusta advanced with a 4-2 victory over LeFevre. Outscored 6-0 in the second period, Swann fell 10-3 to Nicholas Foster of Nazareth.

Ellis went toe-to-toe with Griffin Buzzell of Meadville for a minute and change, but Buzzell reversed Ellis into a cradle, collecting the fall at the 1:47 mark.

FRIDAY'S CLASS 3A RESULTS

Team Scoring

1. Nazareth 75, 2. Bethlehem Catholic 64, 3. Waynesburg 44.5, 4. Latrobe 44.5, 5. Hempfield (D-7) 35, 6. Williamsport 32.5, 7. Manheim Township 30, 8. Franklin Regional 29, 9. State College 28.5, 10. Clearfield 28.

Quarterfinals

106 - Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 10-2; Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional dec. Eren Sement, Council Rock North, 3-2 TB2; Cole McFarland, Haverford dec. Dean Houser, Daniel Boone, 7-0; Luke Willochell, Latrobe pinned Luke Reitter, Council Rock South, 5:32.

113 - Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township dec. Nic Allison, Mifflin County, 6-0; Cole Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 11-2; Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport dec. Nico Tocci, Warwick, 3-0; Zach Jacaruso, Delaware Valley dec. Darius McMillon, Peters Township, 5-2.

120 - Mason Leiphart, Dover dec. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 6-2; Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan pinned Sean Logue, Father Judge, 5:07; Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township dec. Cael McIntrye, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-2; Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe dec. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown, 7-2.

126 - Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson dec. Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 5-0; Dalton Perry, Central Mountain dec. Braxton Appello-Fries, Nazareth, 4-1; Ethan Lebin, Hempfield (D-7) major dec. Brady Collins, Clearfield, 8-0; Jacob Van Dee, Cathedral Prep major dec. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 13-4.

132 - Mac Church, Waynesburg dec. Braden Bower, Williamsport, 2-0; Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Collin Gaj, Quakertown, 4-1; Matthew Repos, Central Dauphin dec. Julian Everitt, Pittston, 3-0; Luke Simcox, Central Mountain major dec. Ayden Rader, Nazareth, 12-0.

138 - Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 11-6; Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville tech. fall Pierson Manville, State College, 20-5, 5:22; Dominic Findora, Downingtown West dec. Brian Heard, Abington Heights, 7-2; Dominic Jurado, Wilson West Lawn dec. Briar Priest, Hempfield (D-7), 3-0.

145 - Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional pinned Riley Bower, Williamsport, 3:33; Chance Babb, Boyertown dec. Michael Trainor, Octorara, 7-4; Ty Watters, West Allegheny dec. Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic, 7-3; Jude Swisher, Bellefonte major dec. Shermuhammad Sadriddinov, Council Rock South, 11-2.

152 - Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley dec. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 10-3; Luke Sipes, Altoona dec. Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth, 2-1; Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland dec. Caden Dobbins, Dallastown, 2-1 TB2; Kaeman Smith, Cathedral Prep dec. Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon, 8-3.

160 - Jared Keslar, Connellsville dec. Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South, 5-3; Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area dec. Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth, 11-6; Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin dec. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 4-3; Chase Barlow, Strath Haven dec. Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic, 4-3.

172 - Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg pinned Kevin Olavarria, Manheim Township, 2:00; Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts dec. Waylon Wehler, Saint Marys, 10-6 SV; Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone dec. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 6-5; Dominic D'Agostino, Interboro major dec. Mark McGonigal, Clearfield, 16-7.

189 - Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East major dec. Wayne McIntyre, East Stroudsburg North, 10-2; John Miller, Exeter Township dec. Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County, 7-5; Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon tech. fall Sam DiTrolio, Garnet Valley, 18-2, 1:31; Sonny Sasso, Nazareth major dec. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield, 16-5.

215 - Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon dec. Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West, 8-7; Nicholas Pavlechko, State College major dec. Samuel Rodriguez, Gettysburg, 12-1; Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley dec. John Pardo, Kennett, 7-4; Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson dec. Anson Wagner, Mifflin County, 4-2.

285 - Sean Kinney, Nazareth pinned Frederick Retter, Quakertown, 1:17; Charles Crews, Williamsport dec. Trevor Gallagher, Gettysburg, 3-1; Matthew Cruise, Easton dec. Julian Laventure, Upper Darby, 1-0; William McChesney, Greensburg Salem dec. Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, 3-1.

