SPRING GROVE — The Manheim Township quartet of seniors Josh Hillard and Ali Alicea and sophomores Kaedyn and Kamdyn Williams wrestle like spiders, all arms and legs and trapping you in their web.

Manheim Township threw a web over the Class 3A District Three/South Central Regional championships Saturday at Spring Grove High School, posting 146.5 points to outpace closest competitors Central Dauphin (103.5), Hempfield (92.5), Chambersburg (90.5) and Gettysburg (87.5) and sending six wrestlers to the PIAA Class 3A Championships, two weeks hence.

Kaedyn Williams (113) and Alicea (138) claimed titles while Hillard (126), sophomore Kevin Olivarria (172) and Kamdyn Williams (120) were runners-up. Senior Tyrese Washington booked a trip to Hershey’s Giant Center with a fourth-place finish at 285 while sophomore Louis Malave just missed states, placing fifth at 106.

“This is what we expected all year,” Blue Streaks coach John Clark said. “We have everyone here and we’re able to compete.”

Missing Washington and Kamdyn Williams, the Streaks underperformed — in Clark’s eyes — in the district team tournament, as well as in the last two weeks of the league season.

“I told the kids that’s over,” he said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. We have time to salvage our season and we can make a huge run.”

Make a run they did, with a stellar Friday night.

“We started out 14-and-0,” Clark said of the Streaks’ round of 16 and quarterfinals.

Actually, it was 15-1 as Michael O’Hara pitched in a decision at 215 to go with nine falls — four from Malave and Washington — a tech fall and four decisions. Those bonus points, and advancement points, add up fast.

The Streaks took a first-night lead they never relinquished, adding on as they went.

“Malave and Tyrese, with those falls, I honestly didn’t expect us to have a run like that,” Clark said. “This is the best we’ve wrestled as a group. Everyone did their job.”

All runs come to an end, though, and Malave and Washington lost in Saturday morning’s semifinals, Malave again in the blood round. A late Petersen Roll to a fall navigated Washington through the blood round.

Using last week’s sudden-victory loss to Warwick’s Nico Tocci as a motivator, Kaedyn Williams came in ready to defend his district title.

“I took that loss with a chip on my shoulder,” Williams said. “I worked hard every single day. Got after it.”

Meeting Tocci in the finals once again, Williams got after it as Tocci broke the scoring ice with a back-door finish on his single leg. Williams quickly escaped, then spidered a leg in off a Tocci shrug to lead 3-2. A second period reversal made it 5-2 and he added a third period takedown, yielded a stall point and finished off a 7-3 victory.

As dominant as Alicea’s finals opponent, Wilson’s Dom Jurado, looked in the semifinals, Alicea was even more dominant in an 8-0 major decision in the finals. “I wrestle Dom a lot,” said Alicea, “he’s a good friend and I beat him last year. I just came in confident.”

Alicea scored on a double leg with 11 second to go in the opening period, putting Jurado on his back as a bonus. He rode out the second period, then hit a shoulder roll into a prolonged setup for a ball-and-chain in the third period.

“They didn’t give it (the reversal) to me right away,” Alicea said. “But once I got it, it’s going to come.” It being a tilt for two more backpoints before controlling the final 1:11.

Chambersburg’s Karl Shidledecker won his second district title, and 100th career victory, with three takedowns across the three periods to defeat Hillard, 6-0, at 126.

In what is not likely the last time they’ll meet, Olavarria and Daniel Boone sophomore Tucker Hogan locked horns at 172. Olavarria got the initial takedown, a shrug to a tackle before Hogan chose top in the second period, riding out Olavarria.

With his 2-0 lead and choice to start the third Olavarria went away from his strength and chose, perhaps unwisely, bottom. He never got out as Hogan threw in legs, turked Olavarria to his back and secured a fall in 4:35.

Still dealing with an injury that has lingered, Kamdyn Williams defaulted to Dover’s undefeated Mason Leiphart at 120, giving Leiphart his first title after three silver-medal finishes.

In addition to Williams and Alicea the L-L League scored a third title as Octorara’s Michael Trainor upended defending 145-pound champion Reagan LeFevre of Hempfield.

LeFevre got a first-period single leg and added an escape in the second to head into the final two minutes up 3-0. Trainor got a locked hands penalty and an escape early in the third period to narrow the gap, feeding into his game plan. “I knew I had to keep it close,” he said. “I was waiting for the right opportunities.”

The opportunities soon came as Trainor executed a single and lift near the edge and put Lefevre on his back, out of bounds. Trainor got the two for the takedown, but no nearfall.

Off the restart, Lefevre quickly reversed, but Trainor immediately broke free to send the match to overtime, 5-5. Off the whistle, Trainor came across the circle, hit a blast double and deposited LeFevre on the mat for the winning two and, for what is believed to be the first Octorara wrestler to win regionals in 3A.

Unable to repeat his section final triumph, Hempfield’s Jorden Williams claimed silver at 106, dropping a 4-1 decision to Liam Flanagan of Central Dauphin. Williams had defeated Flanagan 8-7 last week.

In all, 21 L-L wrestlers advanced to the state tournament. Hempfield’s Seamus Mack defeated Dallstown’s Zach Luckenbaugh for third at 126, 5-4, flipping a 6-4 loss to Luckenbaugh in the district duals.

Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr defeated Solanco’s Jared Fulton — for the second time in the tournament — 7-3 to take third at 132.

In another all-L-L bronze medal match, Conestoga Valley’s Keaton Fischer majored Aiden Swann of Cocalico, 11-0 at 145.

Ephrata’s James Ellis majored Deisel Koser of Shippensburg, 12-2, to place third at 189.

Warwick’s Marco Tocci (106), Penn Manor’s Travis Clawson (113), Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (152), Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush (172) and McCaskey’s Jose Garcia III (215) placed fourth.