Second Round Consolations

106 - Tyson Cook, West Scranton dec. Curtis Nelson, Ridley, 13-6; Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights pinned Aiden Beimel, Saint Marys, 2:24; Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin dec. Landon Machado, Delaware Valley 6-5; Marco Tocci, Warwick major dec. Gus Smith, Spring-Ford, 12-3.

113 - James Garcia, Wilson West Lawn pinned Cole Smith, Spring-Ford, 6-0; Carson Wagner, Northampton major dec. Evan Davis, Clearfield, 11-2; Anthony Burke, Council Rock North dec. Travis Clawson, Penn Manor, 3-0; Tahir Parkins, Nazareth pinned Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 5-2.

120 - Christian Horvath, Freedom (D-11) dec. Casey Smith, Juniata, 4-3; Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown dec. Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County, 4-2 SV; Asher Cunningham, State College major dec. Carmen Cortese, West Chester Henderson, 11-2; Charlie Bunting, Nazareth major dec. Gabriel Pecaitis, Gettysburg, 12-1.

126 - Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Cannon Hershey, Oxford, 9-0; Gunner Myers, Wallenpaupack dec. Zach Luckenbaugh, Dallastown, 3-1; Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg dec. Quinn Smith, Spring-Ford, 7-1; Seamus Mack, Hempfield (D-3) dec. Oliver Fairchild, Easton, 3-0.

132 - Blake Reihner, Trinity dec. Dan Kearney, Sun Valley, 1-0; Chad Ozias, Connellsville major dec. Jared Fulton, Solanco, 15-6; Eli Carr, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Aidan O'Shea, Bellefonte, 2-1.Javien DeLeon, Liberty major dec. Billy Wilson, West Chester Henderson, 8-0

138 - Jake Doone, Nazareth dec. Wyatt Dillon, Dover, 6-2; Daniel Husain, Garnet Valley dec. Carter Davis, Central York, 7-3; Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township major dec. Nicholas Velde, Emmaus, 8-0; Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley major dec. Max Parnis, West Chester East, 13-4.

145 - Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield (D-7) dec. Reagan Lefevre, Hempfield (D-3), 4-2; Shane Kibler, Abington dec. Christopher Wood, Garnet Valley, 3-1; Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain dec. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 2-1; Nicholas Foster, Nazareth dec. Aiden Swann, Cocalico, 10-3.

152 - Dagen Condomitti, Northampton pinned William Morrow, North Penn, 1:26; Mason Stein, Central Bucks East dec. Aiden Gaugler, Selinsgrove, 9-2; Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South dec. J.T. Hogan, Daniel Boone, 5-0; Jack Pletcher, Latrobe dec. Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic, 4-3.

160 - Andrew Pokalsky, Neshaminy dec. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 6-0; Macon Myers, Central York dec. Adrian Gacek, Parkland, 3-2; Jack Lledo, Lower Merion dec. Kyler Everly, Mifflin County, 3-2; Nick Nettleton, Exeter Township dec. Christian Reid, Liberty, 7-2.

172 - Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon pinned Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights, 4:04; Connor Jacobs, Armstrong dec. Darrale Barrett, Kennett, 3-1; Cole Bartram, Northern York dec. Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-5; Calvin Lachman, Quakertown pinned Marek Seaman, West Chester Rustin, 2:07.

189 - Sam Milligan, Strath Haven dec. Diesel Koser, Shippensburg, 3-2; Griffin Buzzell, Meadville pinned James Ellis, Ephrata, 1:47; Owen Koch, Phoenixville dec. Alex Neely, Parkland, 6-4; Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional dec. Jake Allred, Conestoga, 3-0.

215 - Travis Armstrong, Central Dauphin East dec. Lucas Doyle, Council Rock South, 6-3; Chase Levey, Nazareth dec. Ryan McMillan, Wilson West Lawn, 5-2; Corey Boerio, Latrobe dec. Aden Roe, Council Rock North, 4-2; Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey pinned Henry Baronowski, Wallenpaupack, 0:47.

285 - Ben Farabaugh, Strath Haven dec. Ethan Miller, Central York, 3-2; Layton Schmick, Carlisle pinned Wilson Spires, General McLane, 6:40 TB2; Jake Pomykata, Butler pinned Trevor Gitski, Emmaus, 4:06; Noah Tustin, Waynesburg pinned Bailey Shindle, Kennett, 0:09.

Third Round Consolations

106 - Eren Sement, Council Rock North major dec. Tyson Cook, West Scranton, 9-1; Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights dec. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 10-8; Luke Reitter, Council Rock South dec. Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin, 7-6; Dean Houser, Daniel Boone dec. Marco Tocci, Warwick, 7-2 SV.

113 - Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley dec. James Garcia, Wilson West Lawn, 2-0; Carson Wagner, Northampton dec. Nic Allison, Mifflin County, 6-4; Anthony Burke, Council Rock North dec. Darius McMillon, Peters Township, 2-1; Nico Tocci, Warwick dec. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth, 2-1.

120 - Sean Logue, Father Judge major dec. Christian Horvath, Freedom (D-11), 10-1; Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford dec. Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown, 4-2; Asher Cunningham, State College dec. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown, 5-3 SV; Charlie Bunting, Nazareth dec. Cael McIntrye, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-1.

126 - Braxton Appello-Fries, Nazareth dec. Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic, 3-2; Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg dec. Gunner Myers, Wallenpaupack, 7-0; Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg dec. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 8-3; Seamus Mack, Hempfield (D-3) dec. Brady Collins, Clearfield, 3-2 UTB.

132 - Collin Gaj, Quakertown dec. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 7-1; Chad Ozias, Connellsville pinned Braden Bower, Williamsport, 4:56; Ayden Rader, Nazareth pinned Eli Carr, Hempfield (D-7), 2:12; Julian Everitt, Pittston dec. Javien DeLeon, Liberty, 4-0.

138 - Jake Doone, Nazareth dec. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 3-2; Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg dec. Daniel Husain, Garnet Valley, 5-2; Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township major dec. Dominic Jurado, Wilson West Lawn, 16-4; Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley dec. Brian Heard, Abington Heights, 2-1.

145 - Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield (D-7) pinned Michael Trainor, Octorara, 1:51; Riley Bower, Williamsport tech. fall Shane Kibler, Abington, 17-1, 4:09; Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain dec. Shermuhammad Sadriddinov, Council Rock South, 4-3; Nicholas Foster, Nazareth dec. Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic, 3-1.

152 - Dagen Condomitti, Northampton pinned Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth, 1:37; Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg pinned Mason Stein, Central Bucks East, 0:40; Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon dec. Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South, 5-2; Jack Pletcher, Latrobe dec. Caden Dobbins, Dallastown, 4-2.

160 - Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth pinned Andrew Pokalsky, Neshaminy, 4:45; Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South dec. Macon Myers, Central York, 6-4 TB2; Jack Lledo, Lower Merion dec. Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic, 7-3; Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny dec. Nick Nettleton, Exeter Township, 5-3.

172 - Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon def. Waylon Wehler, Saint Marys, 3-1 SV; Connor Jacobs, Armstrong by injury default Kevin Olavarria, Manheim Township, 0:49; Cole Bartram, Northern York dec. Mark McGonigal, Clearfield, 7-2; Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan pinned Calvin Lachman, Quakertown, 1:24.

189 - Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County pinned Sam Milligan, Strath Haven, 4:31; Griffin Buzzell, Meadville dec. Wayne McIntyre, East Stroudsburg North, 6-1; Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield pinned Owen Koch, Phoenixville, 2:09; Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional dec. Sam DiTrolio, Garnet Valley, 7-2.

215 - Samuel Rodriguez, Gettysburg dec. Travis Armstrong, Central Dauphin East, 9-2; Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West dec. Chase Levey, Nazareth, 7-2; Corey Boerio, Latrobe by forfeit Anson Wagner, Mifflin County; Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey pinned John Pardo, Kennett, 2:40.

285 - Trevor Gallagher, Gettysburg dec. Ben Farabaugh, Strath Haven, 7-5; Frederick Retter, Quakertown dec. Layton Schmick, Carlisle, 1-0; Oliver Billotte, Clearfield dec. Jake Pomykata, Butler, 8-4; Noah Tustin, Waynesburg pinned Julian Laventure, Upper Darby, 3:08.